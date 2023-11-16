How Much America’s 10 Most Popular Semi-Auto Shotguns Cost dlewis33 / E+ via Getty Images

The first commercially successful autoloading shotgun, the Browning Auto-5, was introduced in the early 20th century. Now, over 100 years later, autoloading shotguns remain a favorite among waterfowl hunters and both competitive and casual trap and skeet shooters alike.

Revolutionary for its time, the Auto-5 worked by harnessing the gasses of a discharge to cycle the bolt and reload the chamber, allowing shooters to fire a round with each trigger pull, and nothing more. While break-action double-barrel shotguns, which predate the autoloader by centuries, also allow for a follow up shot with no more than a second trigger pull, these guns are limited to a shell capacity of two. Meanwhile, most autoloaders have a magazine capacity of two to three times that amount.

The advantages offered by the autoloader do not stop there. Semi-automatic shotguns are known to have less recoil than break- or pump-action guns, as the bolt absorbs much of the energy of a discharge in order to cycle. With a high rate of fire, easy follow up shots, and reduced recoil, many autoloading models have ranked among the most popular shotguns in the U.S. for decades, and remain so today.

Using a report from Gungenius, which compiled sales data from Gunbroker.com, an online firearm marketplace, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular autoloading shotguns in America and their approximate cost. Guns are ranked on 2022 online sales, though exact sales numbers were not provided.

A testament to the popularity of autoloaders, four of the 10 shotguns on this list also rank among the 10 best selling shotgun of any type. These models include three shotguns from Italian gunmakers Beretta and Benelli. (Here is a look at America’s 19 top shotgun companies.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their firearm shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm dealer – usually a local gun store – which will then run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Still, as is the case with online shopping in general, the convenience and inventory offered by online retailers is a major draw for gun buyers. (Here is a look at the 22 best selling guns bought online.)

Here are 10 semi-automatic shotguns Americans are buying the most.

10. Armscor/Rock Island Armory VR Series

Source: Courtesy of Armscor

Approx. base price: $400

$400 Popular usage(s): Home defense

Home defense Chambered in: 12 ga, 20 ga

12 ga, 20 ga Parent company: Squires Bingham Manufacturing, Inc.

Squires Bingham Manufacturing, Inc. Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: N/A

N/A Parent company U.S. headquarters: Pahrump, NV

9. Benelli Ethos

Source: Courtesy of Benelli USA via Facebook

Approx. base price: $2,200

$2,200 Popular usage(s): Hunting, target shooting

Hunting, target shooting Chambered in: 12 ga, 20 ga, 28 ga

12 ga, 20 ga, 28 ga Parent company: Beretta Holding

Beretta Holding Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: 104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production)

104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production) Parent company U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, MD

8. Browning A5

Source: Courtesy of Browning

Approx. base price: $1,540

$1,540 Popular usage(s): Hunting, target shooting

Hunting, target shooting Chambered in: 12 ga, 16 ga

12 ga, 16 ga Parent company: Herstal Group

Herstal Group Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: N/A

N/A Parent company U.S. headquarters: Morgan, UT (Browning)

7. Mossberg Model 940 Shotguns

Source: Courtesy of Mossberg

Approx. base price: $960

$960 Popular usage(s): Hunting, home defense, target shooting

Hunting, home defense, target shooting Chambered in: 12 ga

12 ga Parent company: O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.

O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc. Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: 1,357,000 (45.3% of all U.S. shotgun production)

1,357,000 (45.3% of all U.S. shotgun production) Parent company U.S. headquarters: North Haven, CT

6. Mossberg 930 Autoloader

Source: Courtesy of Mossberg

Approx. base price: $820

$820 Popular usage(s): Hunting, home defense

Hunting, home defense Chambered in: 12 ga

12 ga Parent company: O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.

O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc. Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: 1,357,000 (45.3% of all U.S. shotgun production)

1,357,000 (45.3% of all U.S. shotgun production) Parent company U.S. headquarters: North Haven, CT

5. Benelli M2

Source: Courtesy of Benelli USA via Facebook

Approx. base price: $1,400

$1,400 Popular usage(s): Hunting, home defense, target shooting

Hunting, home defense, target shooting Chambered in: 12 ga, 20 ga

12 ga, 20 ga Parent company: Beretta Holding

Beretta Holding Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: 104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production)

104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production) Parent company U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, MD

4. Winchester Super X4

Source: Courtesy of Winchester

Approx. base price: $910

$910 Popular usage(s): Hunting, target shooting

Hunting, target shooting Chambered in: 12 ga, 20 ga

12 ga, 20 ga Parent company: Herstal Group

Herstal Group Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: N/A

N/A Parent company U.S. headquarters: New Haven, CT (Winchester)

3. Beretta A400

Approx. base price: $1,700

$1,700 Popular usage(s): Hunting, target shooting

Hunting, target shooting Chambered in: 12 ga, 20 ga

12 ga, 20 ga Parent company: Beretta Holding

Beretta Holding Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: 104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production)

104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production) Parent company U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, MD

2. Beretta 1301

Source: Courtesy of Beretta USA

Approx. base price: $1,360

$1,360 Popular usage(s): Target shooting, home defense

Target shooting, home defense Chambered in: 12 ga

12 ga Parent company: Beretta Holding

Beretta Holding Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: 104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production)

104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production) Parent company U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, MD

1. Benelli M4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $2,100

$2,100 Popular usage(s): Home defense

Home defense Chambered in: 12 ga

12 ga Parent company: Beretta Holding

Beretta Holding Parent company domestic shotgun production, 2016-2020: 104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production)

104,338 (3.5% of all U.S. shotgun production) Parent company U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, MD

