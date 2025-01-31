Once One of America's Quietest States, Gun Crime Has Now Doubled Here in Recent Years Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

The vast majority of homicides in the United States are carried out with a firearm. Approximately 70% of all known murder cases in the last 5 years involved a gun, according to FBI data. But of all criminal offenses included in the FBI’s violent crime rate, homicide is the least common — and partially as a result, when it comes to gun crime in the United States, murders are only the tip of the iceberg.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Annual gun sales have hit all-time highs in the U.S. since the pandemic.

In much of the country, the proliferation of firearms has coincided with a surge in gun crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, traced hundreds of thousands of firearms connected to assault, attempted murder, burglary, drug trafficking, robbery and other offenses in 2023, the most recent year of available data. Historical ATF data also shows that criminal misuse of firearms is also becoming more common.

When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into gun violence trends in the United States.

The ATF traced over 500,000 firearms in 2023, up from about 390,000 in 2020. Over that same period, nearly every state in the country reported an uptick in gun crime — and in some states, rising rates of gun violence eclipsed the 30% national increase. (Here is a look at every state’s gun law grade in 2025.)

Using ATF firearm tracing data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where gun crime is surging. States are ranked on percent increase in gun tracings from 2020 to 2023. The five states with fewer gun tracings in 2023 than in 2020 — Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Nevada, and West Virginia — were excluded from analysis. Supplemental population data used to calculate estimated gun crime rates are five year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 and 2023 American Community Surveys.

Among the 45 states on this list, the number of firearms traced by the ATF climbed by anywhere from 0.3% to 113% between 2020 and 2023.

In nearly every state on this list, the increase in federal gun tracings drove up the population-adjusted gun crime rate. One notable exception is Michigan, a state where population growth outpaced the increase in ATF gun tracings. In a state like Alaska, meanwhile, the population shrunk as gun tracings surged. As a result, Alaska went from having a lower estimated gun crime rate than most states in 2020, to having the fifth highest gun crime rate in 2023. (Here is a look at the firearms most likely to be used for crime in each state.)

Why It Matters

Gun sales have hit all-time highs in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal gun tracing data suggests that the influx of firearms has coincided with rising gun crime. The ATF traced over half a million firearms in the U.S. in 2023, about 30% more than in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Most states reported an increase in gun tracings since 2020, and in certain parts of the country, gun crime appears to be surging.

45. Michigan

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +0.3 % (+37 firearms)

+0.3 % (+37 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 114.0 incidents per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states)

114.0 incidents per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 114.5 incidents per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of 50 states)

114.5 incidents per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 11,460 in 2023 (15th most of 50 states), 11,423 in 2020 (11th most of 50 states)

11,460 in 2023 (15th most of 50 states), 11,423 in 2020 (11th most of 50 states) Total population: 10,051,595 in 2023 (10th largest of 50 states), 9,973,907 in 2020 (10th largest of 50 states)

44. Nebraska

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +3.5 % (+77 firearms)

+3.5 % (+77 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 114.9 incidents per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)

114.9 incidents per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 113.4 incidents per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)

113.4 incidents per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 2,258 in 2023 (15th fewest of 50 states), 2,181 in 2020 (15th fewest of 50 states)

2,258 in 2023 (15th fewest of 50 states), 2,181 in 2020 (15th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 1,965,926 in 2023 (14th smallest of 50 states), 1,923,826 in 2020 (14th smallest of 50 states)

43. Arkansas

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +4.4 % (+150 firearms)

+4.4 % (+150 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 116.7 incidents per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states)

116.7 incidents per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 112.5 incidents per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states)

112.5 incidents per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 3,539 in 2023 (18th fewest of 50 states), 3,389 in 2020 (19th fewest of 50 states)

3,539 in 2023 (18th fewest of 50 states), 3,389 in 2020 (19th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 3,032,651 in 2023 (18th smallest of 50 states), 3,011,873 in 2020 (18th smallest of 50 states)

42. Mississippi

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +8.8 % (+407 firearms)

+8.8 % (+407 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 170.7 incidents per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states)

170.7 incidents per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 155.3 incidents per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states)

155.3 incidents per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 5,038 in 2023 (23rd fewest of 50 states), 4,631 in 2020 (25th fewest of 50 states)

5,038 in 2023 (23rd fewest of 50 states), 4,631 in 2020 (25th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 2,951,438 in 2023 (17th smallest of 50 states), 2,981,835 in 2020 (17th smallest of 50 states)

41. New Jersey

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +9.3 % (+394 firearms)

+9.3 % (+394 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 49.8 incidents per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states)

49.8 incidents per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 47.5 incidents per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states)

47.5 incidents per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 4,619 in 2023 (21st fewest of 50 states), 4,225 in 2020 (24th fewest of 50 states)

4,619 in 2023 (21st fewest of 50 states), 4,225 in 2020 (24th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 9,267,014 in 2023 (11th largest of 50 states), 8,885,418 in 2020 (11th largest of 50 states)

40. Missouri

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +12.3 % (+1,185 firearms)

+12.3 % (+1,185 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 175.7 incidents per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states)

175.7 incidents per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 157.6 incidents per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states)

157.6 incidents per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 10,838 in 2023 (17th most of 50 states), 9,653 in 2020 (14th most of 50 states)

10,838 in 2023 (17th most of 50 states), 9,653 in 2020 (14th most of 50 states) Total population: 6,168,181 in 2023 (19th largest of 50 states), 6,124,160 in 2020 (18th largest of 50 states)

39. Maryland

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +13.8 % (+1,252 firearms)

+13.8 % (+1,252 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 167.4 incidents per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states)

167.4 incidents per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 150.4 incidents per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)

150.4 incidents per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 10,332 in 2023 (19th most of 50 states), 9,080 in 2020 (17th most of 50 states)

10,332 in 2023 (19th most of 50 states), 9,080 in 2020 (17th most of 50 states) Total population: 6,170,738 in 2023 (18th largest of 50 states), 6,037,624 in 2020 (19th largest of 50 states)

38. Washington

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +15.3 % (+826 firearms)

+15.3 % (+826 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 80.6 incidents per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states)

80.6 incidents per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 72.1 incidents per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)

72.1 incidents per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 6,239 in 2023 (23rd most of 50 states), 5,413 in 2020 (24th most of 50 states)

6,239 in 2023 (23rd most of 50 states), 5,413 in 2020 (24th most of 50 states) Total population: 7,740,984 in 2023 (13th largest of 50 states), 7,512,465 in 2020 (13th largest of 50 states)

37. Oregon

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +16.5 % (+872 firearms)

+16.5 % (+872 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 145.3 incidents per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states)

145.3 incidents per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 126.6 incidents per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states)

126.6 incidents per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 6,160 in 2023 (24th most of 50 states), 5,288 in 2020 (25th most of 50 states)

6,160 in 2023 (24th most of 50 states), 5,288 in 2020 (25th most of 50 states) Total population: 4,238,714 in 2023 (24th smallest of 50 states), 4,176,346 in 2020 (24th smallest of 50 states)

36. Georgia

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +17.6 % (+3,397 firearms)

+17.6 % (+3,397 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 209.5 incidents per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

209.5 incidents per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 183.3 incidents per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states)

183.3 incidents per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 22,673 in 2023 (6th most of 50 states), 19,276 in 2020 (4th most of 50 states)

22,673 in 2023 (6th most of 50 states), 19,276 in 2020 (4th most of 50 states) Total population: 10,822,590 in 2023 (8th largest of 50 states), 10,516,579 in 2020 (8th largest of 50 states)

35. Kansas

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +19.9 % (+734 firearms)

+19.9 % (+734 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 150.3 incidents per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)

150.3 incidents per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 126.4 incidents per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states)

126.4 incidents per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 4,416 in 2023 (20th fewest of 50 states), 3,682 in 2020 (22nd fewest of 50 states)

4,416 in 2023 (20th fewest of 50 states), 3,682 in 2020 (22nd fewest of 50 states) Total population: 2,937,569 in 2023 (16th smallest of 50 states), 2,912,619 in 2020 (16th smallest of 50 states)

34. Tennessee

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +20.4 % (+2,696 firearms)

+20.4 % (+2,696 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 227.5 incidents per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states)

227.5 incidents per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 194.8 incidents per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states)

194.8 incidents per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 15,891 in 2023 (9th most of 50 states), 13,195 in 2020 (9th most of 50 states)

15,891 in 2023 (9th most of 50 states), 13,195 in 2020 (9th most of 50 states) Total population: 6,986,082 in 2023 (16th largest of 50 states), 6,772,268 in 2020 (16th largest of 50 states)

33. Pennsylvania

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +21.2 % (+2,983 firearms)

+21.2 % (+2,983 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 131.1 incidents per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states)

131.1 incidents per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 109.8 incidents per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states)

109.8 incidents per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 17,027 in 2023 (8th most of 50 states), 14,044 in 2020 (8th most of 50 states)

17,027 in 2023 (8th most of 50 states), 14,044 in 2020 (8th most of 50 states) Total population: 12,986,518 in 2023 (5th largest of 50 states), 12,794,885 in 2020 (5th largest of 50 states)

32. Virginia

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +22.4 % (+2,724 firearms)

+22.4 % (+2,724 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 171.8 incidents per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states)

171.8 incidents per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 142.8 incidents per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states)

142.8 incidents per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 14,874 in 2023 (10th most of 50 states), 12,150 in 2020 (10th most of 50 states)

14,874 in 2023 (10th most of 50 states), 12,150 in 2020 (10th most of 50 states) Total population: 8,657,499 in 2023 (12th largest of 50 states), 8,509,358 in 2020 (12th largest of 50 states)

31. Ohio

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +24.0 % (+3,981 firearms)

+24.0 % (+3,981 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 174.4 incidents per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)

174.4 incidents per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 141.9 incidents per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states)

141.9 incidents per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 20,543 in 2023 (7th most of 50 states), 16,562 in 2020 (6th most of 50 states)

20,543 in 2023 (7th most of 50 states), 16,562 in 2020 (6th most of 50 states) Total population: 11,780,046 in 2023 (7th largest of 50 states), 11,675,275 in 2020 (7th largest of 50 states)

30. California

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +24.6 % (+11,136 firearms)

+24.6 % (+11,136 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 143.7 incidents per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states)

143.7 incidents per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 115.0 incidents per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states)

115.0 incidents per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 56,382 in 2023 (the most of 50 states), 45,246 in 2020 (the most of 50 states)

56,382 in 2023 (the most of 50 states), 45,246 in 2020 (the most of 50 states) Total population: 39,242,785 in 2023 (the largest of 50 states), 39,346,023 in 2020 (the largest of 50 states)

29. Arizona

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +26.4 % (+2,906 firearms)

+26.4 % (+2,906 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 191.6 incidents per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states)

191.6 incidents per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 153.6 incidents per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states)

153.6 incidents per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 13,927 in 2023 (12th most of 50 states), 11,021 in 2020 (13th most of 50 states)

13,927 in 2023 (12th most of 50 states), 11,021 in 2020 (13th most of 50 states) Total population: 7,268,175 in 2023 (14th largest of 50 states), 7,174,064 in 2020 (14th largest of 50 states)

28. South Dakota

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +27.3 % (+217 firearms)

+27.3 % (+217 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 112.7 incidents per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states)

112.7 incidents per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 90.5 incidents per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)

90.5 incidents per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 1,013 in 2023 (7th fewest of 50 states), 796 in 2020 (7th fewest of 50 states)

1,013 in 2023 (7th fewest of 50 states), 796 in 2020 (7th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 899,194 in 2023 (5th smallest of 50 states), 879,336 in 2020 (5th smallest of 50 states)

27. Vermont

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +27.4 % (+88 firearms)

+27.4 % (+88 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 63.4 incidents per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states)

63.4 incidents per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 51.4 incidents per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)

51.4 incidents per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 409 in 2023 (3rd fewest of 50 states), 321 in 2020 (3rd fewest of 50 states)

409 in 2023 (3rd fewest of 50 states), 321 in 2020 (3rd fewest of 50 states) Total population: 645,254 in 2023 (2nd smallest of 50 states), 624,340 in 2020 (2nd smallest of 50 states)

26. New Hampshire

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +27.7 % (+182 firearms)

+27.7 % (+182 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 60.5 incidents per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states)

60.5 incidents per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 48.6 incidents per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states)

48.6 incidents per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 840 in 2023 (6th fewest of 50 states), 658 in 2020 (6th fewest of 50 states)

840 in 2023 (6th fewest of 50 states), 658 in 2020 (6th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 1,387,834 in 2023 (10th smallest of 50 states), 1,355,244 in 2020 (10th smallest of 50 states)

25. Minnesota

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +27.8 % (+1,134 firearms)

+27.8 % (+1,134 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 91.1 incidents per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states)

91.1 incidents per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 72.7 incidents per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states)

72.7 incidents per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 5,206 in 2023 (24th fewest of 50 states), 4,072 in 2020 (23rd fewest of 50 states)

5,206 in 2023 (24th fewest of 50 states), 4,072 in 2020 (23rd fewest of 50 states) Total population: 5,713,716 in 2023 (22nd largest of 50 states), 5,600,166 in 2020 (22nd largest of 50 states)

24. Louisiana

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +28.0 % (+3,112 firearms)

+28.0 % (+3,112 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 307.9 incidents per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states)

307.9 incidents per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 238.3 incidents per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states)

238.3 incidents per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 14,229 in 2023 (11th most of 50 states), 11,117 in 2020 (12th most of 50 states)

14,229 in 2023 (11th most of 50 states), 11,117 in 2020 (12th most of 50 states) Total population: 4,621,025 in 2023 (25th largest of 50 states), 4,664,616 in 2020 (25th largest of 50 states)

23. Alabama

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +31.8 % (+2,520 firearms)

+31.8 % (+2,520 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 206.6 incidents per 100,000 people (10th highest of 50 states)

206.6 incidents per 100,000 people (10th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 161.9 incidents per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

161.9 incidents per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 10,440 in 2023 (18th most of 50 states), 7,920 in 2020 (18th most of 50 states)

10,440 in 2023 (18th most of 50 states), 7,920 in 2020 (18th most of 50 states) Total population: 5,054,253 in 2023 (24th largest of 50 states), 4,893,186 in 2020 (24th largest of 50 states)

22. Idaho

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +32.2 % (+405 firearms)

+32.2 % (+405 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 87.8 incidents per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)

87.8 incidents per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 71.7 incidents per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states)

71.7 incidents per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 1,663 in 2023 (9th fewest of 50 states), 1,258 in 2020 (11th fewest of 50 states)

1,663 in 2023 (9th fewest of 50 states), 1,258 in 2020 (11th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 1,893,296 in 2023 (13th smallest of 50 states), 1,754,367 in 2020 (12th smallest of 50 states)

21. Colorado

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +32.8 % (+2,171 firearms)

+32.8 % (+2,171 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 151.2 incidents per 100,000 people (23rd highest of 50 states)

151.2 incidents per 100,000 people (23rd highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 116.4 incidents per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states)

116.4 incidents per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 8,786 in 2023 (21st most of 50 states), 6,615 in 2020 (20th most of 50 states)

8,786 in 2023 (21st most of 50 states), 6,615 in 2020 (20th most of 50 states) Total population: 5,810,774 in 2023 (21st largest of 50 states), 5,684,926 in 2020 (21st largest of 50 states)

20. New Mexico

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +34.4 % (+1,241 firearms)

+34.4 % (+1,241 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 229.2 incidents per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states)

229.2 incidents per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 172.0 incidents per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states)

172.0 incidents per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 4,847 in 2023 (22nd fewest of 50 states), 3,606 in 2020 (21st fewest of 50 states)

4,847 in 2023 (22nd fewest of 50 states), 3,606 in 2020 (21st fewest of 50 states) Total population: 2,114,768 in 2023 (15th smallest of 50 states), 2,097,021 in 2020 (15th smallest of 50 states)

19. Iowa

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +34.8 % (+898 firearms)

+34.8 % (+898 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 108.9 incidents per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states)

108.9 incidents per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 82.0 incidents per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states)

82.0 incidents per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 3,481 in 2023 (16th fewest of 50 states), 2,583 in 2020 (17th fewest of 50 states)

3,481 in 2023 (16th fewest of 50 states), 2,583 in 2020 (17th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 3,195,937 in 2023 (20th smallest of 50 states), 3,150,011 in 2020 (20th smallest of 50 states)

18. Florida

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +38.1 % (+10,327 firearms)

+38.1 % (+10,327 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 170.8 incidents per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

170.8 incidents per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 127.9 incidents per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

127.9 incidents per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 37,461 in 2023 (3rd most of 50 states), 27,134 in 2020 (3rd most of 50 states)

37,461 in 2023 (3rd most of 50 states), 27,134 in 2020 (3rd most of 50 states) Total population: 21,928,881 in 2023 (3rd largest of 50 states), 21,216,924 in 2020 (3rd largest of 50 states)

17. Montana

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +38.1 % (+511 firearms)

+38.1 % (+511 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 167.7 incidents per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states)

167.7 incidents per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 126.4 incidents per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states)

126.4 incidents per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 1,853 in 2023 (12th fewest of 50 states), 1,342 in 2020 (12th fewest of 50 states)

1,853 in 2023 (12th fewest of 50 states), 1,342 in 2020 (12th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 1,105,072 in 2023 (8th smallest of 50 states), 1,061,705 in 2020 (8th smallest of 50 states)

16. South Carolina

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +38.9 % (+3,632 firearms)

+38.9 % (+3,632 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 248.9 incidents per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states)

248.9 incidents per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 183.5 incidents per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)

183.5 incidents per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 12,975 in 2023 (14th most of 50 states), 9,343 in 2020 (15th most of 50 states)

12,975 in 2023 (14th most of 50 states), 9,343 in 2020 (15th most of 50 states) Total population: 5,212,774 in 2023 (23rd largest of 50 states), 5,091,517 in 2020 (23rd largest of 50 states)

15. Utah

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +42.4 % (+1,191 firearms)

+42.4 % (+1,191 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 120.2 incidents per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states)

120.2 incidents per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 89.2 incidents per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states)

89.2 incidents per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 4,003 in 2023 (19th fewest of 50 states), 2,812 in 2020 (18th fewest of 50 states)

4,003 in 2023 (19th fewest of 50 states), 2,812 in 2020 (18th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 3,331,187 in 2023 (21st smallest of 50 states), 3,151,239 in 2020 (21st smallest of 50 states)

14. Wisconsin

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +42.5 % (+2,517 firearms)

+42.5 % (+2,517 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 143.3 incidents per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)

143.3 incidents per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 102.0 incidents per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states)

102.0 incidents per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 8,441 in 2023 (22nd most of 50 states), 5,924 in 2020 (23rd most of 50 states)

8,441 in 2023 (22nd most of 50 states), 5,924 in 2020 (23rd most of 50 states) Total population: 5,892,023 in 2023 (20th largest of 50 states), 5,806,975 in 2020 (20th largest of 50 states)

13. Wyoming

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +42.5 % (+111 firearms)

+42.5 % (+111 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 64.2 incidents per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states)

64.2 incidents per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 44.9 incidents per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states)

44.9 incidents per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 372 in 2023 (2nd fewest of 50 states), 261 in 2020 (2nd fewest of 50 states)

372 in 2023 (2nd fewest of 50 states), 261 in 2020 (2nd fewest of 50 states) Total population: 579,761 in 2023 (the smallest of 50 states), 581,348 in 2020 (the smallest of 50 states)

12. North Carolina

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +43.4 % (+8,293 firearms)

+43.4 % (+8,293 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 259.1 incidents per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states)

259.1 incidents per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 184.2 incidents per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states)

184.2 incidents per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 27,420 in 2023 (4th most of 50 states), 19,127 in 2020 (5th most of 50 states)

27,420 in 2023 (4th most of 50 states), 19,127 in 2020 (5th most of 50 states) Total population: 10,584,340 in 2023 (9th largest of 50 states), 10,386,227 in 2020 (9th largest of 50 states)

11. Texas

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +43.9 % (+16,854 firearms)

+43.9 % (+16,854 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 186.4 incidents per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states)

186.4 incidents per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 134.1 incidents per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)

134.1 incidents per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 55,248 in 2023 (2nd most of 50 states), 38,394 in 2020 (2nd most of 50 states)

55,248 in 2023 (2nd most of 50 states), 38,394 in 2020 (2nd most of 50 states) Total population: 29,640,343 in 2023 (2nd largest of 50 states), 28,635,442 in 2020 (2nd largest of 50 states)

10. Indiana

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +44.9 % (+4,083 firearms)

+44.9 % (+4,083 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 193.3 incidents per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states)

193.3 incidents per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 135.7 incidents per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states)

135.7 incidents per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 13,170 in 2023 (13th most of 50 states), 9,087 in 2020 (16th most of 50 states)

13,170 in 2023 (13th most of 50 states), 9,087 in 2020 (16th most of 50 states) Total population: 6,811,752 in 2023 (17th largest of 50 states), 6,696,893 in 2020 (17th largest of 50 states)

9. Illinois

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +53.3 % (+7,987 firearms)

+53.3 % (+7,987 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 181.0 incidents per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states)

181.0 incidents per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 117.9 incidents per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)

117.9 incidents per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 22,973 in 2023 (5th most of 50 states), 14,986 in 2020 (7th most of 50 states)

22,973 in 2023 (5th most of 50 states), 14,986 in 2020 (7th most of 50 states) Total population: 12,692,653 in 2023 (6th largest of 50 states), 12,716,164 in 2020 (6th largest of 50 states)

8. Kentucky

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +56.1 % (+3,355 firearms)

+56.1 % (+3,355 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 207.0 incidents per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states)

207.0 incidents per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 134.1 incidents per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states)

134.1 incidents per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 9,337 in 2023 (20th most of 50 states), 5,982 in 2020 (22nd most of 50 states)

9,337 in 2023 (20th most of 50 states), 5,982 in 2020 (22nd most of 50 states) Total population: 4,510,725 in 2023 (25th smallest of 50 states), 4,461,952 in 2020 (25th smallest of 50 states)

7. New York

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +57.3 % (+4,159 firearms)

+57.3 % (+4,159 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 57.4 incidents per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)

57.4 incidents per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 37.2 incidents per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states)

37.2 incidents per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 11,413 in 2023 (16th most of 50 states), 7,254 in 2020 (19th most of 50 states)

11,413 in 2023 (16th most of 50 states), 7,254 in 2020 (19th most of 50 states) Total population: 19,872,319 in 2023 (4th largest of 50 states), 19,514,849 in 2020 (4th largest of 50 states)

6. Oklahoma

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +62.0 % (+2,128 firearms)

+62.0 % (+2,128 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 139.2 incidents per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)

139.2 incidents per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 87.0 incidents per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states)

87.0 incidents per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 5,562 in 2023 (25th fewest of 50 states), 3,434 in 2020 (20th fewest of 50 states)

5,562 in 2023 (25th fewest of 50 states), 3,434 in 2020 (20th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 3,995,260 in 2023 (23rd smallest of 50 states), 3,949,342 in 2020 (23rd smallest of 50 states)

5. Rhode Island

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +80.6 % (+337 firearms)

+80.6 % (+337 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 68.9 incidents per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)

68.9 incidents per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 39.5 incidents per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)

39.5 incidents per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 755 in 2023 (5th fewest of 50 states), 418 in 2020 (4th fewest of 50 states)

755 in 2023 (5th fewest of 50 states), 418 in 2020 (4th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 1,095,371 in 2023 (7th smallest of 50 states), 1,057,798 in 2020 (7th smallest of 50 states)

4. Massachusetts

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +89.8 % (+1,650 firearms)

+89.8 % (+1,650 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 49.9 incidents per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states)

49.9 incidents per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 26.7 incidents per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states)

26.7 incidents per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 3,487 in 2023 (17th fewest of 50 states), 1,837 in 2020 (14th fewest of 50 states)

3,487 in 2023 (17th fewest of 50 states), 1,837 in 2020 (14th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 6,992,395 in 2023 (15th largest of 50 states), 6,873,003 in 2020 (15th largest of 50 states)

3. Connecticut

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +94.1 % (+1,076 firearms)

+94.1 % (+1,076 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 61.7 incidents per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states)

61.7 incidents per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 32.0 incidents per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states)

32.0 incidents per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 2,219 in 2023 (14th fewest of 50 states), 1,143 in 2020 (10th fewest of 50 states)

2,219 in 2023 (14th fewest of 50 states), 1,143 in 2020 (10th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 3,598,348 in 2023 (22nd smallest of 50 states), 3,570,549 in 2020 (22nd smallest of 50 states)

2. Alaska

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +99.1 % (+837 firearms)

+99.1 % (+837 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 229.2 incidents per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)

229.2 incidents per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 114.7 incidents per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)

114.7 incidents per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 1,682 in 2023 (10th fewest of 50 states), 845 in 2020 (9th fewest of 50 states)

1,682 in 2023 (10th fewest of 50 states), 845 in 2020 (9th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 733,971 in 2023 (3rd smallest of 50 states), 736,990 in 2020 (3rd smallest of 50 states)

1. North Dakota

Change in ATF gun tracings, 2020-2023: +113.3 % (+940 firearms)

+113.3 % (+940 firearms) Est. gun crime rate in 2023: 227.1 incidents per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states)

227.1 incidents per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states) Est. gun crime rate in 2020: 109.2 incidents per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)

109.2 incidents per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states) Total annual gun tracings: 1,770 in 2023 (11th fewest of 50 states), 830 in 2020 (8th fewest of 50 states)

1,770 in 2023 (11th fewest of 50 states), 830 in 2020 (8th fewest of 50 states) Total population: 779,361 in 2023 (4th smallest of 50 states), 760,394 in 2020 (4th smallest of 50 states)

