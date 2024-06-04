Guns and Hunting

States Where the Most People Hunt

Hunting is no longer a practical necessity for most Americans. But, as a pastime, it is growing increasingly popular. In each of the last two years, the number of licensed hunters in the U.S. hit multi-decade highs of over 15.9 million. As recently as 2010, there were fewer than 14.5 million hunters in the United States, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Deer are by far the most commonly hunted game in the United States. Along with bear, elk, and wild turkey, deer are considered big game. In 2022, nearly 80% of American sports men and women hunted big game. Meanwhile, about 37% of hunters pursued small game — like rabbits, squirrels, pheasants, and quail — and 19% hunted waterfowl and other migratory birds, according to the USFWS.

While hunting is gaining popularity nationwide, it is far more common in certain parts of the country.

Using 2022 data from the FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most hunters. We ranked all 50 states on the total number of paid hunting license holders for every 1,000 state residents. Population figures used to calculate this ranking are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on hunting license expenditures is also from the FWS. Data on deer harvest totals by state is from the National Deer Association, a wildlife and habitat preservation organization.

Depending on the state, the number of hunters per 1,000 people ranges from fewer than 10 to well over 200. For context, there are about 48 licensed hunters for every 1,000 people nationwide. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

According to the FWS’ 2022 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, Americans who live in large urban areas are far less likely to hunt than those in smaller cities or rural areas. Not surprisingly, the states where the greatest share of residents are licensed hunters have larger than average rural populations. Among the 10 highest ranking states on this list, anywhere from 27% to 61% of the population reside in rural areas, compared to only 20% of Americans nationwide who do.

The highest ranking states are also disproportionately concentrated in the West and the Midwest. These states tend to have low population densities, and in many of them, large swathes of land are federally owned and open to the public for hunting. (Here is a look at the state economies most dependent on outdoor recreation.)

Why It Matters

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Every state in the country is home to thousands of hunters — and in some states, hunting is an integral to cultural identity. Hunting is also big business. Americans spent a combined $1.1 billion on hunting licenses, stamps, tags, and permits in 2022 — and another $32.9 billion on hunting equipment and trip-related expenses.

50. California

Source: haveseen / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 7.0 per 1,000 people (260,359 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,601,831
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 22,872 (97.0% buck; 03% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

49. Rhode Island

Source: Pjard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 7.0 per 1,000 people (8,099 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $543,574
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 2,705 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 42 % bow; 17 % rifle or shotgun; 42 % muzzleloader

48. New Jersey

Source: luvemakphoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 8.0 per 1,000 people (70,907 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $8,161,522
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 38,324 (42.0% buck; 58% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 65 % bow; 25 % rifle or shotgun; 10 % muzzleloader

47. Connecticut

Source: Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 8.0 per 1,000 people (28,670 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $2,204,872
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 10,445 (54.0% buck; 46% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 47 % bow; 36 % rifle or shotgun; 7 % muzzleloader

46. Hawaii

Source: Philip Thurston / E+ via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 9.0 per 1,000 people (12,450 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $798,986
  • Deer harvested in 2022: N/A
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

45. Massachusetts

Golden sunrise atop Mt Minsi by joiseyshowaa
Golden sunrise atop Mt Minsi (CC BY-SA 2.0) by joiseyshowaa
  • Hunters in 2022: 9.0 per 1,000 people (61,865 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $3,757,725
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 15,853 (57.0% buck; 43% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 46 % bow; 31 % rifle or shotgun; 23 % muzzleloader

44. Florida

Source: CampPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 10.0 per 1,000 people (219,074 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $8,112,884
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 93,484 (70.0% buck; 30% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 24 % bow; 67 % rifle or shotgun; 9 % muzzleloader

43. Delaware

Source: wangjs / Flickr

  • Hunters in 2022: 16.0 per 1,000 people (16,034 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $1,536,037
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 16,848 (26.0% buck; 74% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 20 % bow; 69 % rifle or shotgun; 11 % muzzleloader

42. Maryland

Source: andykatz / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 18.0 per 1,000 people (113,460 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $6,379,820
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 76,687 (41.0% buck; 59% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

41. Washington

Source: Jim Hardy / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 22.0 per 1,000 people (170,975 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $19,158,014
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 23,425 (89.0% buck; 11% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

40. Illinois

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 23.0 per 1,000 people (287,438 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $31,104,023
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 157,854 (46.0% buck; 54% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 43 % bow; 55 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

39. New York

Source: PapaBear / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 28.0 per 1,000 people (553,475 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,465,649
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 231,961 (50.0% buck; 50% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 24 % bow; 64 % rifle or shotgun; 11 % muzzleloader

38. Virginia

Source: lovingav / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 29.0 per 1,000 people (248,951 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $22,676,787
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 186,788 (49.0% buck; 51% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 16 % bow; 60 % rifle or shotgun; 24 % muzzleloader

37. Ohio

Forest Near Boardwalk from Brandywine Falls, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio by Ken Lund
Forest Near Boardwalk from Brandywine Falls, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Hunters in 2022: 30.0 per 1,000 people (354,606 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $25,990,333
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 210,973 (43.0% buck; 57% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 47 % bow; 46 % rifle or shotgun; 6 % muzzleloader

36. Nevada

My Public Lands Roadtrip: Pine Forest Range Wilderness Area in Nevada by mypubliclands
My Public Lands Roadtrip: Pine Forest Range Wilderness Area in Nevada (BY 2.0) by mypubliclands
  • Hunters in 2022: 34.0 per 1,000 people (107,978 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $7,990,130
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 5,500 (87.0% buck; 13% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 14 % bow; 84 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

35. Texas

Spring Forest Leaves in Texas Hill Country by Wing-Chi Poon
Spring Forest Leaves in Texas Hill Country (BY-SA 3.0) by Wing-Chi Poon
  • Hunters in 2022: 38.0 per 1,000 people (1,132,186 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $49,326,005
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 680,671 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 9 % bow; 89 % rifle or shotgun; 1 % muzzleloader

34. Arizona

BLM Winter Bucket List #10: Ironwood Forest National Monument, Arizona, for Mild Temperatures and Winter Photography by mypubliclands
BLM Winter Bucket List #10: Ironwood Forest National Monument, Arizona, for Mild Temperatures and Winter Photography (BY 2.0) by mypubliclands
  • Hunters in 2022: 39.0 per 1,000 people (287,033 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $20,875,868
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 6,856 (99.0% buck; 01% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 15 % bow; 82 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

33. Indiana

Source: Christina Gray / Moment via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 39.0 per 1,000 people (268,630 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $12,564,964
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 121,854 (57.0% buck; 43% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 26 % bow; 64 % rifle or shotgun; 10 % muzzleloader

32. South Carolina

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 41.0 per 1,000 people (215,340 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $10,869,977
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 179,414 (50.0% buck; 50% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 8 % bow; 91 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

31. New Hampshire

Source: kanonsky / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 43.0 per 1,000 people (60,323 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $5,136,907
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 14,082 (59.0% buck; 41% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 33 % bow; 49 % rifle or shotgun; 18 % muzzleloader

30. North Carolina

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 61.0 per 1,000 people (650,361 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $13,606,237
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 163,831 (53.0% buck; 47% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 13 % bow; 79 % rifle or shotgun; 8 % muzzleloader

29. Michigan

Source: Paul Massie Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 63.0 per 1,000 people (634,627 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $36,266,860
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 339,189 (60.0% buck; 40% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 31 % bow; 64 % rifle or shotgun; 5 % muzzleloader

28. Colorado

Source: bobtphoto / Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 67.0 per 1,000 people (393,066 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $86,063,990
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 38,047 (77.0% buck; 23% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

27. Iowa

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 69.0 per 1,000 people (219,432 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,583,242
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 109,600 (42.0% buck; 58% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 36 % bow; 52 % rifle or shotgun; 12 % muzzleloader

26. Kentucky

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 71.0 per 1,000 people (318,869 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $24,284,725
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 144,493 (49.0% buck; 51% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 20 % bow; 73 % rifle or shotgun; 7 % muzzleloader

25. Georgia

Forest edge at Gomismta-Shuakhevi Mountain Trail, Ajaria, Georgia by Boris Kuznetsov
Forest edge at Gomismta-Shuakhevi Mountain Trail, Ajaria, Georgia (BY 2.0) by Boris Kuznetsov
  • Hunters in 2022: 75.0 per 1,000 people (819,893 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $20,520,877
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 271,211 (35.0% buck; 65% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 18 % bow; 79 % rifle or shotgun; 3 % muzzleloader

24. Pennsylvania

View of Raystown Lake from Hawns Overlook, in Huntington, Pennsylvania
Source: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

  • Hunters in 2022: 76.0 per 1,000 people (981,320 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $41,928,813
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 422,960 (39.0% buck; 61% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 35 % bow; 59 % rifle or shotgun; 6 % muzzleloader

23. New Mexico

Source: Laurie Drake / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 76.0 per 1,000 people (160,322 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $21,260,065
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 9,266 (98.0% buck; 02% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 15 % bow; 72 % rifle or shotgun; 13 % muzzleloader

22. Oregon

Source: Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 79.0 per 1,000 people (333,196 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $30,446,022
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 29,751 (90.0% buck; 10% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

21. Utah

Utah, Route 143 #7 by ~jar{}
Utah, Route 143 #7 (CC BY 2.0) by ~jar{}
  • Hunters in 2022: 79.0 per 1,000 people (267,238 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $22,966,859
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 27,536 (93.0% buck; 07% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 10 % bow; 75 % rifle or shotgun; 15 % muzzleloader

20. Missouri

Source: zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 83.0 per 1,000 people (509,942 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $27,642,938
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 299,719 (47.0% buck; 53% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 19 % bow; 78 % rifle or shotgun; 3 % muzzleloader

19. Oklahoma

Source: Khosro / Shutterstock.com
  • Hunters in 2022: 93.0 per 1,000 people (372,663 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $11,890,007
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 134,158 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 31 % bow; 60 % rifle or shotgun; 9 % muzzleloader

18. Mississippi

Source: Michael Treglia / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 93.0 per 1,000 people (274,879 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $14,256,834
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 262,830 (45.0% buck; 55% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 19 % bow; 81 % rifle or shotgun; N/A % muzzleloader

17. Vermont

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 94.0 per 1,000 people (60,719 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $4,363,071
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 17,461 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 34 % bow; 48 % rifle or shotgun; 18 % muzzleloader

16. Kansas

Source: ricardoreitmeyer / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 94.0 per 1,000 people (277,050 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $25,959,756
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 80,815 (52.0% buck; 48% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 40 % bow; 56 % rifle or shotgun; 4 % muzzleloader

15. Louisiana

Source: DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 94.0 per 1,000 people (433,219 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $12,160,565
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 217,700 (56.0% buck; 44% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 9 % bow; 79 % rifle or shotgun; 12 % muzzleloader

14. Minnesota

A Great Blue Heron at Big Sandy Lake in McGregor Minnesota with smoke haze from forest fires in Canada by Lorie Shaull
A Great Blue Heron at Big Sandy Lake in McGregor Minnesota with smoke haze from forest fires in Canada (BY 2.0) by Lorie Shaull
  • Hunters in 2022: 95.0 per 1,000 people (542,085 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $33,620,104
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 172,265 (51.0% buck; 49% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 14 % bow; 80 % rifle or shotgun; 6 % muzzleloader

13. Alabama

Source: sdbower / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 96.0 per 1,000 people (486,674 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,912,194
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 308,729 (45.0% buck; 55% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 22 % bow; 75 % rifle or shotgun; 3 % muzzleloader

12. Wisconsin

Floodplain Forest by Joshua Mayer
Floodplain Forest (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Joshua Mayer
  • Hunters in 2022: 113.0 per 1,000 people (664,738 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $36,478,110
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 340,282 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 29 % bow; 69 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

11. Arkansas

Valley Ozark National Forest Arkansas. by amanderson2
Valley Ozark National Forest Arkansas. (BY 2.0) by amanderson2
  • Hunters in 2022: 114.0 per 1,000 people (347,418 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $20,192,534
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 185,579 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 15 % bow; 75 % rifle or shotgun; 9 % muzzleloader

10. Tennessee

Blue Ridge with spruce-fir forest (Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, USA) 2 by James St. John
Blue Ridge with spruce-fir forest (Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, USA) 2 (BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Hunters in 2022: 120.0 per 1,000 people (844,172 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $42,874,058
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 163,244 (53.0% buck; 47% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 13 % bow; 72 % rifle or shotgun; 15 % muzzleloader

9. Nebraska

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 123.0 per 1,000 people (241,271 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $19,622,327
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 40,289 (58.0% buck; 42% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 12 % bow; 82 % rifle or shotgun; 6 % muzzleloader

8. Alaska

Source: usinterior / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Hunters in 2022: 128.0 per 1,000 people (94,142 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $17,385,564
  • Deer harvested in 2022: N/A
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

7. West Virginia

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 149.0 per 1,000 people (265,103 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $9,348,550
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 118,499 (60.0% buck; 40% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 28 % bow; 67 % rifle or shotgun; 5 % muzzleloader

6. Idaho

Source: Karl Weatherly / Photodisc via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 150.0 per 1,000 people (290,834 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $39,068,857
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 42,770 (76.0% buck; 24% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 6 % bow; 92 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

5. Maine

Source: pavdw / Flickr

  • Hunters in 2022: 154.0 per 1,000 people (213,686 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $8,772,248
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 43,787 (54.0% buck; 46% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 11 % bow; 85 % rifle or shotgun; 4 % muzzleloader

4. North Dakota

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 190.0 per 1,000 people (148,101 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $12,277,513
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 30,031 (58.0% buck; 42% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 21 % bow; 77 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

3. Montana

Source: cathrinewalters / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 211.0 per 1,000 people (237,312 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $42,969,973
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 45,369 (59.0% buck; 41% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 6 % bow; 93 % rifle or shotgun; 1 % muzzleloader

2. Wyoming

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images
  • Hunters in 2022: 227.0 per 1,000 people (132,185 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $34,542,006
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 29,315 (74.0% buck; 26% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 6 % bow; 94 % rifle or shotgun; – 0 % muzzleloader

1. South Dakota

Source: clumpner / iStock via Getty Images

  • Hunters in 2022: 250.0 per 1,000 people (227,312 hunters total)
  • Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,760,897
  • Deer harvested in 2022: 55,380 (62.0% buck; 38% antlerless)
  • Deer harvest by weapon type: 16 % bow; 82 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

