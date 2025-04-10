Which American Gunmaker Turned Out Over 289,000 .22 Caliber Handguns in Just One Year?

President Trump just announced a three-month pause on his sweeping tariff policies. The next three months will be a time for countries to negotiate with the White House, and it remains to be seen if we are in for a brief pause or if relief will come with the negotiations. The baseline tariff of 10% for all imported goods remains. China is an exception and may end up with a tariff rate of 145%. Gun enthusiasts may be wondering if the tariffs will cause gun prices and ammunition to rise.
Although many gun makers are located in the U.S., some manufacturing is supplemented with foreign imports. Furthermore, even weapons that are made in the country may use raw materials that are supplied from outside the country. Also, any U.S.-made weapons that use foreign parts will be affected. And even if a gun maker is unaffected by foreign tariffs, gun industry experts expect the American companies to raise their prices to match foreign prices. The bottom line is, just like most things in America, prices are likely to increase for guns and ammunition. Economic experts recommend that if you are planning to make a big purchase, don’t delay, but buy now before the cost possibly increases. If you are in the market for a .22 caliber handgun, we’ve taken a careful review to find out who the top manufacturers are in the U.S.
The .22 caliber handgun is a popular weapon among gun enthusiasts. It’s a versatile weapon and is commonly used for personal protection, hunting, and shooting sports. Because there is such a wide variety of choices of .22 handguns on the market, 24/7 Wall St. took a look to find out who the top manufacturers are in the country. (Also check out the best-selling pistols in America.)
24/7 Wall St. identified the 20 gun manufacturers that make the most popular .22 caliber handguns in the U.S. To find our data, we used information from the ATF. We then reviewed manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers and ranked them on .22 caliber handgun production volume in 2022 to come up with the top 20.
(This article was updated on April 10, 2025, to reflect recent economic news on President Trump’s tariffs.)
Why It Matters Now
Gun prices may go up with other goods due to President Trump’s tariff policy. If you are in the market for a new handgun, you may want to buy sooner rather than later, when prices could be higher. Demand for specific firearms, like .22 caliber pistols, has been a boon for gunmakers in recent years.
Read on to see which guns made the cut:
20. Bond Arms, Inc
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 2,630 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Bond Arms .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Texas
- Bond Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2022: 52,104 (5.0% .22 handguns)
19. Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 4,050 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Great Lakes Firearms .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Michigan
- Great Lakes Firearms’ total domestic firearm production in 2022: 21,198 (19.1% .22 handguns)
18. IWI US, Inc
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 4,369 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- IWI .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Pennsylvania
- IWI’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 49,122 (8.9% .22 handguns)
17. Volquartsen Firearms
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 4,897 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Volquartsen .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Iowa
- Volquartsen’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 9,021 (54.3% .22 handguns)
16. Standard Manufacturing
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 7,827 (0.6% pistols, 99.4% revolvers)
- Standard Manufacturing .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Connecticut
- Standard Manufacturing’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 14,585 (53.7% .22 handguns)
15. Trailblazer Firearms
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 8,135 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Trailblazer .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): North Carolina
- Trailblazer’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 8,753 (92.9% .22 handguns)
14. North American Arms
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,765 (0% pistols, 100% revolvers)
- North American Arms .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Utah
- North American Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2022: 10,770 (100.0% .22 handguns)
13. Outdoor Colors
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,811 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Outdoor Colors .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): North Carolina
- Outdoor Colors’ total domestic firearm production in 2022: 51,527 (21.0% .22 handguns)
12. Radical Firearms
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 11,359 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Radical .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Texas
- Radical’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 121,600 (9.3% .22 handguns)
11. Beretta USA
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 13,260 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Beretta .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Tennessee
- Beretta’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 180,447 (7.3% .22 handguns)
10. Phoenix Arms
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 16,214 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Phoenix .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): California
- Phoenix’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 17,300 (93.7% .22 handguns)
9. Diamondback Firearms LLC
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 18,776 (33.6% pistols, 66.4% revolvers)
- Diamondback .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Florida
- Diamondback’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 123,025 (15.3% .22 handguns)
8. Browning Arms
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 39,131 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Browning .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Utah
- Browning’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 47,996 (81.5% .22 handguns)
7. Smith & Wesson
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 67,780 (75.4% pistols, 24.6% revolvers)
- Smith & Wesson .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Massachusetts and Missouri
- Smith & Wesson’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 973,994 (7.0% .22 handguns)
6. Glock
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 74,158 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Glock .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Georgia
- Glock’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 465,117 (15.9% .22 handguns)
5. Kel Tec CNC Industries
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 83,367 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Kel Tec .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Florida
- Kel Tec’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 196,118 (42.5% .22 handguns)
4. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 114,325 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Taurus .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Georgia
- Taurus’ total domestic firearm production in 2022: 287,650 (39.7% .22 handguns)
3. Sig Sauer
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 155,876 (100% pistols, 0% revolvers)
- Sig Sauer .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Arkansas and New Hampshire
- Sig Sauer’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 2,346,752 (6.6% .22 handguns)
2. Heritage Manufacturing
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 286,870 (0% pistols, 100% revolvers)
- Heritage .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Georgia
- Heritage’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 308,040 (93.1% .22 handguns)
1. Sturm, Ruger & Company
- .22 cal. handguns manufactured domestically in 2022: 289,528 (64.9% pistols, 35.1% revolvers)
- Ruger .22 handgun manufacturing location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, North Carolina, and New Hampshire
- Ruger’s total domestic firearm production in 2022: 1,565,743 (18.5% .22 handguns)
