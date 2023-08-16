Most Popular American Hunting Destinations

Hunting, while no longer a practical necessity, remains a popular pastime in the United States – and one that has drawn rising public interest in recent years. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, there were over 15.9 million licensed hunters in the U.S. in 2021, nearly 800,000 more than there were in 2018.

Between private hunting grounds and protected public lands, most American sportsmen and women do not need to travel far to enjoy their hobby. In fact, 89% of the 38.7 million hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps issued in 2021 were sold for in-state hunts.

However, in a country as large and ecologically diverse as the United States, hunters who are willing to travel have many good options. Whether for the simplicity of hunting laws, the size of available game, or the variety and abundance of animal species, some states have become popular hunting destinations.

Using data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 24/7 Tempo identified the most popular hunting destinations in America and ranked all 50 states on the number of paid hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps they issued to out-of-state visitors in 2021.

Depending on the state, the number of hunting authorizations granted to out-of-staters ranges from as few as 1,253 to over a quarter million. Many of the lowest ranking states on this list are in the Northeast, a densely populated region with relatively limited public acreage open to hunters. Meanwhile, many of the most popular destinations are in the South and West, regions where much of the land is federally owned and open for hunters. (Here is a look at how much land in each state is owned by the government.)

For many of the top destination states on this list, big game animals – including moose, elk, and bear – are a draw for many hunters, whitetail deer is the most commonly hunted game in America, according to the latest National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Census Bureau. There are over 8 million deer hunters annually, more than four times the number who hunt wild turkey, the second most common game.

In several states, hunters harvest hundreds of thousands of deer annually. But in many of the lowest ranking states on this list, the number of deer killed each hunting season is a small fraction of the nationwide highs reported in places like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Texas – states that each rank in the top 50% of states by out-of-state hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps sold annually. (These are the 14 most versatile rifle cartridges for hunting.)