The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates America’s guns and ammunition industry directly generated over $60.5 billion in economic activity in the last two years alone. Much of that was fueled by record-breaking gun sales following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions of Americans across the country – including many first-time gun buyers – flocked to firearm retailers.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, there are over 56,700 federally licensed gun stores in the United States. Adjusting for population, this comes out to about 17 for every 100,000 Americans.

In certain parts of the country, however, the concentration of gun stores is far higher than average. This is particularly the case in states with deeply ingrained gun cultures — where gun rights are well protected and where residents are most likely to have a gun in their home.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most gun stores. We ranked all 50 states on the number of federally licensed firearm dealers, including pawn shops, for every 100,000 residents. ATF firearm retailer data is current as of October 2023 and was adjusted using population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Across the 50 states, the concentration of gun stores ranges from 3.1 for every 100,000 people to 93.4 per 100,000. Gun stores, like any other retailer, need customers to stay in business, and in the highest ranking states on this list, consumer demand for firearms is above average.

According to the latest annual estimates from a Rand Corporation study published in 2020, the share of households with at least one firearm exceeds 50% in nine of the 10 states with the highest concentration of gun stores. Among the 10 states at the other end of the list, the gun ownership rate is above 30% in only one state.

The states with the most firearm retailers per capita tend to be strong gun rights states — places without licensing requirements, concealed carry permits, waiting periods, or assault-style weapon or magazine capacity restrictions. In fact, the firearm safety laws in nine of the 10 states with the most gun stores per capita received a failing grade from gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center. Meanwhile, gun safety law grades in the 10 states with the fewest gun stores range from B+ to A. (Here is a look at every state’s grade on gun laws.)

State-level firearm regulations are implemented to keep guns out of the wrong hands and reduce the likelihood of gun violence. With tighter gun laws and lower rates of gun ownership, the states with the fewest gun stores also tend to have less gun violence. According to 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, four of the five states with the lowest firearm fatality rates are also among the five states with the fewest gun stores per capita. (These are the states where gun deaths are rising fastest.)

Here are the states with the most gun stores.

50. New Jersey

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 3.1 per 100,000 people (283 total)

3.1 per 100,000 people (283 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Brick; 7 stores

Brick; 7 stores > Gun law strength grade: A

A > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 8.9% (the lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 8.9% (the lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 5.2 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states)

49. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 4.5 per 100,000 people (311 total)

4.5 per 100,000 people (311 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Framingham; 11 stores

Framingham; 11 stores > Gun law strength grade: A-

A- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 9.0% (2nd lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 9.0% (2nd lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 3.4 per 100,000 people (the lowest of 50 states)

48. California

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 4.6 per 100,000 people (1,786 total)

4.6 per 100,000 people (1,786 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Bakersfield; 56 stores

Bakersfield; 56 stores > Gun law strength grade: A

A > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 16.3% (6th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 16.3% (6th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 9.0 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states)

47. Hawaii

Source: andym5855 / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 6.5 per 100,000 people (94 total)

6.5 per 100,000 people (94 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Honolulu; 24 stores

Honolulu; 24 stores > Gun law strength grade: A-

A- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 9.1% (3rd lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 9.1% (3rd lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 4.8 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states)

46. Rhode Island

Source: Courtesy of George Z. via Yelp

> Firearm stores in state: 6.8 per 100,000 people (74 total)

6.8 per 100,000 people (74 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Warwick; 7 stores

Warwick; 7 stores > Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 13.9% (4th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 13.9% (4th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 5.6 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)

45. New York

Source: Dmitro2009 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 8.6 per 100,000 people (1,690 total)

8.6 per 100,000 people (1,690 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Rochester; 24 stores

Rochester; 24 stores > Gun law strength grade: A-

A- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 14.5% (5th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 14.5% (5th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 5.4 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states)

44. Maryland

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 9.0 per 100,000 people (552 total)

9.0 per 100,000 people (552 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Baltimore; 18 stores

Baltimore; 18 stores > Gun law strength grade: A-

A- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 16.7% (7th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 16.7% (7th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 15.2 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)

43. Illinois

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 9.3 per 100,000 people (1,164 total)

9.3 per 100,000 people (1,164 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Springfield; 29 stores

Springfield; 29 stores > Gun law strength grade: A-

A- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 22.6% (9th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 22.6% (9th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 16.1 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states)

42. Connecticut

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 11.7 per 100,000 people (424 total)

11.7 per 100,000 people (424 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Danbury; 12 stores

Danbury; 12 stores > Gun law strength grade: A-

A- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 18.8% (8th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 18.8% (8th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 6.7 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states)

41. Washington

Source: Francis Dean / Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 12.3 per 100,000 people (960 total)

12.3 per 100,000 people (960 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Spokane; 36 stores

Spokane; 36 stores > Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 32.1% (11th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 32.1% (11th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 11.2 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)

40. Delaware

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 12.4 per 100,000 people (126 total)

12.4 per 100,000 people (126 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Wilmington; 16 stores

Wilmington; 16 stores > Gun law strength grade: B

B > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 38.7% (21st lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 38.7% (21st lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 16.6 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of 50 states)

39. Florida

Source: gordontarpley / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 12.7 per 100,000 people (2,827 total)

12.7 per 100,000 people (2,827 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Jacksonville; 92 stores

Jacksonville; 92 stores > Gun law strength grade: C-

C- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 28.8% (10th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 28.8% (10th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 14.1 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)

38. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 14.3 per 100,000 people (453 total)

14.3 per 100,000 people (453 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Las Vegas; 86 stores

Las Vegas; 86 stores > Gun law strength grade: C+

C+ > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 32.9% (12th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 32.9% (12th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 19.8 per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states)

37. Georgia

Source: SKapl / iStock via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 16.3 per 100,000 people (1,778 total)

16.3 per 100,000 people (1,778 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Marietta; 31 stores

Marietta; 31 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 37.7% (18th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 37.7% (18th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 20.3 per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states)

36. Ohio

Source: bagli / Wikimedia Commons

> Firearm stores in state: 17.1 per 100,000 people (2,010 total)

17.1 per 100,000 people (2,010 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Cincinnati; 61 stores

Cincinnati; 61 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 41.9% (23rd highest of 50 states)

Approx. 41.9% (23rd highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 16.5 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)

35. Virginia

Source: mobili / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 17.2 per 100,000 people (1,496 total)

17.2 per 100,000 people (1,496 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Virginia Beach; 56 stores

Virginia Beach; 56 stores > Gun law strength grade: B

B > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 35.3% (13th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 35.3% (13th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 14.3 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)

34. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 18.6 per 100,000 people (2,419 total)

18.6 per 100,000 people (2,419 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Pittsburgh; 42 stores

Pittsburgh; 42 stores > Gun law strength grade: B-

B- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 40.2% (25th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 40.2% (25th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 14.8 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states)

33. Michigan

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 18.7 per 100,000 people (1,875 total)

18.7 per 100,000 people (1,875 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Muskegon; 25 stores

Muskegon; 25 stores > Gun law strength grade: C+

C+ > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 38.9% (22nd lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 38.9% (22nd lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 15.4 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of 50 states)

32. Texas

Source: Rick Gershon / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 18.9 per 100,000 people (5,665 total)

18.9 per 100,000 people (5,665 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Houston; 291 stores

Houston; 291 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 35.5% (14th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 35.5% (14th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 15.6 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)

31. Indiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 19.2 per 100,000 people (1,309 total)

19.2 per 100,000 people (1,309 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Indianapolis; 54 stores

Indianapolis; 54 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 42.4% (21st highest of 50 states)

Approx. 42.4% (21st highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 18.4 per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states)

30. Arizona

Source: Marc Lecureuil / Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 19.2 per 100,000 people (1,413 total)

19.2 per 100,000 people (1,413 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Phoenix; 148 stores

Phoenix; 148 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 36.0% (16th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 36.0% (16th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 18.3 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)

29. Tennessee

Source: lisazins / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 19.4 per 100,000 people (1,366 total)

19.4 per 100,000 people (1,366 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Memphis; 51 stores

Memphis; 51 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 46.9% (18th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 46.9% (18th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 22.8 per 100,000 people (10th highest of 50 states)

28. South Carolina

Source: Richard Ellis / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 19.6 per 100,000 people (1,034 total)

19.6 per 100,000 people (1,034 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Columbia; 45 stores

Columbia; 45 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 45.0% (20th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 45.0% (20th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 22.4 per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states)

27. North Carolina

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 20.4 per 100,000 people (2,186 total)

20.4 per 100,000 people (2,186 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Charlotte; 47 stores

Charlotte; 47 stores > Gun law strength grade: C

C > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 37.1% (17th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 37.1% (17th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 17.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

26. Alabama

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 20.8 per 100,000 people (1,057 total)

20.8 per 100,000 people (1,057 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Huntsville; 34 stores

Huntsville; 34 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 52.8% (10th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 52.8% (10th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 26.4 per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states)

25. Louisiana

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 22.8 per 100,000 people (1,046 total)

22.8 per 100,000 people (1,046 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Shreveport; 50 stores

Shreveport; 50 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 52.3% (13th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 52.3% (13th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 29.1 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states)

24. Utah

Source: GEORGE FREY / AFP via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 22.8 per 100,000 people (771 total)

22.8 per 100,000 people (771 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: St George; 27 stores

St George; 27 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 39.7% (25th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 39.7% (25th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 13.9 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states)

23. Wisconsin

Source: beigephotos / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 22.9 per 100,000 people (1,350 total)

22.9 per 100,000 people (1,350 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Green Bay; 24 stores

Green Bay; 24 stores > Gun law strength grade: D+

D+ > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 47.1% (17th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 47.1% (17th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 13.5 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states)

22. Minnesota

Source: eekim / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 23.1 per 100,000 people (1,318 total)

23.1 per 100,000 people (1,318 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Rochester; 19 stores

Rochester; 19 stores > Gun law strength grade: C+

C+ > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 39.1% (23rd lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 39.1% (23rd lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 10.0 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states)

21. New Mexico

Source: saechang / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 24.2 per 100,000 people (511 total)

24.2 per 100,000 people (511 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Albuquerque; 90 stores

Albuquerque; 90 stores > Gun law strength grade: C+

C+ > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 35.9% (15th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 35.9% (15th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 27.8 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states)

20. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 26.1 per 100,000 people (364 total)

26.1 per 100,000 people (364 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Manchester; 11 stores

Manchester; 11 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 46.3% (19th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 46.3% (19th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 8.3 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states)

19. Colorado

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 26.4 per 100,000 people (1,543 total)

26.4 per 100,000 people (1,543 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Colorado Springs; 130 stores

Colorado Springs; 130 stores > Gun law strength grade: B

B > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 37.9% (19th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 37.9% (19th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 17.8 per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states)

18. Oregon

Source: ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 26.9 per 100,000 people (1,139 total)

26.9 per 100,000 people (1,139 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Portland; 50 stores

Portland; 50 stores > Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 41.4% (24th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 41.4% (24th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 14.9 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states)

17. Kentucky

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 27.9 per 100,000 people (1,261 total)

27.9 per 100,000 people (1,261 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Louisville; 82 stores

Louisville; 82 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 52.5% (12th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 52.5% (12th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 21.1 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)

16. Mississippi

Source: Courtesy of 144 Tactical Defense via Yelp

> Firearm stores in state: 28.6 per 100,000 people (841 total)

28.6 per 100,000 people (841 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Brandon; 26 stores

Brandon; 26 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 54.1% (8th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 54.1% (8th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 33.9 per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states)

15. Oklahoma

Source: wfryer / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 29.9 per 100,000 people (1,203 total)

29.9 per 100,000 people (1,203 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Oklahoma City; 84 stores

Oklahoma City; 84 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 54.9% (7th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 54.9% (7th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 21.2 per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states)

14. Missouri

Source: Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 30.7 per 100,000 people (1,896 total)

30.7 per 100,000 people (1,896 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Springfield; 53 stores

Springfield; 53 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 52.8% (10th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 52.8% (10th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 23.2 per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states)

13. Maine

Source: VistaVision / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 31.3 per 100,000 people (434 total)

31.3 per 100,000 people (434 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Skowhegan; 8 stores

Skowhegan; 8 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 47.7% (16th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 47.7% (16th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 12.6 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states)

12. Kansas

Source: BeyondImages / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 33.0 per 100,000 people (968 total)

33.0 per 100,000 people (968 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Wichita; 74 stores

Wichita; 74 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 42.3% (22nd highest of 50 states)

Approx. 42.3% (22nd highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 17.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

11. Nebraska

Source: Office of Public Affairs / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 33.4 per 100,000 people (658 total)

33.4 per 100,000 people (658 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Omaha; 49 stores

Omaha; 49 stores > Gun law strength grade: C

C > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 39.2% (24th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 39.2% (24th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 10.3 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)

10. Iowa

Source: Courtesy of Marion Guns & Gold via Yelp

> Firearm stores in state: 36.6 per 100,000 people (1,171 total)

36.6 per 100,000 people (1,171 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Sioux City; 23 stores

Sioux City; 23 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 38.5% (20th lowest of 50 states)

Approx. 38.5% (20th lowest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 11.2 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)

9. Arkansas

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 36.7 per 100,000 people (1,119 total)

36.7 per 100,000 people (1,119 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Hot Springs; 36 stores

Hot Springs; 36 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 51.8% (14th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 51.8% (14th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 23.3 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

8. Vermont

Source: Courtesy of Powderhorn Outdoor Sports Center via Yelp

> Firearm stores in state: 41.7 per 100,000 people (270 total)

41.7 per 100,000 people (270 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Rutland; 9 stores

Rutland; 9 stores > Gun law strength grade: C-

C- > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 50.3% (15th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 50.3% (15th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 11.9 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states)

7. Idaho

Source: Karl Weatherly / Photodisc via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 42.3 per 100,000 people (821 total)

42.3 per 100,000 people (821 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Boise; 74 stores

Boise; 74 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 57.8% (4th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 57.8% (4th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 16.3 per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states)

6. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 46.0 per 100,000 people (816 total)

46.0 per 100,000 people (816 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Martinsburg; 23 stores

Martinsburg; 23 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 60.0% (3rd highest of 50 states)

Approx. 60.0% (3rd highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 17.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

5. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 54.1 per 100,000 people (492 total)

54.1 per 100,000 people (492 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Sioux Falls; 38 stores

Sioux Falls; 38 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 55.0% (6th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 55.0% (6th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 14.3 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)

4. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 57.6 per 100,000 people (449 total)

57.6 per 100,000 people (449 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Bismarck; 41 stores

Bismarck; 41 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 53.3% (9th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 53.3% (9th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 16.8 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states)

3. Alaska

Source: usarak / Flickr

> Firearm stores in state: 62.7 per 100,000 people (460 total)

62.7 per 100,000 people (460 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Anchorage; 92 stores

Anchorage; 92 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 57.2% (5th highest of 50 states)

Approx. 57.2% (5th highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 25.2 per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states)

2. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 76.9 per 100,000 people (863 total)

76.9 per 100,000 people (863 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Billings; 61 stores

Billings; 61 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 65.0% (the highest of 50 states)

Approx. 65.0% (the highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 25.1 per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states)

1. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

> Firearm stores in state: 93.4 per 100,000 people (543 total)

93.4 per 100,000 people (543 total) > City in state with the most firearm stores: Cheyenne; 48 stores

Cheyenne; 48 stores > Gun law strength grade: F

F > Share of households with at least one firearm: Approx. 60.7% (2nd highest of 50 states)

Approx. 60.7% (2nd highest of 50 states) > Firearm fatality rate, 2021: 26.1 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)

