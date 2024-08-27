This State Has 92 Gun Stores For Every 100,000 People

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- We used data from the ATF, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
- There were over 55,900 federally licensed gun stores nationwide as of January 2024.
In a country where there are 120 guns for every 100 residents, there is no question that firearms are a big business in the United States. Gun ownership is a baked-in right for US Citizens; the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution provides for the right to bear arms. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the arms and ammunition industry generated nearly $90.1 billion in 2023, more than double the entire economic output of the state of Vermont.
Gun ownership grew by 4.3 million in 2023, according to a NSSF estimate. The consumer demand drives some of the world’s largest gunmakers, like Remington, Ruger, and Smith & Wesson, to have headquarters in the State. Even foreign companies, like Beretta and Glock, have major U.S. manufacturing facilities. The U.S. market is not only a magnet for major manufacturers but also for firearm retailers. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, there were over 55,900 federally licensed gun stores nationwide as of January 2024. These retailers are especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.
Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most gun stores. We ranked all 50 states on the number of federally licensed firearm dealers, including pawn shops, for every 100,000 residents. ATF firearm retailer data is current as of January 2024 and was adjusted using population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on the strength of gun safety laws and the latest annual firearm fatality rate are from the Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention advocacy group.
The number of federally licensed gun stores varies by state, from fewer than 100 to over 5,500. Adjusting for population, the number of firearm retailers ranges from about 3 for every 100,000 people to 92 per 100,000, depending on the state.
As with any retailer, gun stores need customers to stay in business. In the states with the highest concentration of gun stores, the higher demand for firearms is often matched by a hands-off approach to gun control. The Giffords Law Center gave nine of the ten highest-ranking states on this list a letter grade of “F” for the strength of their gun laws. Meanwhile, nine of the ten states with the lowest concentration of gun stores have a letter grade of “A-” or “A.”
These are the states with the most gun stores.
50. New Jersey
- Firearm stores in the state: 2.9 per 100,000 people (272 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Brick; 7 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A
- Annual firearm death rate: 5.0 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states)
49. Massachusetts
- Firearm stores in the state: 4.3 per 100,000 people (297 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Framingham; 10 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A-
- Annual firearm death rate: 3.7 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states)
48. California
- Firearm stores in the state: 4.5 per 100,000 people (1,763 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Bakersfield; 52 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A
- Annual firearm death rate: 8.7 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states)
47. Rhode Island
- Firearm stores in the state: 6.4 per 100,000 people (70 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Warwick; 5 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: B+
- Annual firearm death rate: 3.1 per 100,000 people (the lowest of 50 states)
46. Hawaii
- Firearm stores in the state: 6.7 per 100,000 people (97 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Honolulu; 25 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A-
- Annual firearm death rate: 4.5 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states)
45. New York
- Firearm stores in the state: 8.4 per 100,000 people (1,644 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Rochester; 24 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A-
- Annual firearm death rate: 5.3 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)
44. Maryland
- Firearm stores in the state: 8.9 per 100,000 people (548 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Baltimore; 17 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A-
- Annual firearm death rate: 13.6 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states)
43. Illinois
- Firearm stores in the state: 9.0 per 100,000 people (1,138 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Springfield; 28 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A-
- Annual firearm death rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states)
42. Connecticut
- Firearm stores in the state: 11.4 per 100,000 people (412 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Danbury; 12 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A
- Annual firearm death rate: 7.0 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states)
41. Washington
- Firearm stores in the state: 12.0 per 100,000 people (938 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Spokane; 35 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A-
- Annual firearm death rate: 12.6 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states)
40. Delaware
- Firearm stores in the state: 12.2 per 100,000 people (124 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Wilmington; 16 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: B+
- Annual firearm death rate: 12.1 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)
39. Florida
- Firearm stores in the state: 12.6 per 100,000 people (2,800 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Jacksonville; 91 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: D+
- Annual firearm death rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)
38. Nevada
- Firearm stores in the state: 14.0 per 100,000 people (444 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Las Vegas; 85 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: B-
- Annual firearm death rate: 19.3 per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states)
37. Georgia
- Firearm stores in the state: 16.2 per 100,000 people (1,764 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Marietta; 30 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 20.0 per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states)
36. Ohio
- Firearm stores in the state: 16.9 per 100,000 people (1,988 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Cincinnati; 60 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: D-
- Annual firearm death rate: 15.7 per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states)
35. Virginia
- Firearm stores in the state: 17.1 per 100,000 people (1,485 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Virginia Beach; 54 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: B+
- Annual firearm death rate: 15.1 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)
34. Michigan
- Firearm stores in the state: 18.4 per 100,000 people (1,847 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Muskegon; 25 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: B-
- Annual firearm death rate: 15.1 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of 50 states)
33. Pennsylvania
- Firearm stores in the state: 18.5 per 100,000 people (2,403 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Pittsburgh; 41 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: B
- Annual firearm death rate: 14.8 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)
32. Texas
- Firearm stores in the state: 18.6 per 100,000 people (5,586 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Houston; 288 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 15.7 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states)
31. Arizona
- Firearm stores in the state: 19.0 per 100,000 people (1,397 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Phoenix; 148 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 20.5 per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states)
30. Tennessee
- Firearm stores in the state: 19.1 per 100,000 people (1,349 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Memphis; 52 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 20.9 per 100,000 people (10th highest of 50 states)
29. South Carolina
- Firearm stores in the state: 19.2 per 100,000 people (1,014 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Columbia; 45 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: D-
- Annual firearm death rate: 21.3 per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states)
28. Indiana
- Firearm stores in the state: 19.2 per 100,000 people (1,312 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Indianapolis; 52 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: D-
- Annual firearm death rate: 17.6 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)
27. North Carolina
- Firearm stores in the state: 20.2 per 100,000 people (2,158 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Charlotte; 48 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: C-
- Annual firearm death rate: 17.1 per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states)
26. Alabama
- Firearm stores in the state: 20.8 per 100,000 people (1,057 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Birmingham; 37 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 25.9 per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states)
25. Wisconsin
- Firearm stores in the state: 22.6 per 100,000 people (1,329 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Green Bay; 23 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: C
- Annual firearm death rate: 14.1 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states)
24. Minnesota
- Firearm stores in the state: 22.6 per 100,000 people (1,291 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Rochester; 18 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: B
- Annual firearm death rate: 9.7 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states)
23. Louisiana
- Firearm stores in the state: 22.6 per 100,000 people (1,038 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Shreveport; 51 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 28.2 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states)
22. Utah
- Firearm stores in the state: 22.7 per 100,000 people (766 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: St George; 25 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 14.0 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)
21. New Mexico
- Firearm stores in the state: 23.5 per 100,000 people (497 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Albuquerque; 86 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: C+
- Annual firearm death rate: 27.5 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states)
20. New Hampshire
- Firearm stores in the state: 25.7 per 100,000 people (359 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Manchester and Concord; 10 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: D-
- Annual firearm death rate: 10.3 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states)
19. Colorado
- Firearm stores in the state: 26.0 per 100,000 people (1,520 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Colorado Springs; 134 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A-
- Annual firearm death rate: 17.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)
18. Oregon
- Firearm stores in the state: 26.7 per 100,000 people (1,132 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Portland; 50 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: A-
- Annual firearm death rate: 14.6 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states)
17. Kentucky
- Firearm stores in the state: 27.3 per 100,000 people (1,230 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Louisville; 73 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 18.9 per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states)
16. Mississippi
- Firearm stores in the state: 28.4 per 100,000 people (836 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Brandon; 28 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 29.7 per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states)
15. Oklahoma
- Firearm stores in the state: 29.6 per 100,000 people (1,190 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Oklahoma City; 85 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 20.1 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)
14. Missouri
- Firearm stores in the state: 30.3 per 100,000 people (1,875 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Springfield; 53 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 24.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states)
13. Maine
- Firearm stores in the state: 30.6 per 100,000 people (424 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Skowhegan; 8 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: D-
- Annual firearm death rate: 12.0 per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states)
12. Kansas
- Firearm stores in the state: 32.5 per 100,000 people (954 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Wichita; 74 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 17.0 per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states)
11. Nebraska
- Firearm stores in the state: 33.4 per 100,000 people (657 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Omaha; 47 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: C-
- Annual firearm death rate: 12.3 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states)
10. Arkansas
- Firearm stores in the state: 36.1 per 100,000 people (1,098 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Hot Springs and Jonesboro; 34 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 22.1 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)
9. Iowa
- Firearm stores in the state: 36.4 per 100,000 people (1,166 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Des Moines and Sioux City; 22 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 11.3 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)
8. Vermont
- Firearm stores in the state: 40.8 per 100,000 people (264 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Poultney and Rutland; 8 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: B-
- Annual firearm death rate: 12.2 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states)
7. Idaho
- Firearm stores in the state: 41.9 per 100,000 people (813 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Boise; 75 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 17.5 per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states)
6. West Virginia
- Firearm stores in the state: 45.7 per 100,000 people (812 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Martinsburg and Morgantown; 23 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 16.4 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of 50 states)
5. South Dakota
- Firearm stores in the state: 54.0 per 100,000 people (491 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Rapid City; 39 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 16.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)
4. North Dakota
- Firearm stores in the state: 56.8 per 100,000 people (443 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Bismarck; 41 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 16.5 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states)
3. Alaska
- Firearm stores in the state: 60.8 per 100,000 people (446 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Anchorage; 89 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 22.7 per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states)
2. Montana
- Firearm stores in the state: 75.5 per 100,000 people (848 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Billings; 62 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 24.5 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)
1. Wyoming
- Firearm stores in the state: 92.4 per 100,000 people (537 total)
- City in the state with the most firearm stores: Cheyenne; 49 gun stores
- Stater gun safety law grade: F
- Annual firearm death rate: 20.6 per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states)
