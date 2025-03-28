This Is the Gunmaker Behind the Best Selling American-Made .22 Caliber Pistol artas / iStock via Getty Images

The .22 Long Rifle rimfire cartridge, or .22 LR, was introduced in 1887, long before many other ammunition types today’s sports men and women are likely familiar with. Not only one of the oldest cartridges still in use, .22 LR also currently ranks among the best-selling and most widely available cartridges in the world.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

More than half a million .22 caliber pistols were manufactured in the U.S. in 2023 alone.

While there are thousands of licensed gunmakers operating in the United States, the market for .22 caliber pistols is dominated by only a handful of companies.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

Firearms chambered for .22 caliber ammunition owe their popularity to a number of factors, including limited recoil and relatively low decibel output when fired, as well as its low price point, as .22 LR cartridges often sell for only pennies per round.

Even though .22 LR cartridges lack the power of their centerfire counterparts, they still have many practical applications, from a day at the range or backyard plinking, to small game hunting or self defense. The attributes have made .22 caliber firearms a popular choice for a wide range of gun owners, including both first-time shooters and seasoned hunters.

Unlike many other firearm cartridges, .22 LR rounds can be used in both rifles and pistols. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, more than half a million .22 caliber pistols were manufactured in the U.S. in 2023 alone.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the companies behind the best-selling .22 caliber pistols in the United States. We reviewed domestic manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers and ranked them on .22 caliber pistol production volume in 2023. Data on the location of each company’s production facilities and total firearm manufacturing output in 2023 are also from the ATF. Firearms made outside of the United States, including those made by the companies on this list, were not included in this ranking.

Each of the companies on this list manufactured over 1,200 .22 caliber pistols in the U.S. in 2023. Combined, these 21 companies produced over 505,000 .22 pistols domestically, accounting for nearly 98% of all American made .22 caliber pistols in 2023. (Here is a look at the best selling pistols in the United States.)

The companies making the best-selling .22 pistols include some of the world’s largest gunmakers. Companies like Glock, Sig Sauer, and Taurus, stand out specifically for their pistols — some of which are chambered in .22 caliber. Ruger, the number one brand on this list, built its reputation decades ago, largely on the success of its .22 caliber firearms, including the Mark series pistol. (Here is a look at the most popular gun companies in America.)

It is important to note that while the majority of .22 caliber handguns made by the companies on this list are chambered for rimfire, .22 LR ammunition, several other ammunition types fall under the ATF’s .22 caliber classification — which encompasses all rounds up to the .22 caliber size. These chamberings include, but are not limited to, the .22 magnum, 5.7x28mm, and 5.56×45mm NATO.

Why It Matters

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Arms and ammunition is a more than $90 billion industry in the United States — and as the largest consumer market for firearms, the U.S. is home to manufacturing operations for many of the world’s largest gunmakers. Firearms chambered for .22 caliber ammunition have been popular among American shooters for decades, and the latest available data from the ATF shows that when it comes to .22 caliber pistols, a small handful of companies are dominating the market.

21. CMMG Inc.

Jenniveve84 / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,255 units (0.2% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

1,255 units (0.2% of all domestically made .22 pistols) CMMG’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,145 units (8.3% .22 caliber pistols)

15,145 units (8.3% .22 caliber pistols) CMMG’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Boonville, MO

Boonville, MO .22 caliber pistol models include: CMMG Banshee Mk4

20. Savage Arms, Inc.

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,326 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

1,326 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Savage’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 725,644 units (0.2% .22 caliber pistols)

725,644 units (0.2% .22 caliber pistols) Savage’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Westfield, MA

Westfield, MA .22 caliber pistol models include: N/A

19. Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition LLC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,638 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

1,638 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Great Lakes’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,392 units (10.6% .22 caliber pistols)

15,392 units (10.6% .22 caliber pistols) Great Lakes’ domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Sparta, MI

Sparta, MI .22 caliber pistol models include: N/A

18. Diamondback Firearms LLC

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,755 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

1,755 units (0.3% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Diamondback’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 93,945 units (1.9% .22 caliber pistols)

93,945 units (1.9% .22 caliber pistols) Diamondback’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL .22 caliber pistol models include: Diamondback DBX

17. Outdoor Colors LLC

TPAP8228 / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 2,206 units (0.4% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

2,206 units (0.4% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Outdoor Colors’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 24,889 units (8.9% .22 caliber pistols)

24,889 units (8.9% .22 caliber pistols) Outdoor Colors’ domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Rutherfordton, NC

Rutherfordton, NC .22 caliber pistol models include: N/A

16. Henry Repeating Arms Company Holding Corp

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 2,705 units (0.5% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

2,705 units (0.5% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Henry RAC’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 411,786 units (0.7% .22 caliber pistols)

411,786 units (0.7% .22 caliber pistols) Henry RAC’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Bayonne, NJ, Rice Lake, WI

Bayonne, NJ, Rice Lake, WI .22 caliber pistol models include: Henry RAC Mare’s Leg

15. Bond Arms, Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 2,923 units (0.6% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

2,923 units (0.6% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Bond Arm’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 35,506 units (8.2% .22 caliber pistols)

35,506 units (8.2% .22 caliber pistols) Bond Arm’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Granbury, TX

Granbury, TX .22 caliber pistol models include: Bond Arms Stinger, Honey B, Stubby

14. Volquartsen Firearms Inc.

Berean Hunter / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 3,256 units (0.6% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

3,256 units (0.6% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Volquartsen’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 5,116 units (63.6% .22 caliber pistols)

5,116 units (63.6% .22 caliber pistols) Volquartsen’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Carroll, IA

Carroll, IA .22 caliber pistol models include: Volquartsen Black Mamba, ENV, Scorpion

13. Radical Firearms LLC

Alphax / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 3,461 units (0.7% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

3,461 units (0.7% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Radical’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 86,758 units (4.0% .22 caliber pistols)

86,758 units (4.0% .22 caliber pistols) Radical’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Stafford, TX

Stafford, TX .22 caliber pistol models include: N/A

12. Trailblazer Firearms LLC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 6,285 units (1.2% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

6,285 units (1.2% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Trailblazer’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 6,661 units (94.4% .22 caliber pistols)

6,661 units (94.4% .22 caliber pistols) Trailblazer’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Fletcher, NC

Fletcher, NC .22 caliber pistol models include: Trailblazer LifeCard

11. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,456 units (1.8% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

9,456 units (1.8% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Palmetto State’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 391,760 units (2.4% .22 caliber pistols)

391,760 units (2.4% .22 caliber pistols) Palmetto State’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): West Columbia, SC, Summerville, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Garden City, GA, Denver, NC, Charleston, SC

West Columbia, SC, Summerville, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Garden City, GA, Denver, NC, Charleston, SC .22 caliber pistol models include: N/A

10. Beretta USA Corp.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 11,142 units (2.2% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

11,142 units (2.2% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Beretta’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 139,710 units (8.0% .22 caliber pistols)

139,710 units (8.0% .22 caliber pistols) Beretta’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Gallatin, TN

Gallatin, TN .22 caliber pistol models include: Beretta 92FSR, 21A Bobcat

9. Phoenix Arms

Fancy-cats-are-happy-cats / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 12,787 units (2.5% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

12,787 units (2.5% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Phoenix’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,850 units (80.7% .22 caliber pistols)

15,850 units (80.7% .22 caliber pistols) Phoenix’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA .22 caliber pistol models include: Phoenix HP 22

8. Glock Inc.

Leon Neal / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 17,780 units (3.4% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

17,780 units (3.4% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Glock’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 345,119 units (5.2% .22 caliber pistols)

345,119 units (5.2% .22 caliber pistols) Glock’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Smyrna, GA

Smyrna, GA .22 caliber pistol models include: Glock G44

7. DC Machine LLC

wingedwolf / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 21,195 units (4.1% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

21,195 units (4.1% of all domestically made .22 pistols) DC Machine’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 189,992 units (11.2% .22 caliber pistols)

189,992 units (11.2% .22 caliber pistols) DC Machine’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC .22 caliber pistol models include: N/A

6. Browning Arms Company

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 39,466 units (7.6% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

39,466 units (7.6% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Browning’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 49,459 units (79.8% .22 caliber pistols)

49,459 units (79.8% .22 caliber pistols) Browning’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Morgan, UT

Morgan, UT .22 caliber pistol models include: Browning Buck Mark

5. Smith & Wesson Inc.

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 42,538 units (8.2% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

42,538 units (8.2% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Smith & Wesson’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 991,847 units (4.3% .22 caliber pistols)

991,847 units (4.3% .22 caliber pistols) Smith & Wesson’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA

Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA .22 caliber pistol models include: Smith & Wesson M&P 22, SW22 Victory, Model 41

4. Sig Sauer Inc.

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 49,485 units (9.6% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

49,485 units (9.6% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Sig Sauer’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,020,755 units (4.8% .22 caliber pistols)

1,020,755 units (4.8% .22 caliber pistols) Sig Sauer’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Newington, NH, Epping, NH

Newington, NH, Epping, NH .22 caliber pistol models include: Sig Sauer P322

3. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

Thornfield Hall / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 71,459 units (13.8% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

71,459 units (13.8% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Taurus’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 75,956 units (94.1% .22 caliber pistols)

75,956 units (94.1% .22 caliber pistols) Taurus’ domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge, GA .22 caliber pistol models include: Taurus TX-22

2. Kel Tec CNC Industries Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 78,196 units (15.1% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

78,196 units (15.1% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Kel Tec’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 185,949 units (42.1% .22 caliber pistols)

185,949 units (42.1% .22 caliber pistols) Kel Tec’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL .22 caliber pistol models include: Kel Tec P17

1. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 124,714 units (24.1% of all domestically made .22 pistols)

124,714 units (24.1% of all domestically made .22 pistols) Ruger’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,305,615 units (9.6% .22 caliber pistols)

1,305,615 units (9.6% .22 caliber pistols) Ruger’s domestic .22 caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Prescott, AZ, Mayodan, NC, Newport, NH, Southport, CT

Prescott, AZ, Mayodan, NC, Newport, NH, Southport, CT .22 caliber pistol models include: Ruger SR22, Mark IV

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!