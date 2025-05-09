Six States Cranked Out 5 Million Guns Last Year—Half of America’s Total in Just 12% of the Country LOREN ELLIOTT / AFP via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: With thousands of federally licensed gunmakers across the 50 states, arms and ammunition is a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States.

The latest data from the ATF shows that certain parts of the country have emerged as firearm manufacturing hubs.

The United States is the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people — and demand for firearms among American consumers is fueling a multi-billion-dollar industry. There are thousands of federally licensed gunmakers in the U.S. that collectively manufactured over 9.7 million firearms across the 50 states in 2023 alone. These companies are foundational to the U.S. arms and ammunition industry, which, both directly and indirectly, generates over $90 billion in economic output every year, and employs over 380,000 Americans.

The latest data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that, while every state in the country produced some number of firearms in 2023, America’s arms industry is heavily concentrated in certain parts of the country. In fact, just half a dozen states accounted for more than 50% of all American-made firearms in 2023. (Here is a look at the industry’s leading gun manufacturers.)

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states manufacturing the most firearms. Each of the 50 states are ranked on the number of firearms produced within their borders in 2023. All supplemental data on state-level firearm manufacturing by type and gunmaker are also from the ATF.

The number of guns produced in each state in 2023 ranges from fewer than 10, up to over 1.4 million. Many of the largest gun-producing states are located along the East Coast, including several states in the Southeast and some as far north as New England.

Even though the U.S. is home to thousands of federally licensed gunmakers, firearm manufacturing in a given state is typically dominated by a single company — as in most states, one company accounts for over 50% of all state-level gun production.

New Hampshire, for example, produced 1.4 million firearms in 2023, more than any other state — and over 70% of those firearms came off of assembly lines at one of three manufacturing facilities run by Sig Sauer. Notably, however, even without Sig Sauer, New Hampshire would still rank among the top 10 gun producing states. (Here is a look at the companies behind the best-selling, American-made, 9mm pistols.)

These are the states manufacturing the most firearms.

Why It Matters

2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and partially as a result, guns and ammunition are a $90 billion industry domestically. But while every state in the country is home to some number of federally licensed gunmakers, American gun manufacturing is especially concentrated in certain parts of the country.

50. Hawaii

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 6 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

6 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 6 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

6 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 0

0 Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 0

0 Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 0

0 Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 0

0 Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Cerakote Hawaii LLC (6 firearms, 100% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

49. Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 7 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

7 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 1 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

1 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 0

0 Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 5 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

5 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 0

0 Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 1 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

1 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Gusovsky Gunsmithing LLC (7 firearms, 100% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

48. Alaska

TripWalkers / Shutterstock.com

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 73 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

73 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 13 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

13 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 0

0 Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 52 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

52 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 3 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

3 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 5 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

5 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Wild West Guns, LLC (15 firearms, 20.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

47. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 124 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

124 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 3 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

3 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 0

0 Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 115 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

115 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 1 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

1 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 5 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

5 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Custom Centric Machining, LLC (95 firearms, 76.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

46. Maine

Jorge Moro / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 478 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

478 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 82 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

82 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 7 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

7 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 342 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

342 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 9 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

9 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 38 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

38 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Grand Beach Partners LLC (104 firearms, 21.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

45. Mississippi

File:Vicksburg3Sept2008TopDollarPinkGorillaPawnGuns.jpg by Infrogmation of New Orleans / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 926 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

926 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 199 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

199 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 3 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

3 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 560 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

560 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 48 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

48 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 116 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

116 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Art Of War Custom LLC (170 firearms, 18.4% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

44. North Dakota

Jupiterimages / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 1,197 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

1,197 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 333 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

333 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 13 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

13 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 550 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

550 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 18 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

18 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 283 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

283 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Roughrider Arms LLC (858 firearms, 71.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

43. South Dakota

picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 1,839 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

1,839 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 71 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

71 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 9 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

9 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 600 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

600 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 4 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

4 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 1,155 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

1,155 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: West River Rifle Company LLC (1,041 firearms, 56.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

42. New Mexico

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 2,981 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

2,981 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 1,339 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

1,339 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 221 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

221 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 940 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

940 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 272 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

272 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 209 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

209 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Omni Arms LLC (2,454 firearms, 82.3% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

41. Colorado

Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 3,653 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

3,653 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 792 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

792 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 125 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

125 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 2,379 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

2,379 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 197 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

197 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 160 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

160 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: CCI Capco LLC (Valor Tactical) (700 firearms, 19.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

40. West Virginia

jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 3,862 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

3,862 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 69 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

69 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 4 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

4 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 474 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

474 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 53 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

53 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 3,262 (0.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

3,262 (0.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Childers Guns LLC (3,011 firearms, 78.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

39. Louisiana

pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 4,205 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

4,205 (0.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 544 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

544 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 8 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

8 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 3,426 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

3,426 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 48 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

48 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 179 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

179 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Wise Arms LLC (2,607 firearms, 62.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

38. Oklahoma

Wesley Fryer / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 4,958 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

4,958 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 698 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

698 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 116 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

116 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 963 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

963 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 336 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

336 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 2,845 (0.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

2,845 (0.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Tape Matics Inc. (2,660 firearms, 53.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

37. Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 7,178 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

7,178 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 165 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

165 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 9 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

9 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 283 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

283 (0.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 20 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

20 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 6,701 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

6,701 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Zermatt Arms Inc. (6,675 firearms, 93.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

36. Wyoming

Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 11,435 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

11,435 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 204 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

204 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 266 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

266 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 10,728 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

10,728 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 61 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

61 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 176 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

176 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Weatherby, Inc. (7,322 firearms, 64.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

35. Montana

Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 11,754 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

11,754 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 411 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

411 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 105 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

105 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 4,512 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

4,512 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 84 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

84 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 6,642 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

6,642 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Defiance Machine Inc. (5,118 firearms, 43.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

34. Maryland

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 12,976 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

12,976 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 1,428 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

1,428 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 9 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

9 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 9,926 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

9,926 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 136 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

136 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 1,477 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

1,477 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: LWRC International (11,007 firearms, 84.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

33. Virginia

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 13,555 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

13,555 (0.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 4,653 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

4,653 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 32 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

32 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 7,890 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

7,890 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 40 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

40 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 940 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

940 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Kriss USA, Inc. (7,144 firearms, 52.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

32. Oregon

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 17,623 (0.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

17,623 (0.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 1,061 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

1,061 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 32 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

32 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 4,537 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

4,537 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 74 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

74 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 11,919 (0.9% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

11,919 (0.9% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: AXTS Inc. (Radian Weapons) (9,031 firearms, 51.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

31. Indiana

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 17,752 (0.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

17,752 (0.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 2,569 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

2,569 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 66 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

66 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 10,456 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

10,456 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 397 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

397 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 4,264 (0.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

4,264 (0.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Tippmann Arms Company LLC (7,540 firearms, 42.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

30. Kansas

BeyondImages / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 21,089 (0.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

21,089 (0.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 8,265 (0.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

8,265 (0.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 120 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

120 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 4,843 (0.2% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

4,843 (0.2% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 1,329 (0.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

1,329 (0.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 6,532 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

6,532 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: CZ-USA Inc. (8,588 firearms, 40.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

29. Iowa

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 24,172 (0.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

24,172 (0.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 4,303 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

4,303 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 27 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

27 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 5,523 (0.2% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

5,523 (0.2% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 17 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

17 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 14,302 (1.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

14,302 (1.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Lewis Machine & Tool Co. (12,779 firearms, 52.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

28. Vermont

Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 27,649 (0.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

27,649 (0.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 6,319 (0.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

6,319 (0.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 1 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

1 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 8,673 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

8,673 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 13 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

13 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 12,643 (1.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

12,643 (1.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Century Arms Inc. (24,839 firearms, 89.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

27. Idaho

DIGIcal / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 28,464 (0.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

28,464 (0.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 1,880 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

1,880 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 123 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

123 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 16,966 (0.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

16,966 (0.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 1,604 (0.3% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

1,604 (0.3% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 7,891 (0.6% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

7,891 (0.6% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Seekins Precision, Inc. (10,560 firearms, 37.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

26. Minnesota

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 31,713 (0.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

31,713 (0.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 16,974 (0.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

16,974 (0.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 2,262 (0.3% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

2,262 (0.3% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 10,573 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

10,573 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 8 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

8 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 1,896 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

1,896 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Magnum Research Inc. (19,602 firearms, 61.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

25. Michigan

Raphye Alexius / Image Source via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 35,807 (0.4% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

35,807 (0.4% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 3,677 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

3,677 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 173 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

173 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 16,261 (0.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

16,261 (0.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 282 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

282 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 15,414 (1.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

15,414 (1.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition LLC (15,392 firearms, 43.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

24. Ohio

bagli / Wikimedia Commons

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 42,043 (0.4% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

42,043 (0.4% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 24,355 (0.6% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

24,355 (0.6% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 136 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

136 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 10,329 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

10,329 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 344 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

344 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 6,879 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

6,879 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Strassells Machine Inc. (Hi-Point) (26,703 firearms, 63.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

23. California

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 45,824 (0.5% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

45,824 (0.5% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 27,346 (0.7% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

27,346 (0.7% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 405 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

405 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 2,433 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

2,433 (0.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 315 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

315 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 15,325 (1.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

15,325 (1.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Phoenix Arms (15,850 firearms, 34.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

22. Arkansas

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 86,015 (0.9% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

86,015 (0.9% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 55,062 (1.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

55,062 (1.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 1,195 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

1,195 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 16,959 (0.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

16,959 (0.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 1,825 (0.3% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

1,825 (0.3% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 10,974 (0.8% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

10,974 (0.8% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Wilson’s Gun Shop Inc. (Wilson Combat) (41,197 firearms, 47.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

21. Pennsylvania

2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 89,882 (0.9% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

89,882 (0.9% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 21,289 (0.5% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

21,289 (0.5% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 143 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

143 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 52,417 (1.7% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

52,417 (1.7% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 5,264 (0.9% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

5,264 (0.9% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 10,769 (0.8% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

10,769 (0.8% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: IWI US Inc. (32,287 firearms, 35.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

20. New York

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 130,643 (1.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

130,643 (1.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 28,188 (0.7% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

28,188 (0.7% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 171 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

171 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 22,570 (0.7% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

22,570 (0.7% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 78,141 (13.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

78,141 (13.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 1,573 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

1,573 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: RemArms LLC (98,270 firearms, 75.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

19. Nevada

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 147,647 (1.5% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

147,647 (1.5% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 14,076 (0.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

14,076 (0.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 28,218 (3.5% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

28,218 (3.5% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 40,331 (1.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

40,331 (1.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 46,736 (7.8% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

46,736 (7.8% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 18,286 (1.4% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

18,286 (1.4% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Legacy Sports International Inc. (83,807 firearms, 56.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

18. Alabama

Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 155,835 (1.6% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

155,835 (1.6% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 131,597 (3.3% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

131,597 (3.3% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 14,150 (1.8% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

14,150 (1.8% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 9,871 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

9,871 (0.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 82 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

82 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 135 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

135 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Kimber Mfg. Inc. (143,726 firearms, 92.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

17. Wisconsin

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 179,548 (1.8% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

179,548 (1.8% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 684 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

684 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 5,268 (0.7% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

5,268 (0.7% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 132,403 (4.2% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

132,403 (4.2% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 12,256 (2.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

12,256 (2.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 28,937 (2.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

28,937 (2.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Henry Repeating Arms Company Holding Corp (151,716 firearms, 84.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

16. Utah

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 200,599 (2.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

200,599 (2.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 61,218 (1.6% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

61,218 (1.6% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 60,489 (7.5% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

60,489 (7.5% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 48,255 (1.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

48,255 (1.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 322 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

322 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 30,315 (2.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

30,315 (2.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: North American Arms Inc. (60,343 firearms, 30.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

15. Connecticut

Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 200,944 (2.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

200,944 (2.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 57,866 (1.5% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

57,866 (1.5% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 117,357 (14.6% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

117,357 (14.6% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 22,944 (0.7% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

22,944 (0.7% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 1,970 (0.3% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

1,970 (0.3% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 807 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

807 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (193,057 firearms, 96.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

14. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 260,316 (2.7% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

260,316 (2.7% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 5,578 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

5,578 (0.1% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 427 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

427 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 15,112 (0.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

15,112 (0.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 492 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

492 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 238,707 (18.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

238,707 (18.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Aero Precision LLC (228,937 firearms, 87.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

13. New Jersey

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 260,917 (2.7% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

260,917 (2.7% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 8,676 (0.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

8,676 (0.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 9 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

9 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 250,593 (8.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

250,593 (8.0% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 1,455 (0.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

1,455 (0.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 184 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

184 (0.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Henry Repeating Arms Company Holding Corp (260,070 firearms, 99.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

12. Illinois

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 305,918 (3.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

305,918 (3.1% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 180,465 (4.6% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

180,465 (4.6% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 544 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

544 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 97,819 (3.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

97,819 (3.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 436 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

436 (0.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 26,654 (2.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

26,654 (2.0% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Springfield Inc. (268,769 firearms, 87.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

11. Kentucky

2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 339,165 (3.5% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

339,165 (3.5% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 1,342 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

1,342 (0.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 34 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

34 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 28,387 (0.9% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

28,387 (0.9% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 24 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

24 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 309,378 (23.7% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

309,378 (23.7% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: WM C Anderson Inc. (337,658 firearms, 99.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

10. Florida

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 408,175 (4.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

408,175 (4.2% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 187,213 (4.8% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

187,213 (4.8% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 13,032 (1.6% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

13,032 (1.6% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 158,291 (5.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

158,291 (5.1% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 39,042 (6.5% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

39,042 (6.5% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 10,597 (0.8% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

10,597 (0.8% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Kel Tec CNC Industries Inc. (185,949 firearms, 45.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

9. Arizona

simonov / Flickr

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 463,144 (4.7% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

463,144 (4.7% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 353,860 (9.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

353,860 (9.0% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 79,124 (9.8% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

79,124 (9.8% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 23,508 (0.8% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

23,508 (0.8% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 128 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

128 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 6,524 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

6,524 (0.5% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (383,964 firearms, 82.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

8. Tennessee

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 522,106 (5.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

522,106 (5.3% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 306,681 (7.8% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

306,681 (7.8% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 70,475 (8.8% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

70,475 (8.8% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 91,091 (2.9% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

91,091 (2.9% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 50,240 (8.3% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

50,240 (8.3% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 3,619 (0.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

3,619 (0.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Smith & Wesson Inc. (358,494 firearms, 68.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

7. North Carolina

Brian Blanco / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 625,961 (6.4% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

625,961 (6.4% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 214,617 (5.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

214,617 (5.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 192 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

192 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 383,726 (12.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

383,726 (12.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 18,968 (3.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

18,968 (3.1% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 8,458 (0.6% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

8,458 (0.6% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (518,866 firearms, 82.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

6. Texas

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 655,046 (6.7% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

655,046 (6.7% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 140,067 (3.6% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

140,067 (3.6% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 724 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

724 (0.1% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 178,772 (5.7% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

178,772 (5.7% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 254,307 (42.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

254,307 (42.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 81,176 (6.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

81,176 (6.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Maverick Arms, Inc. (Mossberg) (397,739 firearms, 60.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

5. Missouri

2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 666,809 (6.8% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

666,809 (6.8% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 403,037 (10.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

403,037 (10.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 126,375 (15.7% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

126,375 (15.7% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 133,096 (4.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

133,096 (4.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 1,400 (0.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

1,400 (0.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 2,901 (0.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

2,901 (0.2% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Smith & Wesson Inc. (630,793 firearms, 94.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

4. Georgia

Leon Neal / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 737,861 (7.6% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

737,861 (7.6% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 441,594 (11.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

441,594 (11.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 178,793 (22.2% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

178,793 (22.2% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 113,702 (3.6% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

113,702 (3.6% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 54 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

54 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 3,718 (0.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

3,718 (0.3% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Glock Inc. (345,119 firearms, 46.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

3. Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 744,564 (7.6% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

744,564 (7.6% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 14,930 (0.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

14,930 (0.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 5,650 (0.7% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

5,650 (0.7% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 640,237 (20.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

640,237 (20.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 82,706 (13.7% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

82,706 (13.7% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 1,041 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

1,041 (0.1% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Savage Arms, Inc. (725,644 firearms, 97.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

2. South Carolina

Palmetto State Armory Store in Greenville, SC by Kristover / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 786,226 (8.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

786,226 (8.0% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 242,892 (6.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

242,892 (6.2% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 39 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

39 (0.0% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 171,453 (5.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

171,453 (5.5% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 1,111 (0.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

1,111 (0.2% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 370,731 (28.4% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

370,731 (28.4% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Palmetto State Armory, LLC (382,749 firearms, 48.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

1. New Hampshire

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Number of firearms produced in state, 2023: 1,431,595 (14.6% of domestic firearm manufacturing)

1,431,595 (14.6% of domestic firearm manufacturing) Number of pistols produced in state, 2023: 960,825 (24.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing)

960,825 (24.4% of domestic pistol manufacturing) Number of revolvers produced in state, 2023: 98,373 (12.2% of domestic revolver manufacturing)

98,373 (12.2% of domestic revolver manufacturing) Number of rifles produced in state, 2023: 353,500 (11.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing)

353,500 (11.3% of domestic rifle manufacturing) Number of shotguns produced in state, 2023: 110 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing)

110 (0.0% of domestic shotgun manufacturing) Number of misc. firearms produced in state, 2023: 18,787 (1.4% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing)

18,787 (1.4% of domestic misc. firearm manufacturing) Largest gunmaker in state by 2023 output: Sig Sauer Inc. (1,020,669 firearms, 71.3% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

