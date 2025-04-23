These Companies Make America's Best-Selling .22 Caliber Handguns simonov / Flickr

In terms of performance and capability, the .22 Long Rifle cartridge lags behind most alternatives. With a relatively small projectile and shell casing, .22 caliber ammunition lacks the stopping power of nearly every other firearm cartridge found on retailer’s shelves. Additionally, by virtue of their rimfire design, .22 caliber rounds are inherently less reliable than their centerfire counterparts. Still, even though these drawbacks are widely known among sports men and women, the .22 LR round has become firmly established as one of the best-selling and most ubiquitous firearm cartridges in the world.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Guns and ammunition is a $92 billion industry in the United States, and one that is driven in no small part by sales of .22 caliber firearms — particularly handguns.

While there are thousands of federally licensed gun makers in the U.S., the market for American made pistols and revolvers chambered for .22 caliber rounds is dominated by only a handful of companies.

Many of the qualities that make .22 caliber firearms fall short of those chambered for larger caliber ammunition are the same ones that have contributed to the .22’s enduring relevance and popularity. For instance, while rimfire rounds are more prone to failures than centerfire rounds, they are also far less expensive to manufacture – and lower production costs translate to lower consumer prices. While certain types of popular ammunition regularly sell for more than 50 cents per round, .22 LR cartridges often sell for pennies.

Additionally, even though .22 caliber firearms are generally inadequate for certain applications — including law enforcement, military, and hunting larger game – its power limitations do not preclude it from a number of other common uses. Owing to their limited firepower, .22 caliber firearms have relatively low recoil and decibel output when fired, making them an ideal choice for inexperienced, or smaller shooters. Whether for small game hunting, backyard plinking, target shooting, or even self-defense, .22 caliber firearms are a favorite for countless Americans — from first-time gun owners to the most experienced experts.

In recent years, handgun sales have surged in the United States, and, not surprisingly, many of the best-selling pistols and revolvers are chambered for .22 caliber ammunition. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, more than 4.7 million handguns were manufactured in the U.S. in 2023 – and nearly 20% of them were chambered for .22 caliber rounds.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the companies behind the best-selling .22 caliber handguns in the United States. We reviewed domestic manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers and ranked them on .22 caliber handgun production volume in 2023. Data on the location of each company’s production facilities and total firearm manufacturing output in 2023 are also from the ATF. Firearms made outside of the United States, including those made by the companies on this list, were not included in this ranking.

Each of the companies on this list manufactured over 600 .22 caliber handguns in the U.S. in 2023. Combined, these 30 companies produced over 880,000 .22 handguns domestically, accounting for nearly 99% of all American made .22 caliber handguns in 2023. (Here is a look at the most popular gun companies in America.)

Handguns are a broad firearm classification that includes both pistols – typically semi-automatics – and revolvers. Domestic manufacturing data suggests that pistols outsell revolvers by a 5-to-1 ratio. But when it comes to .22 firearms, revolvers have a slightly larger market share. Of the 893,000 .22 caliber handguns manufactured in the U.S. in 2023, 58% were pistols and 42% were revolvers. While most companies on this list do not manufacture .22 caliber revolvers, nine companies do, including four that focus exclusively on revolvers. (Here is a look at America’s leading revolver brands.)

It is important to note that while the majority of .22 caliber handguns made by the companies on this list are chambered for rimfire .22 LR ammunition, several other ammunition types fall under the ATF’s .22 caliber classification — which encompasses all rounds up to the .22 caliber size. These cartridges include, but are not limited to, the .22 short, .22 magnum, and .17 HMR.

These are the companies behind the best-selling, American-made .22 caliber handguns.

Why It Matters

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More guns are sold in the U.S. than in any other country on Earth — and with thousands of federally licensed gun makers operating in the United States, Americans have their pick of virtually countless combinations of firearm makes, models, and configurations, including a .22 caliber handguns. Every year, hundreds of thousands of .22 pistols and revolvers are manufactured in the United States, and the market for these firearms is dominated by just a small handful of companies.

30. Keystone Sporting Arms LLC

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 601 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

601 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Keystone Arms’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 601 pistols, 0 revolvers

601 pistols, 0 revolvers Keystone Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 21,769 units (2.8% .22 caliber handguns)

21,769 units (2.8% .22 caliber handguns) Keystone Arms’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Milton, PA

Milton, PA .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

29. Lets Go Baby LLC

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 637 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

637 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Lets Go Baby’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 135 pistols, 502 revolvers

135 pistols, 502 revolvers Lets Go Baby’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 3,706 units (17.2% .22 caliber handguns)

3,706 units (17.2% .22 caliber handguns) Lets Go Baby’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): McHenry, IL

McHenry, IL .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

28. Bearman Industries, LLC

Jenniveve84 / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 688 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

688 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Bearman Industries’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 688 pistols, 0 revolvers

688 pistols, 0 revolvers Bearman Industries’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,865 units (36.9% .22 caliber handguns)

1,865 units (36.9% .22 caliber handguns) Bearman Industries’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Bear River City, UT

Bear River City, UT .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

27. Akdal Arms, LLC

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 970 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

970 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Akdal Arms’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 970 pistols, 0 revolvers

970 pistols, 0 revolvers Akdal Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,220 units (79.5% .22 caliber handguns)

1,220 units (79.5% .22 caliber handguns) Akdal Arms’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

26. CMMG Inc.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 1,255 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

1,255 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns) CMMG’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 1,255 pistols, 0 revolvers

1,255 pistols, 0 revolvers CMMG’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,145 units (8.3% .22 caliber handguns)

15,145 units (8.3% .22 caliber handguns) CMMG’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Boonville, MO

Boonville, MO .22 caliber handgun models include: CMMG Banshee Mk4

25. Savage Arms, Inc.

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 1,326 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

1,326 units (0.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Savage Arms’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 1,326 pistols, 0 revolvers

1,326 pistols, 0 revolvers Savage Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 725,644 units (0.2% .22 caliber handguns)

725,644 units (0.2% .22 caliber handguns) Savage Arms’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Westfield, MA

Westfield, MA .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

24. Automated Finishing Company Inc

RichLegg / E+ via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 1,411 units (0.2% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

1,411 units (0.2% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Automated Finishing’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 0 pistols, 1,411 revolvers

0 pistols, 1,411 revolvers Automated Finishing’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,022 units (9.4% .22 caliber handguns)

15,022 units (9.4% .22 caliber handguns) Automated Finishing’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Attleboro, MA

Attleboro, MA .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

23. Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition LLC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 1,638 units (0.2% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

1,638 units (0.2% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Great Lakes Firearms’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 1,638 pistols, 0 revolvers

1,638 pistols, 0 revolvers Great Lakes Firearms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,392 units (10.6% .22 caliber handguns)

15,392 units (10.6% .22 caliber handguns) Great Lakes Firearms’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Sparta, MI

Sparta, MI .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

22. Outdoor Colors LLC

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 2,206 units (0.2% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

2,206 units (0.2% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Outdoor Colors’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 2,206 pistols, 0 revolvers

2,206 pistols, 0 revolvers Outdoor Colors’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 24,889 units (8.9% .22 caliber handguns)

24,889 units (8.9% .22 caliber handguns) Outdoor Colors’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Rutherfordton, NC

Rutherfordton, NC .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

21. Henry Repeating Arms Company Holding Corp

rlat / Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 2,705 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

2,705 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Henry RAC’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 2,705 pistols, 0 revolvers

2,705 pistols, 0 revolvers Henry RAC’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 411,786 units (0.7% .22 caliber handguns)

411,786 units (0.7% .22 caliber handguns) Henry RAC’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Bayonne, NJ, Rice Lake, WI

Bayonne, NJ, Rice Lake, WI .22 caliber handgun models include: Henry RAC Mare’s Leg

20. Bond Arms, Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 2,923 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

2,923 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Bond Arms’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 2,923 pistols, 0 revolvers

2,923 pistols, 0 revolvers Bond Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 35,506 units (8.2% .22 caliber handguns)

35,506 units (8.2% .22 caliber handguns) Bond Arms’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Granbury, TX

Granbury, TX .22 caliber handgun models include: Bond Arms Stinger, Honey B, Stubby

19. Volquartsen Firearms Inc

Berean Hunter / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 3,256 units (0.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

3,256 units (0.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Volquartsen’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 3,256 pistols, 0 revolvers

3,256 pistols, 0 revolvers Volquartsen’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 5,116 units (63.6% .22 caliber handguns)

5,116 units (63.6% .22 caliber handguns) Volquartsen’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Carroll, IA

Carroll, IA .22 caliber handgun models include: Volquartsen Black Mamba, ENV, Scorpion

18. Radical Firearms LLC

Jenniveve84 / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 3,461 units (0.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

3,461 units (0.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Radical’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 3,461 pistols, 0 revolvers

3,461 pistols, 0 revolvers Radical’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 86,758 units (4.0% .22 caliber handguns)

86,758 units (4.0% .22 caliber handguns) Radical’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Stafford, TX

Stafford, TX .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

17. Standard Manufacturing Co. LLC

TPAP8228 / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 4,344 units (0.5% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

4,344 units (0.5% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Standard Manufacturing’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 352 pistols, 3,992 revolvers

352 pistols, 3,992 revolvers Standard Manufacturing’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 6,222 units (69.8% .22 caliber handguns)

6,222 units (69.8% .22 caliber handguns) Standard Manufacturing’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): New Britain, CT

New Britain, CT .22 caliber handgun models include: Standard Manufacturing S333 Thunderstruck Double Barrel, Switch Gun

16. Trailblazer Firearms LLC

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 6,285 units (0.7% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

6,285 units (0.7% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Trailblazer’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 6,285 pistols, 0 revolvers

6,285 pistols, 0 revolvers Trailblazer’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 6,661 units (94.4% .22 caliber handguns)

6,661 units (94.4% .22 caliber handguns) Trailblazer’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Fletcher, NC

Fletcher, NC .22 caliber handgun models include: Trailblazer LifeCard

15. Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Stephen Z / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 6,758 units (0.8% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

6,758 units (0.8% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Colt’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 0 pistols, 6,758 revolvers

0 pistols, 6,758 revolvers Colt’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 193,057 units (3.5% .22 caliber handguns)

193,057 units (3.5% .22 caliber handguns) Colt’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): West Hartford, CT

West Hartford, CT .22 caliber handgun models include: Colt King Cobra Target

14. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Palmetto State Armory Store in Greenville, SC by Kristover / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 9,456 units (1.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

9,456 units (1.1% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Palmetto State Armory’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 9,456 pistols, 0 revolvers

9,456 pistols, 0 revolvers Palmetto State Armory’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 391,760 units (2.4% .22 caliber handguns)

391,760 units (2.4% .22 caliber handguns) Palmetto State Armory’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): West Columbia, SC, Summerville, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Garden City, GA, Denver, NC, Charleston, SC

West Columbia, SC, Summerville, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Garden City, GA, Denver, NC, Charleston, SC .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

13. Beretta USA Corp.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 11,142 units (1.2% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

11,142 units (1.2% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Beretta’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 11,142 pistols, 0 revolvers

11,142 pistols, 0 revolvers Beretta’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 139,710 units (8.0% .22 caliber handguns)

139,710 units (8.0% .22 caliber handguns) Beretta’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Gallatin, TN

Gallatin, TN .22 caliber handgun models include: Beretta 92FSR, 21A Bobcat

12. Phoenix Arms

LOREN ELLIOTT / AFP via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 12,787 units (1.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

12,787 units (1.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Phoenix Arms’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 12,787 pistols, 0 revolvers

12,787 pistols, 0 revolvers Phoenix Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,850 units (80.7% .22 caliber handguns)

15,850 units (80.7% .22 caliber handguns) Phoenix Arms’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA .22 caliber handgun models include: Phoenix Arms HP 22

11. Diamondback Firearms LLC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 14,553 units (1.6% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

14,553 units (1.6% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Diamondback’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 1,755 pistols, 12,798 revolvers

1,755 pistols, 12,798 revolvers Diamondback’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 93,945 units (15.5% .22 caliber handguns)

93,945 units (15.5% .22 caliber handguns) Diamondback’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL .22 caliber handgun models include: Diamondback DBX, Birdshead Sidekick, Sidekick

10. Glock Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 17,780 units (2.0% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

17,780 units (2.0% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Glock’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 17,780 pistols, 0 revolvers

17,780 pistols, 0 revolvers Glock’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 345,119 units (5.2% .22 caliber handguns)

345,119 units (5.2% .22 caliber handguns) Glock’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Smyrna, GA

Smyrna, GA .22 caliber handgun models include: Glock G44

9. DC Machine LLC

Thinkstock

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 21,195 units (2.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

21,195 units (2.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns) DC Machine’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 21,195 pistols, 0 revolvers

21,195 pistols, 0 revolvers DC Machine’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 189,992 units (11.2% .22 caliber handguns)

189,992 units (11.2% .22 caliber handguns) DC Machine’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC .22 caliber handgun models include: N/A

8. Browning Arms Company

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 39,466 units (4.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

39,466 units (4.4% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Browning’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 39,466 pistols, 0 revolvers

39,466 pistols, 0 revolvers Browning’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 49,459 units (79.8% .22 caliber handguns)

49,459 units (79.8% .22 caliber handguns) Browning’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Morgan, UT

Morgan, UT .22 caliber handgun models include: Browning Buck Mark

7. Sig Sauer Inc.

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 49,485 units (5.5% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

49,485 units (5.5% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Sig Sauer’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 49,485 pistols, 0 revolvers

49,485 pistols, 0 revolvers Sig Sauer’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,020,755 units (4.8% .22 caliber handguns)

1,020,755 units (4.8% .22 caliber handguns) Sig Sauer’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Newington, NH, Epping, NH

Newington, NH, Epping, NH .22 caliber handgun models include: Sig Sauer P322

6. Smith & Wesson Inc.

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 60,113 units (6.7% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

60,113 units (6.7% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Smith & Wesson’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 42,538 pistols, 17,575 revolvers

42,538 pistols, 17,575 revolvers Smith & Wesson’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 991,847 units (6.1% .22 caliber handguns)

991,847 units (6.1% .22 caliber handguns) Smith & Wesson’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA

Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA .22 caliber handgun models include: Smith & Wesson M&P 22, SW22 Victory, Model 41, Model 317, Model 617 Model 63, Model 43, Model 17

5. North American Arms Inc.

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 60,215 units (6.7% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

60,215 units (6.7% of all domestically made .22 handguns) NAA’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 0 pistols, 60,215 revolvers

0 pistols, 60,215 revolvers NAA’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 60,343 units (99.8% .22 caliber handguns)

60,343 units (99.8% .22 caliber handguns) NAA’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Provo, UT

Provo, UT .22 caliber handgun models include: NAA 22MS-VL, Pug-T, BBS

4. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

Taurus Armas / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 71,459 units (8.0% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

71,459 units (8.0% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Taurus’ domestic .22 handgun output by type: 71,459 pistols, 0 revolvers

71,459 pistols, 0 revolvers Taurus’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 75,956 units (94.1% .22 caliber handguns)

75,956 units (94.1% .22 caliber handguns) Taurus’ domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge, GA .22 caliber handgun models include: Taurus TX-22

3. Kel Tec CNC Industries Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 78,196 units (8.8% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

78,196 units (8.8% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Kel Tec’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 78,196 pistols, 0 revolvers

78,196 pistols, 0 revolvers Kel Tec’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 185,949 units (42.1% .22 caliber handguns)

185,949 units (42.1% .22 caliber handguns) Kel Tec’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL .22 caliber handgun models include: Kel Tec P17

2. Heritage Manufacturing, Inc.

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 178,592 units (20.0% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

178,592 units (20.0% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Heritage’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 0 pistols, 178,592 revolvers

0 pistols, 178,592 revolvers Heritage’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 199,500 units (89.5% .22 caliber handguns)

199,500 units (89.5% .22 caliber handguns) Heritage’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge, GA .22 caliber handgun models include: Heritage Rough Rider, Barkeep

1. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing output in 2023: 217,252 units (24.3% of all domestically made .22 handguns)

217,252 units (24.3% of all domestically made .22 handguns) Ruger’s domestic .22 handgun output by type: 124,714 pistols, 92,538 revolvers

124,714 pistols, 92,538 revolvers Ruger’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,305,615 units (16.6% .22 caliber handguns)

1,305,615 units (16.6% .22 caliber handguns) Ruger’s domestic .22 caliber handgun manufacturing location(s): Prescott, AZ, Mayodan, NC, Newport, NH, Southport, CT

Prescott, AZ, Mayodan, NC, Newport, NH, Southport, CT .22 caliber handgun models include: Ruger SR22, Mark IV, GP100, SP101, Wrangler

