This State Has 92 Gun Stores For Every 100,000 People

There were over 55,900 federally licensed gun stores nationwide as of January 2024.

In a country where there are 120 guns for every 100 residents, there is no question that firearms are a big business in the United States. Gun ownership is a baked-in right for US Citizens; the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution provides for the right to bear arms. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the arms and ammunition industry generated nearly $90.1 billion in 2023, more than double the entire economic output of the state of Vermont.

Gun ownership grew by 4.3 million in 2023, according to a NSSF estimate. The consumer demand drives some of the world’s largest gunmakers, like Remington, Ruger, and Smith & Wesson, to have headquarters in the State. Even foreign companies, like Beretta and Glock, have major U.S. manufacturing facilities. The U.S. market is not only a magnet for major manufacturers but also for firearm retailers. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, there were over 55,900 federally licensed gun stores nationwide as of January 2024. These retailers are especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most gun stores. We ranked all 50 states on the number of federally licensed firearm dealers, including pawn shops, for every 100,000 residents. ATF firearm retailer data is current as of January 2024 and was adjusted using population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on the strength of gun safety laws and the latest annual firearm fatality rate are from the Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention advocacy group.

The number of federally licensed gun stores varies by state, from fewer than 100 to over 5,500. Adjusting for population, the number of firearm retailers ranges from about 3 for every 100,000 people to 92 per 100,000, depending on the state.

As with any retailer, gun stores need customers to stay in business. In the states with the highest concentration of gun stores, the higher demand for firearms is often matched by a hands-off approach to gun control. The Giffords Law Center gave nine of the ten highest-ranking states on this list a letter grade of “F” for the strength of their gun laws. Meanwhile, nine of the ten states with the lowest concentration of gun stores have a letter grade of “A-” or “A.”

These are the states with the most gun stores.