One of only a handful of countries where gun ownership is a constitutional right, and the only country home to more firearms than people, the United States has a gun culture unlike any anywhere else in the world. Arms and ammunition are also big business in the U.S., generating over $90 billion in economic output annually.

Key Points With thousands of federally licensed gunmakers across the United States, arms and ammunition is a multi-billion dollar American industry.

Every state in the country has its own arms manufacturing industry, and in each state, a single gunmaker stands out for producing more firearms than its competitors in 2023. In several cases a single company has transformed its home state into a firearm manufacturing hub.

While there are thousands of federally licensed gunmakers operating across the country, domestic arms manufacturing is dominated by just a handful of companies. According to data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, more than 9.7 million firearms were produced in the U.S. in 2023 — and half of them were manufactured by just six companies. (Here is a look at the companies behind the best-selling, American-made, 9mm pistols.)

Notably, however, each of the 50 states also has its own arms and ammunition industry. And just as the market for American-made firearms at the national level is dominated by only a few major gunmakers, at the state level, a single company often accounts for the bulk of firearm manufacturing.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the largest gunmaker in each state. Within every state, we identified the company that manufactured the most firearms in 2023, the latest year of available data. Individuals who are federally licensed to manufacture firearms under their own name were not considered. All supplemental data in this story is also from the ATF.

The companies on this list account for anywhere from 18.4% to 100% of gun manufacturing output within their respective state. Several of the companies on this list are among America’s largest gunmakers. Sturm, Ruger & Co., the company behind some of the best-selling firearms of all time, including the Mark series pistol and 10/22 rifle, manufactured over 1.3 million firearms domestically in 2023 alone — just over 13% of all American-made firearms that year. Ruger is also the leading arms maker in two states — Arizona and North Carolina. Due in no small part to the presence of Ruger production facilities, these states also manufacture more firearms than most others. (Here is a look at the industry’s leading gun manufacturers.)

In many states, however, including several with relatively small arms manufacturing industries, the leading gunmaker is often a smaller, lesser known company that operates solely within a single state.

These are the largest gunmakers in each state.

Why it Matters

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and partially as a result, guns and ammunition are a $90 billion industry domestically. Each state also has its own arms industry, and just as a handful of companies account for the bulk of gun manufacturing nationwide, every state also has its own leading gunmaker.

Alabama: Kimber Mfg. Inc

Kimber’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 143,726 (92.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

143,726 (92.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Kimber’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 143,726 (100% manufactured in Alabama)

143,726 (100% manufactured in Alabama) Kimber’s in-state firearm production by type: 88.3% pistols, 9.8% revolvers, 1.9% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

88.3% pistols, 9.8% revolvers, 1.9% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Kimber’s largest manufacturing plant in Alabama by 2023 output: Troy, AL

Alaska: Wild West Guns, LLC

Wild West’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 15 (20.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

15 (20.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Wild West’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 15 (100% manufactured in Alaska)

15 (100% manufactured in Alaska) Wild West’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers,100% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers,100% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Wild West’s largest manufacturing plant in Alaska by 2023 output: Anchorage, AK

Arizona: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc

Ruger’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 383,964 (82.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

383,964 (82.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Ruger’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 1,305,615 (29.4% manufactured in Arizona)

1,305,615 (29.4% manufactured in Arizona) Ruger’s in-state firearm production by type: 77.0% pistols, 20.6% revolvers, 2.5% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

77.0% pistols, 20.6% revolvers, 2.5% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Ruger’s largest manufacturing plant in Arizona by 2023 output: Prescott, AZ

Arkansas: Wilson’s Gun Shop Inc. (Wilson Combat)

Wilson Combat’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 41,197 (47.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

41,197 (47.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Wilson Combat’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 41,197 (100% manufactured in Arkansas)

41,197 (100% manufactured in Arkansas) Wilson Combat’s in-state firearm production by type: 34.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 38.6% rifles, 0.9% shotguns, 26.2% mic.

34.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 38.6% rifles, 0.9% shotguns, 26.2% mic. Location of Wilson Combat’s largest manufacturing plant in Arkansas by 2023 output: Berryville, AR

California: Phoenix Arms

Phoenix Arms’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 15,850 (34.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

15,850 (34.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Phoenix Arms’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 15,850 (100% manufactured in California)

15,850 (100% manufactured in California) Phoenix Arms’ in-state firearm production by type: 100% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

100% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Phoenix Arms’ largest manufacturing plant in California by 2023 output: Ontario, CA

Colorado: CCI Capco LLC (Valor Tactical)

Valor Tactical’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 700 (19.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

700 (19.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Valor Tactical’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 700 (100% manufactured in Colorado)

700 (100% manufactured in Colorado) Valor Tactical’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers,100% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers,100% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Valor Tactical’s largest manufacturing plant in Colorado by 2023 output: Grand Junction, CO

Connecticut: Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Colt’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 193,057 (96.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

193,057 (96.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Colt’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 193,057 (100% manufactured in Connecticut)

193,057 (100% manufactured in Connecticut) Colt’s in-state firearm production by type: 29.4% pistols, 58.5% revolvers, 11.7% rifles, 0.5% shotguns, 0% mic.

29.4% pistols, 58.5% revolvers, 11.7% rifles, 0.5% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Colt’s largest manufacturing plant in Connecticut by 2023 output: West Hartford, CT

Delaware: Gusovsky Gunsmithing LLC

Gusovsky’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 7 (100% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

7 (100% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Gusovsky’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 7 (100% manufactured in Delaware)

7 (100% manufactured in Delaware) Gusovsky’s in-state firearm production by type: 14.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 71.4% rifles, 0% shotguns, 14.3% mic.

14.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 71.4% rifles, 0% shotguns, 14.3% mic. Location of Gusovsky’s largest manufacturing plant in Delaware by 2023 output: Wilmington, DE

Florida: Kel Tec CNC Industries Inc

Kel Tec’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 185,949 (45.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

185,949 (45.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Kel Tec’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 185,949 (100% manufactured in Florida)

185,949 (100% manufactured in Florida) Kel Tec’s in-state firearm production by type: 44.9% pistols, 0% revolvers, 35.0% rifles, 20.1% shotguns, 0% mic.

44.9% pistols, 0% revolvers, 35.0% rifles, 20.1% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Kel Tec’s largest manufacturing plant in Florida by 2023 output: Cocoa, FL

Georgia: Glock Inc

Glock’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 345,119 (46.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

345,119 (46.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Glock’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 345,119 (100% manufactured in Georgia)

345,119 (100% manufactured in Georgia) Glock’s in-state firearm production by type: 100% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

100% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Glock’s largest manufacturing plant in Georgia by 2023 output: Smyrna, GA

Hawaii: Cerakote Hawaii LLC

Cerakote’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 6 (100% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

6 (100% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Cerakote’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 6 (100% manufactured in Hawaii)

6 (100% manufactured in Hawaii) Cerakote’s in-state firearm production by type: 100% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

100% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Cerakote’s largest manufacturing plant in Hawaii by 2023 output: Honolulu, HI

Idaho: Seekins Precision, Inc

Seekins Precision’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 10,560 (37.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

10,560 (37.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Seekins Precision’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 10,560 (100% manufactured in Idaho)

10,560 (100% manufactured in Idaho) Seekins Precision’s in-state firearm production by type: 0.1% pistols, 0% revolvers, 95.5% rifles, 0% shotguns, 4.5% mic.

0.1% pistols, 0% revolvers, 95.5% rifles, 0% shotguns, 4.5% mic. Location of Seekins Precision’s largest manufacturing plant in Idaho by 2023 output: Lewiston, ID

Illinois: Springfield Inc

Springfield’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 268,769 (87.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

268,769 (87.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Springfield’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 268,769 (100% manufactured in Illinois)

268,769 (100% manufactured in Illinois) Springfield’s in-state firearm production by type: 66.0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 34.0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

66.0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 34.0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Springfield’s largest manufacturing plant in Illinois by 2023 output: Geneseo, IL

Indiana: Tippmann Arms Company LLC

Tippmann’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 7,540 (42.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

7,540 (42.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Tippmann’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 7,540 (100% manufactured in Indiana)

7,540 (100% manufactured in Indiana) Tippmann’s in-state firearm production by type: 4.4% pistols, 0% revolvers, 95.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

4.4% pistols, 0% revolvers, 95.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Tippmann’s largest manufacturing plant in Indiana by 2023 output: Fort Wayne, IN

Iowa: Lewis Machine & Tool Co

Lewis Machine’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 12,779 (52.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

12,779 (52.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Lewis Machine’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 12,779 (100% manufactured in Iowa)

12,779 (100% manufactured in Iowa) Lewis Machine’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 23.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 76.4% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 23.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 76.4% mic. Location of Lewis Machine’s largest manufacturing plant in Iowa by 2023 output: Eldridge, IA

Kansas: CZ-USA Inc

CZ-USA’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 8,588 (40.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

8,588 (40.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing) CZ-USA’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 18,068 (47.5% manufactured in Kansas)

18,068 (47.5% manufactured in Kansas) CZ-USA’s in-state firearm production by type: 66.2% pistols, 0% revolvers, 33.8% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

66.2% pistols, 0% revolvers, 33.8% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of CZ-USA’s largest manufacturing plant in Kansas by 2023 output: Kansas City, KS

Kentucky: WM C Anderson Inc

WM C Anderson’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 337,658 (99.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

337,658 (99.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing) WM C Anderson’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 337,658 (100% manufactured in Kentucky)

337,658 (100% manufactured in Kentucky) WM C Anderson’s in-state firearm production by type: 0.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 8.3% rifles, 0% shotguns, 91.4% mic.

0.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 8.3% rifles, 0% shotguns, 91.4% mic. Location of WM C Anderson’s largest manufacturing plant in Kentucky by 2023 output: Hebron, KY

Louisiana: Wise Arms LLC

Wise Arms’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 2,607 (62.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

2,607 (62.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Wise Arms’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 2,607 (100% manufactured in Louisiana)

2,607 (100% manufactured in Louisiana) Wise Arms’ in-state firearm production by type: 5.9% pistols, 0% revolvers, 94.1% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

5.9% pistols, 0% revolvers, 94.1% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Wise Arms’ largest manufacturing plant in Louisiana by 2023 output: Woodworth, LA

Maine: Grand Beach Partners LLC

Grand Beach’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 104 (21.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

104 (21.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Grand Beach’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 104 (100% manufactured in Maine)

104 (100% manufactured in Maine) Grand Beach’s in-state firearm production by type: 50.0% pistols, 5.8% revolvers, 38.5% rifles, 5.8% shotguns, 0% mic.

50.0% pistols, 5.8% revolvers, 38.5% rifles, 5.8% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Grand Beach’s largest manufacturing plant in Maine by 2023 output: Scarborough, ME

Maryland: LWRC International

LWRC’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 11,007 (84.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

11,007 (84.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing) LWRC’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 11,007 (100% manufactured in Maryland)

11,007 (100% manufactured in Maryland) LWRC’s in-state firearm production by type: 8.8% pistols, 0% revolvers, 80.8% rifles, 0% shotguns, 10.4% mic.

8.8% pistols, 0% revolvers, 80.8% rifles, 0% shotguns, 10.4% mic. Location of LWRC’s largest manufacturing plant in Maryland by 2023 output: Cambridge, MD

Massachusetts: Savage Arms, Inc

Savage Arms’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 725,644 (97.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

725,644 (97.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Savage Arms’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 725,644 (100% manufactured in Massachusetts)

725,644 (100% manufactured in Massachusetts) Savage Arms’ in-state firearm production by type: 0.6% pistols, 0% revolvers, 88.1% rifles, 11.3% shotguns, 0% mic.

0.6% pistols, 0% revolvers, 88.1% rifles, 11.3% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Savage Arms’ largest manufacturing plant in Massachusetts by 2023 output: Westfield, MA

Michigan: Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition LLC

Great Lakes Firearms’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 15,392 (43.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

15,392 (43.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Great Lakes Firearms’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 15,392 (100% manufactured in Michigan)

15,392 (100% manufactured in Michigan) Great Lakes Firearms’ in-state firearm production by type: 10.6% pistols, 0% revolvers, 89.4% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

10.6% pistols, 0% revolvers, 89.4% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Great Lakes Firearms’ largest manufacturing plant in Michigan by 2023 output: Sparta, MI

Minnesota: Magnum Research Inc

Magnum Research’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 19,602 (61.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

19,602 (61.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Magnum Research’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 19,602 (100% manufactured in Minnesota)

19,602 (100% manufactured in Minnesota) Magnum Research’s in-state firearm production by type: 80.0% pistols, 11.5% revolvers, 8.5% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

80.0% pistols, 11.5% revolvers, 8.5% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Magnum Research’s largest manufacturing plant in Minnesota by 2023 output: Pillager, MN

Mississippi: Art of War Custom LLC

Art of War’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 170 (18.4% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

170 (18.4% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Art of War’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 170 (100% manufactured in Mississippi)

170 (100% manufactured in Mississippi) Art of War’s in-state firearm production by type: 22.4% pistols, 0% revolvers, 77.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

22.4% pistols, 0% revolvers, 77.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Art of War’s largest manufacturing plant in Mississippi by 2023 output: Bay Saint Louis, MS

Missouri: Smith & Wesson Inc

Smith & Wesson’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 630,793 (94.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

630,793 (94.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Smith & Wesson’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 991,847 (63.6% manufactured in Missouri)

991,847 (63.6% manufactured in Missouri) Smith & Wesson’s in-state firearm production by type: 62.7% pistols, 20.0% revolvers, 17.1% rifles, 0.2% shotguns, 0% mic.

62.7% pistols, 20.0% revolvers, 17.1% rifles, 0.2% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Smith & Wesson’s largest manufacturing plant in Missouri by 2023 output: Columbia, MO

Montana: Defiance Machine Inc

Defiance Machine’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 5,118 (43.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

5,118 (43.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Defiance Machine’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 5,118 (100% manufactured in Montana)

5,118 (100% manufactured in Montana) Defiance Machine’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns,100% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns,100% mic. Location of Defiance Machine’s largest manufacturing plant in Montana by 2023 output: Columbia Falls, MT

Nebraska: Zermatt Arms Inc

Zermatt’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 6,675 (93.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

6,675 (93.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Zermatt’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 6,675 (100% manufactured in Nebraska)

6,675 (100% manufactured in Nebraska) Zermatt’s in-state firearm production by type: 0.1% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 99.9% mic.

0.1% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 99.9% mic. Location of Zermatt’s largest manufacturing plant in Nebraska by 2023 output: Bennet, NE

Nevada: Legacy Sports International Inc

Legacy Sports’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 83,807 (56.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

83,807 (56.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Legacy Sports’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 83,807 (100% manufactured in Nevada)

83,807 (100% manufactured in Nevada) Legacy Sports’ in-state firearm production by type: 2.9% pistols, 0% revolvers, 42.0% rifles, 55.1% shotguns, 0% mic.

2.9% pistols, 0% revolvers, 42.0% rifles, 55.1% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Legacy Sports’ largest manufacturing plant in Nevada by 2023 output: Reno, NV

New Hampshire: Sig Sauer Inc

Sig Sauer’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 1,020,669 (71.3% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

1,020,669 (71.3% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Sig Sauer’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 1,020,755 (100% manufactured in New Hampshire)

1,020,755 (100% manufactured in New Hampshire) Sig Sauer’s in-state firearm production by type: 92.5% pistols, 0% revolvers, 5.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 1.8% mic.

92.5% pistols, 0% revolvers, 5.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 1.8% mic. Location of Sig Sauer’s largest manufacturing plant in New Hampshire by 2023 output: Newington, NH

New Jersey: Henry Repeating Arms Company Holding Corp

Henry RAC’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 260,070 (99.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

260,070 (99.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Henry RAC’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 411,786 (63.2% manufactured in New Jersey)

411,786 (63.2% manufactured in New Jersey) Henry RAC’s in-state firearm production by type: 3.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 96.1% rifles, 0.6% shotguns, 0% mic.

3.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 96.1% rifles, 0.6% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Henry RAC’s largest manufacturing plant in New Jersey by 2023 output: Bayonne, NJ

New Mexico: Omni Arms LLC

Omni’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 2,454 (82.3% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

2,454 (82.3% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Omni’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 2,454 (100% manufactured in New Mexico)

2,454 (100% manufactured in New Mexico) Omni’s in-state firearm production by type: 49.6% pistols, 8.4% revolvers, 24.3% rifles, 9.3% shotguns, 8.5% mic.

49.6% pistols, 8.4% revolvers, 24.3% rifles, 9.3% shotguns, 8.5% mic. Location of Omni’s largest manufacturing plant in New Mexico by 2023 output: Albuquerque, NM

New York: RemArms LLC

RemArms’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 98,270 (75.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

98,270 (75.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing) RemArms’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 125,856 (78.1% manufactured in New York)

125,856 (78.1% manufactured in New York) RemArms’ in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 21.1% rifles, 78.9% shotguns, 0% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 21.1% rifles, 78.9% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of RemArms’ largest manufacturing plant in New York by 2023 output: Ilion, NY

North Carolina: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc

Ruger’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 518,866 (82.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

518,866 (82.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Ruger’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 1,305,615 (39.7% manufactured in North Carolina)

1,305,615 (39.7% manufactured in North Carolina) Ruger’s in-state firearm production by type: 37.8% pistols, 0% revolvers, 62.0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0.2% mic.

37.8% pistols, 0% revolvers, 62.0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0.2% mic. Location of Ruger’s largest manufacturing plant in North Carolina by 2023 output: Mayodan, NC

North Dakota: Roughrider Arms LLC

Roughrider’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 858 (71.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

858 (71.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Roughrider’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 858 (100% manufactured in North Dakota)

858 (100% manufactured in North Dakota) Roughrider’s in-state firearm production by type: 31.2% pistols, 0% revolvers, 45.3% rifles, 0% shotguns, 23.4% mic.

31.2% pistols, 0% revolvers, 45.3% rifles, 0% shotguns, 23.4% mic. Location of Roughrider’s largest manufacturing plant in North Dakota by 2023 output: Grand Forks, ND

Ohio: Strassells Machine Inc. (Hi-Point)

Hi-Point’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 26,703 (63.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

26,703 (63.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Hi-Point’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 26,703 (100% manufactured in Ohio)

26,703 (100% manufactured in Ohio) Hi-Point’s in-state firearm production by type: 72.7% pistols, 0% revolvers, 27.3% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

72.7% pistols, 0% revolvers, 27.3% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Hi-Point’s largest manufacturing plant in Ohio by 2023 output: Mansfield, OH

Oklahoma: Tape Matics Inc

Tape Matics’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 2,660 (53.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

2,660 (53.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Tape Matics’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 2,660 (100% manufactured in Oklahoma)

2,660 (100% manufactured in Oklahoma) Tape Matics’ in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns,100% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns,100% mic. Location of Tape Matics’ largest manufacturing plant in Oklahoma by 2023 output: Tishomingo, OK

Oregon: AXTS Inc. (Radian Weapons)

Radian’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 9,031 (51.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

9,031 (51.2% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Radian’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 9,031 (100% manufactured in Oregon)

9,031 (100% manufactured in Oregon) Radian’s in-state firearm production by type: 3.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 16.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 80.1% mic.

3.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 16.6% rifles, 0% shotguns, 80.1% mic. Location of Radian’s largest manufacturing plant in Oregon by 2023 output: Redmond, OR

Pennsylvania: IWI US Inc

IWI’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 32,287 (35.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

32,287 (35.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing) IWI’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 32,287 (100% manufactured in Pennsylvania)

32,287 (100% manufactured in Pennsylvania) IWI’s in-state firearm production by type: 30.4% pistols, 0% revolvers, 56.9% rifles, 12.6% shotguns, 0.1% mic.

30.4% pistols, 0% revolvers, 56.9% rifles, 12.6% shotguns, 0.1% mic. Location of IWI’s largest manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania by 2023 output: Middletown, PA

Rhode Island: Custom Centric Machining, LLC

Custom Centric’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 95 (76.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

95 (76.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Custom Centric’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 95 (100% manufactured in Rhode Island)

95 (100% manufactured in Rhode Island) Custom Centric’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers,100% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers,100% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Custom Centric’s largest manufacturing plant in Rhode Island by 2023 output: Bristol, RI

South Carolina: Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Palmetto State Armory’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 382,749 (48.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

382,749 (48.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Palmetto State Armory’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 391,760 (97.7% manufactured in South Carolina)

391,760 (97.7% manufactured in South Carolina) Palmetto State Armory’s in-state firearm production by type: 6.0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 26.4% rifles, 0% shotguns, 67.6% mic.

6.0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 26.4% rifles, 0% shotguns, 67.6% mic. Location of Palmetto State Armory’s largest manufacturing plant in South Carolina by 2023 output: West Columbia, SC

South Dakota: West River Rifle Company LLC

West River’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 1,041 (56.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

1,041 (56.6% of statewide firearm manufacturing) West River’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 1,041 (100% manufactured in South Dakota)

1,041 (100% manufactured in South Dakota) West River’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 2.0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 98.0% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 2.0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 98.0% mic. Location of West River’s largest manufacturing plant in South Dakota by 2023 output: Sturgis, SD

Tennessee: Smith & Wesson Inc

Smith & Wesson’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 358,494 (68.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

358,494 (68.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Smith & Wesson’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 991,847 (36.1% manufactured in Tennessee)

991,847 (36.1% manufactured in Tennessee) Smith & Wesson’s in-state firearm production by type: 57.9% pistols, 19.4% revolvers, 22.4% rifles, 0.2% shotguns, 0% mic.

57.9% pistols, 19.4% revolvers, 22.4% rifles, 0.2% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Smith & Wesson’s largest manufacturing plant in Tennessee by 2023 output: Maryville, TN

Texas: Maverick Arms, Inc. (Mossberg)

Maverick’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 397,739 (60.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

397,739 (60.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Maverick’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 397,739 (100% manufactured in Texas)

397,739 (100% manufactured in Texas) Maverick’s in-state firearm production by type: 0.2% pistols, 0% revolvers, 19.4% rifles, 63.8% shotguns, 16.7% mic.

0.2% pistols, 0% revolvers, 19.4% rifles, 63.8% shotguns, 16.7% mic. Location of Maverick’s largest manufacturing plant in Texas by 2023 output: Eagle Pass, TX

Utah: North American Arms Inc

NAA’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 60,343 (30.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

60,343 (30.1% of statewide firearm manufacturing) NAA’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 60,343 (100% manufactured in Utah)

60,343 (100% manufactured in Utah) NAA’s in-state firearm production by type: 0.2% pistols, 99.8% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

0.2% pistols, 99.8% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of NAA’s largest manufacturing plant in Utah by 2023 output: Provo, UT

Vermont: Century Arms Inc

Century Arms’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 24,839 (89.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

24,839 (89.8% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Century Arms’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 24,839 (100% manufactured in Vermont)

24,839 (100% manufactured in Vermont) Century Arms’ in-state firearm production by type: 14.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 34.8% rifles, 0% shotguns, 50.9% mic.

14.3% pistols, 0% revolvers, 34.8% rifles, 0% shotguns, 50.9% mic. Location of Century Arms’ largest manufacturing plant in Vermont by 2023 output: Georgia, VT

Virginia: Kriss USA, Inc

Kriss’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 7,144 (52.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

7,144 (52.7% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Kriss’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 7,144 (100% manufactured in Virginia)

7,144 (100% manufactured in Virginia) Kriss’ in-state firearm production by type: 22.5% pistols, 0% revolvers, 77.5% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

22.5% pistols, 0% revolvers, 77.5% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Kriss’ largest manufacturing plant in Virginia by 2023 output: Chesapeake, VA

Washington: Aero Precision LLC

Aero Precision’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 228,937 (87.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

228,937 (87.9% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Aero Precision’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 228,937 (100% manufactured in Washington)

228,937 (100% manufactured in Washington) Aero Precision’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 2.0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 98.0% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 2.0% rifles, 0% shotguns, 98.0% mic. Location of Aero Precision’s largest manufacturing plant in Washington by 2023 output: Lakewood, WA

West Virginia: Childers Guns LLC

Childers’ in-state firearm production in 2023: 3,011 (78.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

3,011 (78.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Childers’ nationwide firearm production in 2023: 3,011 (100% manufactured in West Virginia)

3,011 (100% manufactured in West Virginia) Childers’ in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns,100% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers, 0% rifles, 0% shotguns,100% mic. Location of Childers’ largest manufacturing plant in West Virginia by 2023 output: Fairmont, WV

Wisconsin: Henry Repeating Arms Company Holding Corp

Henry RAC’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 151,716 (84.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

151,716 (84.5% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Henry RAC’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 411,786 (36.8% manufactured in Wisconsin)

411,786 (36.8% manufactured in Wisconsin) Henry RAC’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 3.4% revolvers, 84.2% rifles, 7.8% shotguns, 4.6% mic.

0% pistols, 3.4% revolvers, 84.2% rifles, 7.8% shotguns, 4.6% mic. Location of Henry RAC’s largest manufacturing plant in Wisconsin by 2023 output: Rice Lake, WI

Wyoming: Weatherby, Inc

Weatherby’s in-state firearm production in 2023: 7,322 (64.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing)

7,322 (64.0% of statewide firearm manufacturing) Weatherby’s nationwide firearm production in 2023: 7,322 (100% manufactured in Wyoming)

7,322 (100% manufactured in Wyoming) Weatherby’s in-state firearm production by type: 0% pistols, 0% revolvers,100% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic.

0% pistols, 0% revolvers,100% rifles, 0% shotguns, 0% mic. Location of Weatherby’s largest manufacturing plant in Wyoming by 2023 output: Sheridan, WY

