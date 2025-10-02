Your Open Carry Rights Stop Here

Guns and Hunting
24/7 Wall St. determined the laws for carrying firearms in public in every state by using historical data on state-level legislation. We reviewed laws for both the open carry and concealed carry of firearms.
As of 2025, the majority of U.S. states continue to allow open carry of firearms without a permit, though legal challenges and new state laws are reshaping the landscape. In the past year, several states — including Florida (2023) and Nebraska (2023) — have adopted permitless carry measures for concealed firearms, while others like California and New York have defended strict restrictions through ongoing court battles in response to Supreme Court rulings.
If you want to own and carry a gun, knowing the laws in your state is more important than ever. In 2025, at least 29 states now allow permitless concealed carry, while others maintain strict permit requirements. Travelers and residents alike must stay aware of these differences, since violations can result in serious penalties — and state laws are evolving rapidly through both new legislation and high-profile court rulings.
If you want to own and carry a gun, knowing and understanding the gun laws in your home state is vital. It is also necessary to be familiar with gun policies in any state you choose to visit. If you fail to observe these laws, you can get into serious legal trouble and even end up in jail. State gun laws vary drastically, and remaining aware of these differences will ensure your safety and your right to bear arms responsibly. Additionally, because state gun regulations can influence property values and insurance rates in certain areas, these laws may directly affect your decision to move to a particular state. (This is the gun law grade for each state.)
Here’s what you should know about open carrying firearms in each U.S. state:
