States Where the Most People Hunt

Hunting is no longer a practical necessity for most Americans. But, as a pastime, it is growing increasingly popular. In each of the last two years, the number of licensed hunters in the U.S. hit multi-decade highs of over 15.9 million. As recently as 2010, there were fewer than 14.5 million hunters in the United States, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Deer are by far the most commonly hunted game in the United States. Along with bear, elk, and wild turkey, deer are considered big game. In 2022, nearly 80% of American sports men and women hunted big game. Meanwhile, about 37% of hunters pursued small game — like rabbits, squirrels, pheasants, and quail — and 19% hunted waterfowl and other migratory birds, according to the USFWS.

While hunting is gaining popularity nationwide, it is far more common in certain parts of the country.

Using 2022 data from the FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most hunters. We ranked all 50 states on the total number of paid hunting license holders for every 1,000 state residents. Population figures used to calculate this ranking are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on hunting license expenditures is also from the FWS. Data on deer harvest totals by state is from the National Deer Association, a wildlife and habitat preservation organization.

Depending on the state, the number of hunters per 1,000 people ranges from fewer than 10 to well over 200. For context, there are about 48 licensed hunters for every 1,000 people nationwide. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

According to the FWS’ 2022 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, Americans who live in large urban areas are far less likely to hunt than those in smaller cities or rural areas. Not surprisingly, the states where the greatest share of residents are licensed hunters have larger than average rural populations. Among the 10 highest ranking states on this list, anywhere from 27% to 61% of the population reside in rural areas, compared to only 20% of Americans nationwide who do.

The highest ranking states are also disproportionately concentrated in the West and the Midwest. These states tend to have low population densities, and in many of them, large swathes of land are federally owned and open to the public for hunting. (Here is a look at the state economies most dependent on outdoor recreation.)

Why It Matters

Every state in the country is home to thousands of hunters — and in some states, hunting is an integral to cultural identity. Hunting is also big business. Americans spent a combined $1.1 billion on hunting licenses, stamps, tags, and permits in 2022 — and another $32.9 billion on hunting equipment and trip-related expenses.

50. California

Hunters in 2022: 7.0 per 1,000 people (260,359 hunters total)

7.0 per 1,000 people (260,359 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,601,831

$23,601,831 Deer harvested in 2022: 22,872 (97.0% buck; 03% antlerless)

22,872 (97.0% buck; 03% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

49. Rhode Island

Hunters in 2022: 7.0 per 1,000 people (8,099 hunters total)

7.0 per 1,000 people (8,099 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $543,574

$543,574 Deer harvested in 2022: 2,705 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless)

2,705 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 42 % bow; 17 % rifle or shotgun; 42 % muzzleloader

48. New Jersey

Hunters in 2022: 8.0 per 1,000 people (70,907 hunters total)

8.0 per 1,000 people (70,907 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $8,161,522

$8,161,522 Deer harvested in 2022: 38,324 (42.0% buck; 58% antlerless)

38,324 (42.0% buck; 58% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 65 % bow; 25 % rifle or shotgun; 10 % muzzleloader

47. Connecticut

Hunters in 2022: 8.0 per 1,000 people (28,670 hunters total)

8.0 per 1,000 people (28,670 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $2,204,872

$2,204,872 Deer harvested in 2022: 10,445 (54.0% buck; 46% antlerless)

10,445 (54.0% buck; 46% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 47 % bow; 36 % rifle or shotgun; 7 % muzzleloader

46. Hawaii

Hunters in 2022: 9.0 per 1,000 people (12,450 hunters total)

9.0 per 1,000 people (12,450 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $798,986

$798,986 Deer harvested in 2022: N/A

N/A Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

45. Massachusetts

Hunters in 2022: 9.0 per 1,000 people (61,865 hunters total)

9.0 per 1,000 people (61,865 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $3,757,725

$3,757,725 Deer harvested in 2022: 15,853 (57.0% buck; 43% antlerless)

15,853 (57.0% buck; 43% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 46 % bow; 31 % rifle or shotgun; 23 % muzzleloader

44. Florida

Hunters in 2022: 10.0 per 1,000 people (219,074 hunters total)

10.0 per 1,000 people (219,074 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $8,112,884

$8,112,884 Deer harvested in 2022: 93,484 (70.0% buck; 30% antlerless)

93,484 (70.0% buck; 30% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 24 % bow; 67 % rifle or shotgun; 9 % muzzleloader

43. Delaware

Hunters in 2022: 16.0 per 1,000 people (16,034 hunters total)

16.0 per 1,000 people (16,034 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $1,536,037

$1,536,037 Deer harvested in 2022: 16,848 (26.0% buck; 74% antlerless)

16,848 (26.0% buck; 74% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 20 % bow; 69 % rifle or shotgun; 11 % muzzleloader

42. Maryland

Hunters in 2022: 18.0 per 1,000 people (113,460 hunters total)

18.0 per 1,000 people (113,460 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $6,379,820

$6,379,820 Deer harvested in 2022: 76,687 (41.0% buck; 59% antlerless)

76,687 (41.0% buck; 59% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

41. Washington

Hunters in 2022: 22.0 per 1,000 people (170,975 hunters total)

22.0 per 1,000 people (170,975 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $19,158,014

$19,158,014 Deer harvested in 2022: 23,425 (89.0% buck; 11% antlerless)

23,425 (89.0% buck; 11% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

40. Illinois

Hunters in 2022: 23.0 per 1,000 people (287,438 hunters total)

23.0 per 1,000 people (287,438 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $31,104,023

$31,104,023 Deer harvested in 2022: 157,854 (46.0% buck; 54% antlerless)

157,854 (46.0% buck; 54% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 43 % bow; 55 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

39. New York

Hunters in 2022: 28.0 per 1,000 people (553,475 hunters total)

28.0 per 1,000 people (553,475 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,465,649

$23,465,649 Deer harvested in 2022: 231,961 (50.0% buck; 50% antlerless)

231,961 (50.0% buck; 50% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 24 % bow; 64 % rifle or shotgun; 11 % muzzleloader

38. Virginia

Hunters in 2022: 29.0 per 1,000 people (248,951 hunters total)

29.0 per 1,000 people (248,951 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $22,676,787

$22,676,787 Deer harvested in 2022: 186,788 (49.0% buck; 51% antlerless)

186,788 (49.0% buck; 51% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 16 % bow; 60 % rifle or shotgun; 24 % muzzleloader

37. Ohio

Hunters in 2022: 30.0 per 1,000 people (354,606 hunters total)

30.0 per 1,000 people (354,606 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $25,990,333

$25,990,333 Deer harvested in 2022: 210,973 (43.0% buck; 57% antlerless)

210,973 (43.0% buck; 57% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 47 % bow; 46 % rifle or shotgun; 6 % muzzleloader

36. Nevada

34.0 per 1,000 people (107,978 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $7,990,130

$7,990,130 Deer harvested in 2022: 5,500 (87.0% buck; 13% antlerless)

5,500 (87.0% buck; 13% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 14 % bow; 84 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

35. Texas

38.0 per 1,000 people (1,132,186 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $49,326,005

$49,326,005 Deer harvested in 2022: 680,671 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless)

680,671 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 9 % bow; 89 % rifle or shotgun; 1 % muzzleloader

34. Arizona

39.0 per 1,000 people (287,033 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $20,875,868

$20,875,868 Deer harvested in 2022: 6,856 (99.0% buck; 01% antlerless)

6,856 (99.0% buck; 01% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 15 % bow; 82 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

33. Indiana

Hunters in 2022: 39.0 per 1,000 people (268,630 hunters total)

39.0 per 1,000 people (268,630 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $12,564,964

$12,564,964 Deer harvested in 2022: 121,854 (57.0% buck; 43% antlerless)

121,854 (57.0% buck; 43% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 26 % bow; 64 % rifle or shotgun; 10 % muzzleloader

32. South Carolina

Hunters in 2022: 41.0 per 1,000 people (215,340 hunters total)

41.0 per 1,000 people (215,340 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $10,869,977

$10,869,977 Deer harvested in 2022: 179,414 (50.0% buck; 50% antlerless)

179,414 (50.0% buck; 50% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 8 % bow; 91 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

31. New Hampshire

Hunters in 2022: 43.0 per 1,000 people (60,323 hunters total)

43.0 per 1,000 people (60,323 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $5,136,907

$5,136,907 Deer harvested in 2022: 14,082 (59.0% buck; 41% antlerless)

14,082 (59.0% buck; 41% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 33 % bow; 49 % rifle or shotgun; 18 % muzzleloader

30. North Carolina

Hunters in 2022: 61.0 per 1,000 people (650,361 hunters total)

61.0 per 1,000 people (650,361 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $13,606,237

$13,606,237 Deer harvested in 2022: 163,831 (53.0% buck; 47% antlerless)

163,831 (53.0% buck; 47% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 13 % bow; 79 % rifle or shotgun; 8 % muzzleloader

29. Michigan

Hunters in 2022: 63.0 per 1,000 people (634,627 hunters total)

63.0 per 1,000 people (634,627 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $36,266,860

$36,266,860 Deer harvested in 2022: 339,189 (60.0% buck; 40% antlerless)

339,189 (60.0% buck; 40% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 31 % bow; 64 % rifle or shotgun; 5 % muzzleloader

28. Colorado

Hunters in 2022: 67.0 per 1,000 people (393,066 hunters total)

67.0 per 1,000 people (393,066 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $86,063,990

$86,063,990 Deer harvested in 2022: 38,047 (77.0% buck; 23% antlerless)

38,047 (77.0% buck; 23% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

27. Iowa

Hunters in 2022: 69.0 per 1,000 people (219,432 hunters total)

69.0 per 1,000 people (219,432 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,583,242

$23,583,242 Deer harvested in 2022: 109,600 (42.0% buck; 58% antlerless)

109,600 (42.0% buck; 58% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 36 % bow; 52 % rifle or shotgun; 12 % muzzleloader

26. Kentucky

Hunters in 2022: 71.0 per 1,000 people (318,869 hunters total)

71.0 per 1,000 people (318,869 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $24,284,725

$24,284,725 Deer harvested in 2022: 144,493 (49.0% buck; 51% antlerless)

144,493 (49.0% buck; 51% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 20 % bow; 73 % rifle or shotgun; 7 % muzzleloader

25. Georgia

Hunters in 2022: 75.0 per 1,000 people (819,893 hunters total)

75.0 per 1,000 people (819,893 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $20,520,877

$20,520,877 Deer harvested in 2022: 271,211 (35.0% buck; 65% antlerless)

271,211 (35.0% buck; 65% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 18 % bow; 79 % rifle or shotgun; 3 % muzzleloader

24. Pennsylvania

Hunters in 2022: 76.0 per 1,000 people (981,320 hunters total)

76.0 per 1,000 people (981,320 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $41,928,813

$41,928,813 Deer harvested in 2022: 422,960 (39.0% buck; 61% antlerless)

422,960 (39.0% buck; 61% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 35 % bow; 59 % rifle or shotgun; 6 % muzzleloader

23. New Mexico

Hunters in 2022: 76.0 per 1,000 people (160,322 hunters total)

76.0 per 1,000 people (160,322 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $21,260,065

$21,260,065 Deer harvested in 2022: 9,266 (98.0% buck; 02% antlerless)

9,266 (98.0% buck; 02% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 15 % bow; 72 % rifle or shotgun; 13 % muzzleloader

22. Oregon

Hunters in 2022: 79.0 per 1,000 people (333,196 hunters total)

79.0 per 1,000 people (333,196 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $30,446,022

$30,446,022 Deer harvested in 2022: 29,751 (90.0% buck; 10% antlerless)

29,751 (90.0% buck; 10% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

21. Utah

Hunters in 2022: 79.0 per 1,000 people (267,238 hunters total)

79.0 per 1,000 people (267,238 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $22,966,859

$22,966,859 Deer harvested in 2022: 27,536 (93.0% buck; 07% antlerless)

27,536 (93.0% buck; 07% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 10 % bow; 75 % rifle or shotgun; 15 % muzzleloader

20. Missouri

Hunters in 2022: 83.0 per 1,000 people (509,942 hunters total)

83.0 per 1,000 people (509,942 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $27,642,938

$27,642,938 Deer harvested in 2022: 299,719 (47.0% buck; 53% antlerless)

299,719 (47.0% buck; 53% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 19 % bow; 78 % rifle or shotgun; 3 % muzzleloader

19. Oklahoma

Hunters in 2022: 93.0 per 1,000 people (372,663 hunters total)

93.0 per 1,000 people (372,663 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $11,890,007

$11,890,007 Deer harvested in 2022: 134,158 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless)

134,158 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 31 % bow; 60 % rifle or shotgun; 9 % muzzleloader

18. Mississippi

Hunters in 2022: 93.0 per 1,000 people (274,879 hunters total)

93.0 per 1,000 people (274,879 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $14,256,834

$14,256,834 Deer harvested in 2022: 262,830 (45.0% buck; 55% antlerless)

262,830 (45.0% buck; 55% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 19 % bow; 81 % rifle or shotgun; N/A % muzzleloader

17. Vermont

Hunters in 2022: 94.0 per 1,000 people (60,719 hunters total)

94.0 per 1,000 people (60,719 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $4,363,071

$4,363,071 Deer harvested in 2022: 17,461 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless)

17,461 (55.0% buck; 45% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 34 % bow; 48 % rifle or shotgun; 18 % muzzleloader

16. Kansas

Hunters in 2022: 94.0 per 1,000 people (277,050 hunters total)

94.0 per 1,000 people (277,050 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $25,959,756

$25,959,756 Deer harvested in 2022: 80,815 (52.0% buck; 48% antlerless)

80,815 (52.0% buck; 48% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 40 % bow; 56 % rifle or shotgun; 4 % muzzleloader

15. Louisiana

Hunters in 2022: 94.0 per 1,000 people (433,219 hunters total)

94.0 per 1,000 people (433,219 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $12,160,565

$12,160,565 Deer harvested in 2022: 217,700 (56.0% buck; 44% antlerless)

217,700 (56.0% buck; 44% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 9 % bow; 79 % rifle or shotgun; 12 % muzzleloader

14. Minnesota

Hunters in 2022: 95.0 per 1,000 people (542,085 hunters total)

95.0 per 1,000 people (542,085 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $33,620,104

$33,620,104 Deer harvested in 2022: 172,265 (51.0% buck; 49% antlerless)

172,265 (51.0% buck; 49% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 14 % bow; 80 % rifle or shotgun; 6 % muzzleloader

13. Alabama

Hunters in 2022: 96.0 per 1,000 people (486,674 hunters total)

96.0 per 1,000 people (486,674 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,912,194

$23,912,194 Deer harvested in 2022: 308,729 (45.0% buck; 55% antlerless)

308,729 (45.0% buck; 55% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 22 % bow; 75 % rifle or shotgun; 3 % muzzleloader

12. Wisconsin

Hunters in 2022: 113.0 per 1,000 people (664,738 hunters total)

113.0 per 1,000 people (664,738 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $36,478,110

$36,478,110 Deer harvested in 2022: 340,282 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless)

340,282 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 29 % bow; 69 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

11. Arkansas

Hunters in 2022: 114.0 per 1,000 people (347,418 hunters total)

114.0 per 1,000 people (347,418 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $20,192,534

$20,192,534 Deer harvested in 2022: 185,579 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless)

185,579 (48.0% buck; 52% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 15 % bow; 75 % rifle or shotgun; 9 % muzzleloader

10. Tennessee

Hunters in 2022: 120.0 per 1,000 people (844,172 hunters total)

120.0 per 1,000 people (844,172 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $42,874,058

$42,874,058 Deer harvested in 2022: 163,244 (53.0% buck; 47% antlerless)

163,244 (53.0% buck; 47% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 13 % bow; 72 % rifle or shotgun; 15 % muzzleloader

9. Nebraska

Hunters in 2022: 123.0 per 1,000 people (241,271 hunters total)

123.0 per 1,000 people (241,271 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $19,622,327

$19,622,327 Deer harvested in 2022: 40,289 (58.0% buck; 42% antlerless)

40,289 (58.0% buck; 42% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 12 % bow; 82 % rifle or shotgun; 6 % muzzleloader

8. Alaska

Hunters in 2022: 128.0 per 1,000 people (94,142 hunters total)

128.0 per 1,000 people (94,142 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $17,385,564

$17,385,564 Deer harvested in 2022: N/A

N/A Deer harvest by weapon type: N/A

7. West Virginia

Hunters in 2022: 149.0 per 1,000 people (265,103 hunters total)

149.0 per 1,000 people (265,103 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $9,348,550

$9,348,550 Deer harvested in 2022: 118,499 (60.0% buck; 40% antlerless)

118,499 (60.0% buck; 40% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 28 % bow; 67 % rifle or shotgun; 5 % muzzleloader

6. Idaho

Hunters in 2022: 150.0 per 1,000 people (290,834 hunters total)

150.0 per 1,000 people (290,834 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $39,068,857

$39,068,857 Deer harvested in 2022: 42,770 (76.0% buck; 24% antlerless)

42,770 (76.0% buck; 24% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 6 % bow; 92 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

5. Maine

Hunters in 2022: 154.0 per 1,000 people (213,686 hunters total)

154.0 per 1,000 people (213,686 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $8,772,248

$8,772,248 Deer harvested in 2022: 43,787 (54.0% buck; 46% antlerless)

43,787 (54.0% buck; 46% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 11 % bow; 85 % rifle or shotgun; 4 % muzzleloader

4. North Dakota

Hunters in 2022: 190.0 per 1,000 people (148,101 hunters total)

190.0 per 1,000 people (148,101 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $12,277,513

$12,277,513 Deer harvested in 2022: 30,031 (58.0% buck; 42% antlerless)

30,031 (58.0% buck; 42% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 21 % bow; 77 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader

3. Montana

Hunters in 2022: 211.0 per 1,000 people (237,312 hunters total)

211.0 per 1,000 people (237,312 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $42,969,973

$42,969,973 Deer harvested in 2022: 45,369 (59.0% buck; 41% antlerless)

45,369 (59.0% buck; 41% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 6 % bow; 93 % rifle or shotgun; 1 % muzzleloader

2. Wyoming

Hunters in 2022: 227.0 per 1,000 people (132,185 hunters total)

227.0 per 1,000 people (132,185 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $34,542,006

$34,542,006 Deer harvested in 2022: 29,315 (74.0% buck; 26% antlerless)

29,315 (74.0% buck; 26% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 6 % bow; 94 % rifle or shotgun; – 0 % muzzleloader

1. South Dakota

Hunters in 2022: 250.0 per 1,000 people (227,312 hunters total)

250.0 per 1,000 people (227,312 hunters total) Total spending on hunting licenses in 2022: $23,760,897

$23,760,897 Deer harvested in 2022: 55,380 (62.0% buck; 38% antlerless)

55,380 (62.0% buck; 38% antlerless) Deer harvest by weapon type: 16 % bow; 82 % rifle or shotgun; 2 % muzzleloader