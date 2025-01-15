Americans Gun Owners Are Loading Up on These Popular Shotguns 2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approximately one in three American adults own at least one firearm — and the most common reasons for doing so include recreational target shooting, home defense, and hunting. While the vast majority of commercially available firearms are designed to capably perform in one of these categories, the shotgun is perhaps the only type of firearm that is well-suited to each of them.

Shotguns are perhaps the most versatile firearms available on the market today.

While hundreds of companies manufacture shotguns of all sizes, gauges, and actions, Americans have a clear preference for certain models.

The most versatile type of firearm on the market, shotguns can tolerate a variety of different ammunition loads, including shells that fire a spray of lead pellets of varying sizes, and those that fire a single slug. Partially as a result, shotguns are capable of ethically taking a wide range of game — from waterfowl and upland birds, to small mammals and even deer.

For many gun owners, a shotgun is an ideal home defense weapon. Shotguns are also widely used for recreational trap and skeet shooting. While there may be no such thing as a “do it all” firearm, the shotgun may be as close as it gets. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting cartridges.)

Americans in the market for a shotgun have a wide range of options to choose from. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, there were over 500 federally licensed shotgun manufacturers operating in the U.S. in 2022. Shotguns are sold in a range of configurations, varying in barrel length, action, and gauge. Shotgun pricing can also vary widely between models, with some costing only a few hundred dollars, to others selling for several thousand. But certain makes and models stand out as especially popular with American gun owners.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 best-selling shotguns in the United States. Shotguns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

These 10 shotguns are manufactured by six brands, including Beretta, an Italian gunmaker with three models on this list, and Benelli and Mossberg, two companies that each manufacture two of the ten best-selling shotguns. Half of these shotguns are pump-action, and the other half are semi-automatic.

While each shotgun on this list stands out for being among the best selling models in 2024, several have been popular in the United States for decades. The pump-action Remington 870 shotgun, for example, has sold over 13 million units since its introduction in 1950, according to the company. Similarly, Mossberg claims to have sold more than 12 million of its pump-action 500 series shotguns. Both of these models not only rank among the most popular shotguns of 2024, but also among the best selling firearms of all time. (Here is a look at the most popular firearms in history.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer — usually a local gun store — which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the best-selling shotguns in the United States.

10. Winchester Super X Pump

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $360

$360 Shotgun type: Pump action

Pump action Manufacturer: Winchester

Winchester Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group

9. Benelli Super Black Eagle

2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $1,600

$1,600 Shotgun type: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Manufacturer: Benelli

Benelli Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

8. Beretta A400

Approx. base price: $1,750

$1,750 Shotgun type: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

7. Mossberg Model 500 series shotguns

Nemo5576 / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $300

$300 Shotgun type: Pump action

Pump action Manufacturer: Mossberg

Mossberg Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut

North Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

6. KelTec KSG

Approx. base price: $460

$460 Shotgun type: Pump action

Pump action Manufacturer: KelTec

KelTec Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Cocoa, Florida

Cocoa, Florida Manufacturer’s parent company: None

5. Benelli M4

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,960

$1,960 Shotgun type: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Manufacturer: Benelli

Benelli Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

4. Beretta Model 1301 series shotguns

Wikimedia Commons / Self

Approx. base price: $1,900

$1,900 Shotgun type: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

3. Beretta A300

FISH&HUNT NOW s.r.o. / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $880

$880 Shotgun type: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

2. Remington Model 870 series shotguns

Burnyburnout / CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED via Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $500

$500 Shotgun type: Pump action

Pump action Manufacturer: Remington

Remington Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Roundhill Group

1. Mossberg Model 590 series shotguns

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $440

$440 Shotgun type: Pump action

Pump action Manufacturer: Mossberg

Mossberg Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut

North Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

