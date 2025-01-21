Does Your State Get an A+ or a F When It Comes to Gun Laws? ryanh / Flickr

Gun ownership is a constitutional right for qualified American citizens. But when it comes to gun control, the United States government has little involvement in the regulatory landscape. While the federal government conducts background checks through licensed retailers, and effectively bans certain firearms — including fully-automatic weapons and short-barreled shotguns — U.S. gun policy is largely set at the state level. And approaches to firearm regulations vary considerably across the 50 states.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

In the face of stalled gun control reform at the federal level in the last decade, firearm regulations have been largely set at the state level.

Firearm regulations vary from state to state, however, and different approaches to gun policy appear to have resulted in starkly different outcomes.

Also : 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

According to a 2023 Gallup survey, 84% of Democratic leaning voters think gun laws should be stricter, compared to only 31% of Republican leaning voters. Partly because gun control is one of the most partisan issues in American politics, meaningful reform has remained elusive in Washington, D.C. In sharp contrast, state governments have cumulatively passed more than 700 firearm safety laws since the 2012 mass shooting in Sandy Hook, Connecticut — including 88 new laws in 2024 alone.

Still, state-level gun laws largely reflect partisan attitudes toward firearm safety — as the bulk of new gun safety legislation in recent years has been passed in states that are controlled by the Democratic Party, while more conservative states have adopted a decidedly hands-off approach. This has resulted in a patchwork of firearm regulations across the 50 states.

Using the Annual Gun Law Scorecard from the gun violence prevention group Gifford Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the strength of every state’s gun control laws. The Gun Law Scorecard assigns each state a letter grade rating the strength of their firearm laws. Grades are current as of December 2024 and range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. Gun laws noted in this story, also from Giffords Law Center, are not exhaustive, and only represent broad guidelines. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Of all the 50 states, only 13 have a letter grade of “A-” or “A.” Each of these states have imposed magazine capacity restrictions and require a special permit for concealed carry of a firearm in public places. These same states have also closed the federal background check loophole, which creates opportunities for prohibited persons, such as felons or fugitives, to purchase firearms through private sellers without undergoing a background check.

In addition, most of these same states have effectively banned certain types of assault-style weapons, and many have mandatory waiting periods and licensing requirements for prospective gun buyers. (Here is a look at the states that are ramping up gun control measures.)

In sharp contrast, none of the 22 states that were assigned a letter grade of “F” have any of these regulations. In these places, gun safety laws rarely extend beyond mandatory reporting of certain mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention measures, or restrictions for residents convicted of domestic violence offenses.

Gun control laws are generally implemented to keep firearms out of the wrong hands, reduce the likelihood of accidental shootings, and ultimately, save lives — and gun death rates tend to be lower in states where firearms are more tightly regulated. Across all 50 states, the median firearm fatality rate is 15.3 deaths for every 100,000 people, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 12 of the 13 states with a gun law grade of “A-” or higher, the firearm death rate is below the national median. Conversely, in 19 of the 22 states with a gun law grade of “F,” gun-related fatality rates are higher than the national median. (Here is a look at the city with the most gun crime in each state.)

Why It Matters

2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The number of fatalities attributable to gun violence has been rising for years in the United States. While most states have done little to regulate guns and reduce the likelihood of fatal violence, others have cumulatively passed hundreds of gun safety laws in recent years. In the parts of the country that have adopted a hands-off approach to gun control, firearm related death rates tend to be far higher than in the places where guns are more tightly regulated.

Alabama

Redheadedhornet / Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 25.5 per 100,000 people — 4th highest of 50 states (1,278 total)

Alaska

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 22.4 per 100,000 people — 7th highest of 50 states (164 total)

Arizona

AFP / AFP via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 20.1 per 100,000 people — 12th highest of 50 states (1,535 total)

Arkansas

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to in-state databases

Required reporting of mental health records to in-state databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 21.9 per 100,000 people — 8th highest of 50 states (666 total)

California

DustyPixel / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A

A Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: None

None Gun deaths in 2021: 8.6 per 100,000 people — 7th lowest of 50 states (3,484 total)

Colorado

mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no firearm licensing requirements

No assault weapon bans, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 17.1 per 100,000 people — 18th highest of 50 states (1,036 total)

Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A

A Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No waiting period for firearm purchases

No waiting period for firearm purchases Gun deaths in 2021: 6.9 per 100,000 people — 6th lowest of 50 states (252 total)

Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements

No waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 11.9 per 100,000 people — 12th lowest of 50 states (124 total)

Florida

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Notable gun controls: Mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases

Mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (3,232 total)

Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws

Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 19.7 per 100,000 people — 14th highest of 50 states (2,163 total)

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No safe storage laws or restrictions on bulk ammunition purchases

No safe storage laws or restrictions on bulk ammunition purchases Gun deaths in 2021: 4.5 per 100,000 people — 3rd lowest of 50 states (66 total)

Idaho

Seibel Photography LLC / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 17.0 per 100,000 people — 19th highest of 50 states (338 total)

Illinois

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: Limited safe storage laws and no restrictions on bulk firearm purchases

Limited safe storage laws and no restrictions on bulk firearm purchases Gun deaths in 2021: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (1,798 total)

Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Notable gun controls: Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws

Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 17.4 per 100,000 people — 17th highest of 50 states (1,211 total)

Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Child access prevention laws, some domestic violence gun laws

Child access prevention laws, some domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 11.2 per 100,000 people — 10th lowest of 50 states (367 total)

Kansas

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (492 total)

Kentucky

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Child access prevention laws

Child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 18.8 per 100,000 people — 16th highest of 50 states (840 total)

Louisiana

Drug Free Gun Gree School Zone sign, Canal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA by gruntzooki / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some domestic violence gun laws

Some domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 28.2 per 100,000 people — 2nd highest of 50 states (1,266 total)

Maine

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: C+

C+ Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 11.7 per 100,000 people — 11th lowest of 50 states (179 total)

Maryland

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No licensing requirements for long guns, limited domestic violence laws

No licensing requirements for long guns, limited domestic violence laws Gun deaths in 2021: 13.6 per 100,000 people — 16th lowest of 50 states (813 total)

Massachusetts

Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A

A Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No waiting period for firearm purchases

No waiting period for firearm purchases Gun deaths in 2021: 3.7 per 100,000 people — 2nd lowest of 50 states (263 total)

Michigan

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases

No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases Gun deaths in 2021: 15.0 per 100,000 people — 24th lowest of 50 states (1,504 total)

Minnesota

eekim / Flickr

Gun law strength grade: B

B Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases

No high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases Gun deaths in 2021: 9.6 per 100,000 people — 8th lowest of 50 states (561 total)

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention laws

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 29.6 per 100,000 people — the highest of 50 states (848 total)

Missouri

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws

Some open carry restrictions, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 24.2 per 100,000 people — 5th highest of 50 states (1,489 total)

Montana

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some domestic violence gun laws

Some domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 23.9 per 100,000 people — 6th highest of 50 states (274 total)

Nebraska

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, firearm licensing requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, firearm licensing requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, permitless concealed carry

No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 12.2 per 100,000 people — 14th lowest of 50 states (244 total)

Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements

No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 18.9 per 100,000 people — 15th highest of 50 states (618 total)

New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Notable gun controls: Domestic violence gun laws, child access prevention laws

Domestic violence gun laws, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 10.1 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of 50 states (156 total)

New Jersey

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A

A Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: Gaps in laws pertaining to assault weapons and ghost guns

Gaps in laws pertaining to assault weapons and ghost guns Gun deaths in 2021: 5.0 per 100,000 people — 4th lowest of 50 states (468 total)

New Mexico

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements

No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 27.3 per 100,000 people — 3rd highest of 50 states (571 total)

New York

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A

A Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No waiting period for firearm purchases

No waiting period for firearm purchases Gun deaths in 2021: 5.3 per 100,000 people — 5th lowest of 50 states (1,044 total)

North Carolina

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Notable gun controls: Concealed carry permit requirements

Concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (1,831 total)

North Dakota

Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some domestic violence gun laws

Some domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 16.4 per 100,000 people — 22nd highest of 50 states (125 total)

Ohio

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Notable gun controls: Reporting for lost or stolen firearms

Reporting for lost or stolen firearms Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 15.6 per 100,000 people — 25th highest of 50 states (1,831 total)

Oklahoma

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Child access prevention laws

Child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 19.8 per 100,000 people — 13th highest of 50 states (797 total)

Oregon

4kodiak / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, ban on high capacity magazines, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, ban on high capacity magazines, firearm licensing requirements, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no waiting period for firearm purchases

No assault weapon bans, no waiting period for firearm purchases Gun deaths in 2021: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (655 total)

Pennsylvania

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: B

B Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements

No assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 14.7 per 100,000 people — 22nd lowest of 50 states (1,941 total)

Rhode Island

moodboard / Brand X Pictures via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no firearm licensing requirements

No assault weapon bans, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 3.1 per 100,000 people — the lowest of 50 states (37 total)

South Carolina

Artem / Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 20.8 per 100,000 people — 9th highest of 50 states (1,105 total)

South Dakota

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 15.7 per 100,000 people — 24th highest of 50 states (141 total)

Tennessee

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Some open carry restrictions, domestic violence gun laws

Some open carry restrictions, domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 20.5 per 100,000 people — 10th highest of 50 states (1,480 total)

Texas

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention laws

Required reporting of mental health records to federal databases, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 15.3 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of 50 states (4,630 total)

Utah

GEORGE FREY / AFP via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Domestic violence gun laws, child access prevention laws

Domestic violence gun laws, child access prevention laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 13.7 per 100,000 people — 17th lowest of 50 states (446 total)

Vermont

Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases Notable gun rights: No assault weapon bans, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No assault weapon bans, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 12.0 per 100,000 people — 13th lowest of 50 states (84 total)

Virginia

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements

No high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 14.9 per 100,000 people — 23rd lowest of 50 states (1,316 total)

Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Notable gun controls: Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, concealed carry permit requirements

Universal background checks for some or all firearms, bans on some or all assault weapons, ban on high capacity magazines, mandatory waiting period for some or all firearm purchases, concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No firearm licensing requirements

No firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 12.4 per 100,000 people — 15th lowest of 50 states (1,022 total)

West Virginia

jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: Domestic violence gun laws

Domestic violence gun laws Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 16.2 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of 50 states (311 total)

Wisconsin

beigephotos / Flickr

Gun law strength grade: C

C Notable gun controls: Concealed carry permit requirements

Concealed carry permit requirements Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements Gun deaths in 2021: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (830 total)

Wyoming

Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun law strength grade: F

F Notable gun controls: No concealed carry in bars

No concealed carry in bars Notable gun rights: No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry

No universal background check laws, no assault weapon bans, no high capacity magazine ban, no waiting period for firearm purchases, no firearm licensing requirements, permitless concealed carry Gun deaths in 2021: 20.4 per 100,000 people — 11th highest of 50 states (124 total)

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future