This Company Makes Over 70% of Firearms in South Carolina Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and to meet demand, there are thousands of federally licensed gunmakers across the 50 states.

Due to the presence of a handful of companies, more firearms are manufactured in South Carolina than in most other states.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

The United States is the only country with more firearms than people. According to the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva based public policy research organization, the U.S. is home to more than 45% of the world’s civilian owned guns — but only 5% of the global population. The unmatched consumer demand for firearms in the U.S. is fueling a multi-billion dollar industry. (Here is a look at the best-selling firearms in the United States.)

Records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives show that there were over 3,700 active gunmakers in the U.S. in 2022. That same year, these companies collectively manufactured nearly 13.4 million firearms. As of 2023, the arms and ammunition industry generated more than $90 billion in economic output, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade association.

While there are gunmakers operating in each of the 50 states, South Carolina stands out as a hub for small-arms manufacturing. A reported 769,641 firearms were manufactured in South Carolina in 2022, the fifth most among the 50 states, and equal to about 5.7% of all domestic firearm production that year.

Miscellaneous firearms, an ATF category that includes any other unclassified firearm or firearm component, including frames and receivers, accounted for 42.2% of South Carolina’s total output in 2022. Pistols accounted for the second largest share of firearm production in South Carolina at about 34.8%. Meanwhile, approximately 22.9% of firearms manufactured in the state were rifles, and fewer than 1% were revolvers or shotguns.

While there were nearly 60 federally licensed gunmakers operating in South Carolina in 2022, the state’s firearm industry is dominated by just a small handful of companies. Only seven manufacturing facilities in the state produced at least 300 firearms in 2022. Among them, the largest, as measured by total output, is a plant in West Columbia, SC, operated by Palmetto State Armory. Palmetto State Armory manufactured a reported 551,448 firearms in this plant alone in 2022, or about 71.7% of all firearms produced in the state that year. (Here is a look at the largest firearm company in every state.)

South Carolina’s firearm industry has a meaningful economic impact. Both directly and indirectly, arms and ammunition generated $1.2 billion in output and supported an estimated 5,711 jobs in 2023, according to the NSSF. Additionally, through property, sales, and income taxes, the state and federal government collected a combined $125.8 million in revenue from South Carolina’s arms and ammunition industry.

These are the leading firearm manufacturers in South Carolina. It is important to note that this list is a ranking of federally licensed production facilities, and as a result, a company can appear more than once. Similarly, some brands on this list may be manufacturing firearms within the same facility as another, but are listed separately. Gunmakers who are federally licensed under their first and last name, rather than a company or brand name, were excluded from this list.

Why It Matters

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

The United States is the world’s largest consumer market for firearms, and partially as a result, there are thousands of federally licensed gunmakers across the 50 states. Due to the presence of a small handful of companies, most notably Palmetto State Armory, more guns are manufactured in South Carolina than nearly anywhere else in the country.

7. Jacob Grey Firearms LLC

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 306 (0.04% of all guns made in state)

306 (0.04% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 1.6% pistols, 11.8% rifles, 86.6% misc.

1.6% pistols, 11.8% rifles, 86.6% misc. Production facility location: Prosperity, SC

6. CBC Industries Inc.

brookebecker / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 394 (0.05% of all guns made in state)

394 (0.05% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 10.4% rifles, 89.6% misc.

10.4% rifles, 89.6% misc. Production facility location: North Charleston, SC

5. Lead Star Ltd Co

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 4,041 (0.53% of all guns made in state)

4,041 (0.53% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 11.3% pistols, 57.1% rifles, 31.6% misc.

11.3% pistols, 57.1% rifles, 31.6% misc. Production facility location: West Columbia, SC

4. PTR Industries Inc.

Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 9,139 (1.19% of all guns made in state)

9,139 (1.19% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 43.8% pistols, 56.2% rifles

43.8% pistols, 56.2% rifles Production facility location: Aynor, SC

3. American Tactical Inc.

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 64,562 (8.39% of all guns made in state)

64,562 (8.39% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 34.3% pistols, 49.7% rifles, 0.4% shotguns, 15.7% misc.

34.3% pistols, 49.7% rifles, 0.4% shotguns, 15.7% misc. Production facility location: Summerville, SC

2. FN America, LLC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 138,595 (18.01% of all guns made in state)

138,595 (18.01% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 74.6% pistols, 25.4% rifles

74.6% pistols, 25.4% rifles Production facility location: Columbia, SC

1. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Palmetto State Armory Store in Greenville, SC by Kristover / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Firearms manufactured in 2022: 551,448 (71.65% of all guns made in state)

551,448 (71.65% of all guns made in state) Firearm production by type: 24.9% pistols, 18.4% rifles, 56.8% misc.

24.9% pistols, 18.4% rifles, 56.8% misc. Production facility location: West Columbia, SC

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply

clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.