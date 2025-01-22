Americans Search for These Handguns More Than Any Other 2015 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Handgun search interest has been picking up over the past 12 months. More people are looking for the best handguns to defend themselves if necessary. President-Elect Trump’s victory also suggests pro-gun policies will become more common. Trump has also indicated that he may pass a law that allows gun owners with concealed carry permits to travel with their weapons in all 50 states.

The guns included on this page are some of the most searched handguns among Americans. The guns come from reputable brands, and the searchers with the most interest tend to be located in the northwest and southwest of the United States.

Glock G19

1337n00b / Flickr

The Glock G19 is one of the most searched handguns in America. Google Trends shows steady search volume over the past five years, with Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Arizona showing the most interest.

Sig Sauer P320

TexasWarhawk / CC BY-SA 4.0 Wikimedia Commons

The Sig Sauer P320’s search volume spiked during the pandemic and has gradually dipped until 2021. Searches have remained steady ever since. The gun generates more searches than the Glock G19. Residents in New Hampshire, Montana, Alaska, Wyoming, and Idaho are the most interested in this gun.

CZ 75

Twiek / Wikimedia Commons

The search volume for the Cz 75 has remained steady since 2021, but it did have a slight dip in 2024. The gun gets most of its search interest from Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, and California.

Glock G43

Miller KH / Wikimedia Commons

Search volume has been steady for the Glock G43 since 2021, but it started to pick up near the end of the year. Residents from New Hampshire, Montana, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Tennessee are the most interested in this gun.

Sig Sauer P365

Courtesy of Sig Sauer

The Sig Sauer P365 has volatile search volume, but the number of searches surged near the end of the year. The Sig Sauer P365 currently has more search volume than the Sig Sauer P320. The states most interested in this gun are Idaho, Florida, Arizona, Montana, and New Hampshire.

Colt Python

Wikimedia Commons

The Colt Python’s search volume has remained steady since 2021, without much fluctuation. The revolver’s top five states based on search interest are Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, West Virginia, and North Dakota.

Ruger Blackhawk

Holly Grips Ruger Blackhawk by ~Steve Z~ / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Search volume for the Ruger Blackhawk picked up momentum near the end of 2024. Montana and Wyoming residents are the most interested in this gun, with Alaska, Idaho, and West Virginia rounding out the top five.

Taurus Judge

Taurus Judge Magnum noBG by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:HarveyHenkelmann / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

The Taurus Judge has consistently maintained more search volume than the Ruger Blackhawk. The states searching for this gun with the most interest include West Virginia, Wyoming, Montana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Springfield Armory Echelon

Glasshouse Images / The Image Bank via Getty Images

The Springfield Armory Echelon maintained steady search volume until a spike in late November. Nevada, Arkansas, New Mexico, Illinois, and Arizona are the top five states based on search interest.

CZ Shadow 2 Compact

simonov / Flickr

The CZ Shadow 2 Compact has maintained steady search volume over the past year. The top five states with the most search interest are South Dakota, West Virginia, Alaska, New Hampshire, and Hawaii.

Sig Sauer P938

Courtesy of Sig Sauer

The Sig Sauer P938 has remained a popular gun ever since its introduction at the 2011 SHOT Show. Search volume has remained steady over the past year, with Kentucky, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Idaho, and Alaska leading the way in search interest.

