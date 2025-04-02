These Are the Companies Behind America's Favorite 9mm Pistols Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Handguns — specifically semi-automatic pistols — are far and away the most popular type of firearm in the United States. Data from the federal government shows that over 3.9 million pistols were manufactured in the U.S. in 2023, and another 3.3 million were imported into the country from abroad. While pistols are sold in a wide range of calibers, those chambered for 9mm ammunition have emerged as a clear favorite among American gun owners.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 9mm firearms accounted for over half of all domestically manufactured pistols in the last eight years, and more than 60% of all American-made pistols in 2023.

Firearms chambered for 9mm ammunition owe their popularity to a number of factors. While smaller than many other common pistol calibers, 9mm ammunition does not necessarily sacrifice much in the way of ballistic performance as a self-defense round. Partially as a result, 9mm pistols are the standard sidearm for the U.S. military and are also carried by law enforcement agencies across the country. (Here is a look at the oldest weapons still used by the U.S. military.)

The size of 9mm ammo also allows for more compact firearm designs, greater magazine capacity, and reduced recoil — making many 9mm pistols ideal concealed carry weapons. Not only practical, 9mm ammunition is also relatively inexpensive, currently selling for less than 25 cents per round, a fraction of the cost of other common handgun ammunition, including .45 Long Colt, and .44 magnum.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the companies behind the best-selling 9mm pistols in the United States. We reviewed domestic manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers and ranked them on 9mm pistol production volume in 2023. Data on the location of each company’s production facilities and total firearm manufacturing output in 2023 are also from the ATF. Firearms made outside of the United States, including those made by the companies on this list, were not included in this ranking.

Each of the companies on this list manufactured over 4,000 9mm pistols in the U.S. in 2023. Combined, these 29 companies produced nearly 2.3 million 9mm pistols domestically, accounting for nearly 97% of all American made 9mm pistols in 2023.

The companies making the best-selling, American-made 9mm pistols include some of the world’s largest gunmakers. Companies like Glock, Kimber, and Smith & Wesson stand out specifically for their pistols — many of which are chambered in 9mm. Sig Sauer, the number one brand on this list, currently supplies the U.S. military with 9mm sidearms, and alone accounts for over a third of all domestically made 9mm pistols. (Here is a look at the most popular gun companies in America.)

It is important to note that, according to the ATF’s categorization methodology, pistols chambered for 7.65x25mm Tokarev ammunition are also included in the numbers used in this ranking. Still, these firearms account for only a small share of the pistols that fall under the ATF’s 9mm classification.

Arms and ammunition is a more than $90 billion industry in the United States — and much of the industry is fueled by demand for 9mm pistols. While the U.S is home to the manufacturing operations of thousands of gunmakers — including many of the largest in the world — a small handful of companies dominate the market for 9mm pistols.

29. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,248 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

4,248 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Taurus’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 75,956 units (5.6% 9mm pistols)

75,956 units (5.6% 9mm pistols) Taurus’ domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge, GA 9mm pistol models include: GX4, 1911, G3, TS9, 92, G2C

28. Steyr Arms, Inc.

Steyr L9-A2 MF right by Steyr Mannlicher / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,285 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

4,285 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Steyr’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 11,052 units (38.8% 9mm pistols)

11,052 units (38.8% 9mm pistols) Steyr’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL 9mm pistol models include: A2 MF

27. Franklin Armory, Inc

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,499 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

4,499 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Franklin Armory’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 17,575 units (25.6% 9mm pistols)

17,575 units (25.6% 9mm pistols) Franklin Armory’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Minden, NV

Minden, NV 9mm pistol models include: N/A

26. Kel Tec CNC Industries Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,513 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

4,513 units (0.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Kel Tec’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 185,949 units (2.4% 9mm pistols)

185,949 units (2.4% 9mm pistols) Kel Tec’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL 9mm pistol models include: P15

25. FMK Firearms Incorporated

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 6,377 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

6,377 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) FMK’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 7,116 units (89.6% 9mm pistols)

7,116 units (89.6% 9mm pistols) FMK’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Placentia, CA

Placentia, CA 9mm pistol models include: 9C1

24. Bond Arms, Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 7,072 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

7,072 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Bond Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 35,506 units (19.9% 9mm pistols)

35,506 units (19.9% 9mm pistols) Bond Arms’ domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Granbury, TX

Granbury, TX 9mm pistol models include: Stubby B6, Roughneck, Bullpup 9, Mama Bear, Stinger RS

23. Automated Finishing Company Inc

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 7,783 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

7,783 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Automated Finishing’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,022 units (51.8% 9mm pistols)

15,022 units (51.8% 9mm pistols) Automated Finishing’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Attleboro, MA

Attleboro, MA 9mm pistol models include: N/A

22. Diamondback Firearms LLC

thawornnurak / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 8,132 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

8,132 units (0.3% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Diamondback’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 93,945 units (8.7% 9mm pistols)

93,945 units (8.7% 9mm pistols) Diamondback’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL

Cocoa, FL 9mm pistol models include: DB9 G4, DBAM29, AM2

21. Masterpiece Arms Holding Company

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,341 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

9,341 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Masterpiece Arms’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 10,536 units (88.7% 9mm pistols)

10,536 units (88.7% 9mm pistols) Masterpiece Arms’ domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Comer, GA

Comer, GA 9mm pistol models include: MPA30 Defender

20. IWI US Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,393 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

9,393 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) IWI’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 32,287 units (29.1% 9mm pistols)

32,287 units (29.1% 9mm pistols) IWI’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Middletown, PA

Middletown, PA 9mm pistol models include: Masada, Jericho

19. Wilson’s Gun Shop Inc (Wilson Combat)

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,450 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

9,450 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Wilson Combat’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 41,197 units (22.9% 9mm pistols)

41,197 units (22.9% 9mm pistols) Wilson Combat’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Berryville, AR

Berryville, AR 9mm pistol models include: Division 77, 1911 Commander

18. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 9,567 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

9,567 units (0.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Palmetto State Armory’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 391,760 units (2.4% 9mm pistols)

391,760 units (2.4% 9mm pistols) Palmetto State Armory’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): West Columbia, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Summerville, SC, Denver, NC, Garden City, GA, Charleston, SC

West Columbia, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Summerville, SC, Denver, NC, Garden City, GA, Charleston, SC 9mm pistol models include: N/A

17. CZ-USA Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 10,715 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

10,715 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) CZ-USA’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 18,068 units (59.3% 9mm pistols)

18,068 units (59.3% 9mm pistols) CZ-USA’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Kansas City, KS, Norwich, NY

Kansas City, KS, Norwich, NY 9mm pistol models include: P-09 Nocturne, P-10, Shadow 2, 75 B, P-01

16. Strassells Machine Inc. (Hi-Point)

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 12,000 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

12,000 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Hi-Point’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 26,703 units (44.9% 9mm pistols)

26,703 units (44.9% 9mm pistols) Hi-Point’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Mansfield, OH

Mansfield, OH 9mm pistol models include: C9, Yeet Cannon

15. Empire Precision Plastics Team LLC

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 12,351 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

12,351 units (0.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) EPP’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 17,317 units (71.3% 9mm pistols)

17,317 units (71.3% 9mm pistols) EPP’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY 9mm pistol models include: N/A

14. Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

szuppo / Flickr

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 14,933 units (0.6% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

14,933 units (0.6% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Colt’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 193,057 units (7.7% 9mm pistols)

193,057 units (7.7% 9mm pistols) Colt’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): West Hartford, CT

West Hartford, CT 9mm pistol models include: Custom Carry Government, Defender, Combat Unit CCO

13. Walther Manufacturing Inc.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 16,363 units (0.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

16,363 units (0.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Walther’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 32,344 units (50.6% 9mm pistols)

32,344 units (50.6% 9mm pistols) Walther’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith, AR 9mm pistol models include: PDP, PPS, CCP, Q4

12. STI Firearms, LLC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 39,426 units (1.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

39,426 units (1.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) STI’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 39,435 units (100.0% 9mm pistols)

39,435 units (100.0% 9mm pistols) STI’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Georgetown, TX, Florence, TX

Georgetown, TX, Florence, TX 9mm pistol models include: Staccato HD, Staccato C, Staccato XC, Staccato P

11. Shadow Systems LLC

Votesmall / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 53,244 units (2.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

53,244 units (2.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Shadow Systems’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 53,244 units (100.0% 9mm pistols)

53,244 units (100.0% 9mm pistols) Shadow Systems’ domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Plano, TX

Plano, TX 9mm pistol models include: CR920, XR920, DR920

10. Kimber Mfg. Inc.

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 57,242 units (2.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

57,242 units (2.4% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Kimber’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 143,726 units (39.8% 9mm pistols)

143,726 units (39.8% 9mm pistols) Kimber’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Troy, AL

Troy, AL 9mm pistol models include: 1911, KDS9c, R7, CDS9, Micro 9

9. Beretta USA Corp.

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 64,903 units (2.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

64,903 units (2.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Beretta’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 139,710 units (46.5% 9mm pistols)

139,710 units (46.5% 9mm pistols) Beretta’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Gallatin, TN

Gallatin, TN 9mm pistol models include: APX, 92X, M9

8. FN America, LLC

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 67,147 units (2.8% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

67,147 units (2.8% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) FN’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 140,952 units (47.6% 9mm pistols)

140,952 units (47.6% 9mm pistols) FN’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC 9mm pistol models include: Reflex, 509, FNX-9

7. DC Machine LLC

infospeed / iStock via Getty Images

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 67,664 units (2.8% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

67,664 units (2.8% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) DC Machine’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 189,992 units (35.6% 9mm pistols)

189,992 units (35.6% 9mm pistols) DC Machine’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC 9mm pistol models include: N/A

6. SCCY Industries LLC

YvesHoebeke / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 71,272 units (3.0% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

71,272 units (3.0% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) SCCY’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 76,308 units (93.4% 9mm pistols)

76,308 units (93.4% 9mm pistols) SCCY’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL 9mm pistol models include: DVG-1, CPX

5. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 135,471 units (5.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

135,471 units (5.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Ruger’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,305,615 units (10.4% 9mm pistols)

1,305,615 units (10.4% 9mm pistols) Ruger’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Prescott, AZ, Newport, NH, Southport, CT, Mayodan, NC

Prescott, AZ, Newport, NH, Southport, CT, Mayodan, NC 9mm pistol models include: American, EC9, RXM, Max 9, Security 9

4. Springfield Inc.

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 177,331 units (7.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

177,331 units (7.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Springfield’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 268,769 units (66.0% 9mm pistols)

268,769 units (66.0% 9mm pistols) Springfield’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Geneseo, IL

Geneseo, IL 9mm pistol models include: 1911 TRP, Echelon, Hellcat, XD

3. Glock Inc.

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 266,976 units (11.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

266,976 units (11.2% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Glock’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 345,119 units (77.4% 9mm pistols)

345,119 units (77.4% 9mm pistols) Glock’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Smyrna, GA

Smyrna, GA 9mm pistol models include: G17, G26, G19, G48

2. Smith & Wesson Inc.

jfmdesign / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 349,143 units (14.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

349,143 units (14.7% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Smith & Wesson’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 991,847 units (35.2% 9mm pistols)

991,847 units (35.2% 9mm pistols) Smith & Wesson’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA

Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA 9mm pistol models include: CSX, M&P 9

1. Sig Sauer Inc.

Domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 797,001 units (33.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols)

797,001 units (33.5% of all domestically made 9mm pistols) Sig Sauer’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,020,755 units (78.1% 9mm pistols)

1,020,755 units (78.1% 9mm pistols) Sig Sauer’s domestic 9mm pistol manufacturing location(s): Newington, NH, Epping, NH, Exeter, NH

Newington, NH, Epping, NH, Exeter, NH 9mm pistol models include: P365, P320, P226

