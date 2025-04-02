These Are the Companies Behind America's Favorite 9mm Pistols

Guns and Hunting

Handguns — specifically semi-automatic pistols — are far and away the most popular type of firearm in the United States. Data from the federal government shows that over 3.9 million pistols were manufactured in the U.S. in 2023, and another 3.3 million were imported into the country from abroad. While pistols are sold in a wide range of calibers, those chambered for 9mm ammunition have emerged as a clear favorite among American gun owners.

  • Pistols chambered for 9mm ammunition are the best-selling firearms in the United States.
  • While there are thousands of licensed gunmakers operating nationwide, the market for 9mm pistols is dominated by only a handful of companies.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 9mm firearms accounted for over half of all domestically manufactured pistols in the last eight years, and more than 60% of all American-made pistols in 2023.

Firearms chambered for 9mm ammunition owe their popularity to a number of factors. While smaller than many other common pistol calibers, 9mm ammunition does not necessarily sacrifice much in the way of ballistic performance as a self-defense round. Partially as a result, 9mm pistols are the standard sidearm for the U.S. military and are also carried by law enforcement agencies across the country. (Here is a look at the oldest weapons still used by the U.S. military.)

The size of 9mm ammo also allows for more compact firearm designs, greater magazine capacity, and reduced recoil — making many 9mm pistols ideal concealed carry weapons. Not only practical, 9mm ammunition is also relatively inexpensive, currently selling for less than 25 cents per round, a fraction of the cost of other common handgun ammunition, including .45 Long Colt, and .44 magnum.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the companies behind the best-selling 9mm pistols in the United States. We reviewed domestic manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers and ranked them on 9mm pistol production volume in 2023. Data on the location of each company’s production facilities and total firearm manufacturing output in 2023 are also from the ATF. Firearms made outside of the United States, including those made by the companies on this list, were not included in this ranking.

Each of the companies on this list manufactured over 4,000 9mm pistols in the U.S. in 2023. Combined, these 29 companies produced nearly 2.3 million 9mm pistols domestically, accounting for nearly 97% of all American made 9mm pistols in 2023.

The companies making the best-selling, American-made 9mm pistols include some of the world’s largest gunmakers. Companies like Glock, Kimber, and Smith & Wesson stand out specifically for their pistols — many of which are chambered in 9mm. Sig Sauer, the number one brand on this list, currently supplies the U.S. military with 9mm sidearms, and alone accounts for over a third of all domestically made 9mm pistols. (Here is a look at the most popular gun companies in America.)

It is important to note that, according to the ATF’s categorization methodology, pistols chambered for 7.65x25mm Tokarev ammunition are also included in the numbers used in this ranking. Still, these firearms account for only a small share of the pistols that fall under the ATF’s 9mm classification.

Why It Matters

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Arms and ammunition is a more than $90 billion industry in the United States — and much of the industry is fueled by demand for 9mm pistols. While the U.S is home to the manufacturing operations of thousands of gunmakers — including many of the largest in the world — a small handful of companies dominate the market for 9mm pistols.

29. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

Pistola Taurus GX4 by Taurus Armas
Pistola Taurus GX4 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Taurus Armas
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,248 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Taurus’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 75,956 units (5.6% 9mm pistols)
  • Taurus’ domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Bainbridge, GA
  • 9mm pistol models include: GX4, 1911, G3, TS9, 92, G2C

28. Steyr Arms, Inc.

Steyr L9-A2 MF right by Steyr Mannlicher / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,285 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Steyr’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 11,052 units (38.8% 9mm pistols)
  • Steyr’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Bessemer, AL
  • 9mm pistol models include: A2 MF

27. Franklin Armory, Inc

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,499 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Franklin Armory’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 17,575 units (25.6% 9mm pistols)
  • Franklin Armory’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Minden, NV
  • 9mm pistol models include: N/A

26. Kel Tec CNC Industries Inc.

Kel-Tec PF-9 | File:Kel-Tec PF-9.png
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,513 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Kel Tec’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 185,949 units (2.4% 9mm pistols)
  • Kel Tec’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL
  • 9mm pistol models include: P15

25. FMK Firearms Incorporated

Florida guns | Florida Lawmakers Consider Concealed Carry For Firearms Without Permits
Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 6,377 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • FMK’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 7,116 units (89.6% 9mm pistols)
  • FMK’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Placentia, CA
  • 9mm pistol models include: 9C1

24. Bond Arms, Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 7,072 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Bond Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 35,506 units (19.9% 9mm pistols)
  • Bond Arms’ domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Granbury, TX
  • 9mm pistol models include: Stubby B6, Roughneck, Bullpup 9, Mama Bear, Stinger RS

23. Automated Finishing Company Inc

Man Cleaning outside Guns Store - Culver City - Los Angeles - California - USA by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
Man Cleaning outside Guns Store - Culver City - Los Angeles - California - USA (BY 2.0) by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 7,783 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Automated Finishing’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,022 units (51.8% 9mm pistols)
  • Automated Finishing’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Attleboro, MA
  • 9mm pistol models include: N/A

22. Diamondback Firearms LLC

thawornnurak / iStock via Getty Images

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 8,132 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Diamondback’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 93,945 units (8.7% 9mm pistols)
  • Diamondback’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL
  • 9mm pistol models include: DB9 G4, DBAM29, AM2

21. Masterpiece Arms Holding Company

artas / iStock via Getty Images

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,341 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Masterpiece Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 10,536 units (88.7% 9mm pistols)
  • Masterpiece Arms’ domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Comer, GA
  • 9mm pistol models include: MPA30 Defender

20. IWI US Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,393 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • IWI’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 32,287 units (29.1% 9mm pistols)
  • IWI’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Middletown, PA
  • 9mm pistol models include: Masada, Jericho

19. Wilson’s Gun Shop Inc (Wilson Combat)

2010 SHOT Show - Media Day at the Range - Wilson Combat 1911 CCW by Tac6 Media
2010 SHOT Show - Media Day at the Range - Wilson Combat 1911 CCW (BY 2.0) by Tac6 Media
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,450 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Wilson Combat’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 41,197 units (22.9% 9mm pistols)
  • Wilson Combat’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Berryville, AR
  • 9mm pistol models include: Division 77, 1911 Commander

18. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Palmetto State Armory Store in Greenville, SC by Kristover
Palmetto State Armory Store in Greenville, SC (BY-SA 4.0) by Kristover
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,567 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Palmetto State Armory’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 391,760 units (2.4% 9mm pistols)
  • Palmetto State Armory’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): West Columbia, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Summerville, SC, Denver, NC, Garden City, GA, Charleston, SC
  • 9mm pistol models include: N/A

17. CZ-USA Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 10,715 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • CZ-USA’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 18,068 units (59.3% 9mm pistols)
  • CZ-USA’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Kansas City, KS, Norwich, NY
  • 9mm pistol models include: P-09 Nocturne, P-10, Shadow 2, 75 B, P-01

16. Strassells Machine Inc. (Hi-Point)

Hi-Point C9 Pistol by Jack Kingsman
Hi-Point C9 Pistol (CC BY 4.0) by Jack Kingsman
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 12,000 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Hi-Point’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 26,703 units (44.9% 9mm pistols)
  • Hi-Point’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Mansfield, OH
  • 9mm pistol models include: C9, Yeet Cannon

15. Empire Precision Plastics Team LLC

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 12,351 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • EPP’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 17,317 units (71.3% 9mm pistols)
  • EPP’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Rochester, NY
  • 9mm pistol models include: N/A

14. Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

szuppo / Flickr

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 14,933 units (0.6% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Colt’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 193,057 units (7.7% 9mm pistols)
  • Colt’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): West Hartford, CT
  • 9mm pistol models include: Custom Carry Government, Defender, Combat Unit CCO

13. Walther Manufacturing Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 16,363 units (0.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Walther’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 32,344 units (50.6% 9mm pistols)
  • Walther’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Fort Smith, AR
  • 9mm pistol models include: PDP, PPS, CCP, Q4

12. STI Firearms, LLC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 39,426 units (1.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • STI’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 39,435 units (100.0% 9mm pistols)
  • STI’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Georgetown, TX, Florence, TX
  • 9mm pistol models include: Staccato HD, Staccato C, Staccato XC, Staccato P

11. Shadow Systems LLC

Votesmall / Wikimedia Commons

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 53,244 units (2.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Shadow Systems’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 53,244 units (100.0% 9mm pistols)
  • Shadow Systems’ domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Plano, TX
  • 9mm pistol models include: CR920, XR920, DR920

10. Kimber Mfg. Inc.

Kimber Custom II by Drab Makyo
Kimber Custom II (BY 2.0) by Drab Makyo
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 57,242 units (2.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Kimber’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 143,726 units (39.8% 9mm pistols)
  • Kimber’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Troy, AL
  • 9mm pistol models include: 1911, KDS9c, R7, CDS9, Micro 9

9. Beretta USA Corp.

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 64,903 units (2.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Beretta’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 139,710 units (46.5% 9mm pistols)
  • Beretta’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Gallatin, TN
  • 9mm pistol models include: APX, 92X, M9

8. FN America, LLC

Biden Administration To Push New Gun Control Measures After Multiple Mass Shootings
2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 67,147 units (2.8% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • FN’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 140,952 units (47.6% 9mm pistols)
  • FN’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Columbia, SC
  • 9mm pistol models include: Reflex, 509, FNX-9

7. DC Machine LLC

infospeed / iStock via Getty Images
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 67,664 units (2.8% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • DC Machine’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 189,992 units (35.6% 9mm pistols)
  • DC Machine’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Summerville, SC
  • 9mm pistol models include: N/A

6. SCCY Industries LLC

YvesHoebeke / Wikimedia Commons

  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 71,272 units (3.0% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • SCCY’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 76,308 units (93.4% 9mm pistols)
  • SCCY’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Daytona Beach, FL
  • 9mm pistol models include: DVG-1, CPX

5. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Ruger American 9mm by HalfGig
Ruger American 9mm (BY 4.0) by HalfGig
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 135,471 units (5.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Ruger’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,305,615 units (10.4% 9mm pistols)
  • Ruger’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Prescott, AZ, Newport, NH, Southport, CT, Mayodan, NC
  • 9mm pistol models include: American, EC9, RXM, Max 9, Security 9

4. Springfield Inc.

Springfield 1911A1 Loaded by another_finn
Springfield 1911A1 Loaded (BY 2.0) by another_finn
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 177,331 units (7.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Springfield’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 268,769 units (66.0% 9mm pistols)
  • Springfield’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Geneseo, IL
  • 9mm pistol models include: 1911 TRP, Echelon, Hellcat, XD

3. Glock Inc.

Glock 17 by Defence Images
Glock 17 (BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Images
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 266,976 units (11.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Glock’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 345,119 units (77.4% 9mm pistols)
  • Glock’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Smyrna, GA
  • 9mm pistol models include: G17, G26, G19, G48

2. Smith & Wesson Inc.

jfmdesign / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 349,143 units (14.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Smith & Wesson’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 991,847 units (35.2% 9mm pistols)
  • Smith & Wesson’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA
  • 9mm pistol models include: CSX, M&P 9

1. Sig Sauer Inc.

SigP320FullSize by TexasWarhawk
SigP320FullSize (CC BY-SA 4.0) by TexasWarhawk
  • Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 797,001 units (33.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)
  • Sig Sauer’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,020,755 units (78.1% 9mm pistols)
  • Sig Sauer’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Newington, NH, Epping, NH, Exeter, NH
  • 9mm pistol models include: P365, P320, P226

