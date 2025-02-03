If You Own a Pump-Action Shotgun in America, Chances Are It's One of These splendens / iStock via Getty Images

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and between handguns, long guns, and all the available brands, configurations, and calibers, Americans have virtually countless options. But for anyone in the market, the right firearm is one that is well suited to its intended use – whether personal protection, recreational shooting, home defense, or hunting.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Versatile, reliable, and relatively inexpensive, pump-action shotguns have long been among the most popular firearms in the United States.

Not all pump shotguns are created equal, however, and while there are many models on the market, Americans have some clear preferences.

While there is no such thing as a do-it-all firearm, the shotgun is as close as it gets. Shotguns can fire a spray of lead pellets of varying sizes, or a single slug, depending on the shells it is loaded with. Not only a popular choice for home defense, shotguns are also widely used for hunting anything from birds to small game and deer.

While all shotguns are highly versatile weapons, pump-action shotguns have some notable advantages over the alternatives. Unlike some semi-automatic or autoloading shotguns, pump-actions can reliably cycle any variety of ammunition, from the lightest target loads to heavy buckshot and slugs. Pumps are also less prone to jamming than many semi-automatic shotguns and can typically be loaded with two to three times as many shells as double-barrel break-action guns.

Reliable by virtue of their mechanical simplicity, pump-action shotguns are used by law enforcement agencies and even the U.S. military. Relative to other types of shotguns, pump-actions also tend to be inexpensive – and while there are many makes and models on the market, American gun owners have some clear preferences.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular pump-action shotguns in America. Shotguns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

The 10 shotguns on this list are manufactured by seven brands – including four models from Mossberg. Other brands include Browning, Remington, Savage, and Winchester.

While each shotgun on this list stands out for being among the best selling models in 2024, several have been popular in the United States for decades. Mossberg, for example, claims to have sold more than 12 million of its 500 series shotguns. Similarly, the Remington 870 has sold over 13 million units since its introduction in 1950, according to the company. Both of these models not only rank among the most popular pump-action shotguns of 2024, but also among the best selling firearms of all time. (Here is a look at the most popular firearms in history.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the best-selling pump-action shotguns in the United States.

Why It Matters

DIGIcal / iStock via Getty Images

Perhaps the most versatile firearm on the market, shotguns are capable of taking a wide variety of game, from waterfowl and upland birds, to small mammals and deer. Shotguns are also commonly kept as home defense weapons, and are the only firearms suited to recreational trap and skeet shooting. Pump-action shotguns are especially popular in the U.S., and while there are many brands and configurations to choose from, certain models have emerged as clear favorites.

10. Savage Model 320 series shotguns

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $210

$210 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge Manufacturer: Savage

Savage Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts

Westfield, Massachusetts Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC

9. Mossberg Model 510 series shotguns

Avidbirdenthusiast / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $420

$420 Available chamberings include: 20 gauge, .410 bore

20 gauge, .410 bore Manufacturer: Mossberg

Mossberg Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut

North Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

8. Browning BPS

Dennis Yang / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $710

$710 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 10 gauge, 16 gauge, 28 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 10 gauge, 16 gauge, 28 gauge Manufacturer: Browning

Browning Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

7. Benelli Nova

Shooting Benelli Super Nova Shotgun by Brian Omura / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Approx. base price: $450

$450 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge Manufacturer: Benelli

Benelli Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

6. Mossberg Maverick 88 series shotguns

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $250

$250 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge Manufacturer: Mossberg

Mossberg Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut

North Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

5. Winchester Super X Pump

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $360

$360 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge Manufacturer: Winchester

Winchester Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Browning Group

4. Mossberg Model 500 series shotguns

Nemo5576 / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $300

$300 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore

12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore Manufacturer: Mossberg

Mossberg Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut

North Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

3. KelTec KSG

Approx. base price: $460

$460 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge

12 gauge Manufacturer: KelTec

KelTec Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Cocoa, Florida

Cocoa, Florida Manufacturer’s parent company: None

2. Remington Model 870 series shotguns

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $500

$500 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge Manufacturer: Remington

Remington Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Roundhill Group

1. Mossberg Model 590 series shotguns

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $440

$440 Available chamberings include: .410 bore, 12 gauge, 20 gauge

.410 bore, 12 gauge, 20 gauge Manufacturer: Mossberg

Mossberg Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut

North Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

