Your Open Carry Rights Stop Here

24/7 Wall St. determined the laws for carrying firearms in public in every state by using historical data on state-level legislation. We reviewed laws for both the open carry and concealed carry of firearms.

As of 2025, the majority of U.S. states continue to allow open carry of firearms without a permit, though legal challenges and new state laws are reshaping the landscape. In the past year, several states — including Florida (2023) and Nebraska (2023) — have adopted permitless carry measures for concealed firearms, while others like California and New York have defended strict restrictions through ongoing court battles in response to Supreme Court rulings.

If you want to own and carry a gun, knowing the laws in your state is more important than ever. In 2025, at least 29 states now allow permitless concealed carry, while others maintain strict permit requirements. Travelers and residents alike must stay aware of these differences, since violations can result in serious penalties — and state laws are evolving rapidly through both new legislation and high-profile court rulings.

Why We’re Covering Gun Laws

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

If you want to own and carry a gun, knowing and understanding the gun laws in your home state is vital. It is also necessary to be familiar with gun policies in any state you choose to visit. If you fail to observe these laws, you can get into serious legal trouble and even end up in jail. State gun laws vary drastically, and remaining aware of these differences will ensure your safety and your right to bear arms responsibly. Additionally, because state gun regulations can influence property values and insurance rates in certain areas, these laws may directly affect your decision to move to a particular state. (This is the gun law grade for each state.)

Here’s what you should know about open carrying firearms in each U.S. state:

Alabama

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 4th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 26.4 deaths per 100,000 people (1,315 deaths total)

Alaska

SteveChristensen / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 6th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 25.2 deaths per 100,000 people (182 deaths total)

Arizona

lucky-photographer / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 17th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 18.3 deaths per 100,000 people (1,365 deaths total)

Arkansas

zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 8th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 23.3 deaths per 100,000 people (698 deaths total)

California

bbourdages / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Prohibited for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 8th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 9.0 deaths per 100,000 people (3,576 deaths total)

Colorado

Creative-Family / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 18th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 17.8 deaths per 100,000 people (1,064 deaths total)

Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Prohibited for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 6th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 6.7 deaths per 100,000 people (248 deaths total)

Delaware

hyderabadi / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 23rd highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 17.8 deaths per 100,000 people (158 deaths total)

Florida

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Prohibited for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 17th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 14.1 deaths per 100,000 people (3,142 deaths total)

Georgia

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 14th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 20.3 deaths per 100,000 people (2,200 deaths total)

Hawaii

aimintang / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Permits required for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Yes Rate of gun deaths: 2nd lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 4.8 deaths per 100,000 people (71 deaths total)

Idaho

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 25th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 16.3 deaths per 100,000 people (309 deaths total)

Illinois

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Prohibited for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 25th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 16.1 deaths per 100,000 people (1,995 deaths total)

Indiana

SerrNovik / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 16th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 18.4 deaths per 100,000 people (1,251 deaths total)

Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 11th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people (364 deaths total)

Kansas

ginosphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 21st highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 17.3 deaths per 100,000 people (503 deaths total)

Kentucky

alexeys / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 13th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 21.1 deaths per 100,000 people (947 deaths total)

Louisiana

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Concealed carry: Only legal for residents with military service

Only legal for residents with military service Rate of gun deaths: 2nd highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 29.1 deaths per 100,000 people (1,314 deaths total)

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 14th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 12.6 deaths per 100,000 people (178 deaths total)

Maryland

nashvilledino2 / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for long guns; permit required for handguns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 22nd lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 15.2 deaths per 100,000 people (915 deaths total)

Massachusetts

zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 3.4 deaths per 100,000 people (247 deaths total)

Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 23rd lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 15.4 deaths per 100,000 people (1,544 deaths total)

Minnesota

rruntsch / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Permit required for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 9th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 10.0 deaths per 100,000 people (573 deaths total)

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: Highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 33.9 deaths per 100,000 people (962 deaths total)

Missouri

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 9th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 23.2 deaths per 100,000 people (1,414 deaths total)

Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 7th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 25.1 deaths per 100,000 people (280 deaths total)

Nebraska

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 10th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 10.3 deaths per 100,000 people (200 deaths total)

Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 4th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 people (633 deaths total)

New Hampshire

pmstephens / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 7th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 8.3 deaths per 100,000 people (123 deaths total)

New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Permit required for long guns; handguns are prohibited

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 3rd lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 5.2 deaths per 100,000 people (475 deaths total)

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 3rd highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 27.8 deaths per 100,000 people (578 deaths total)

New York

Elisank79 / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Permit required for long guns; handguns are prohibited

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 4th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 5.4 deaths per 100,000 people (1,078 deaths total)

North Carolina

rustyl3599 / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 20th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 17.3 deaths per 100,000 people (1,839 deaths total)

North Dakota

powerofforever / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 22nd highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 people (128 deaths total)

Ohio

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 24 th highest in the U.S.

24 Number of gun deaths in 2021: 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people (1,911 deaths total)

Oklahoma

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 12th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 21.2 deaths per 100,000 people (836 deaths total)

Oregon

KingWu / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 21st lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 people (670 deaths total)

Pennsylvania

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 12th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 14.8 deaths per 100,000 people (1,905 deaths total)

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for long guns; permit required for handguns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 5th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 5.6 deaths per 100,000 people (64 deaths total)

South Carolina

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for long guns; permit required for handguns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 11th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 people (1,136 deaths total)

South Dakota

powerofforever / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 18th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 14.3 deaths per 100,000 people (128 deaths total)

Tennessee

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 10th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 22.8 deaths per 100,000 people (1,569 deaths total)

Texas

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 24th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 people (4,613 deaths total)

Utah

mj0007 / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 16th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 13.9 deaths per 100,000 people (450 deaths total)

Vermont

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 13th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 people (83 deaths total)

Virginia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 19th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 14.3 deaths per 100,000 people (1,248 deaths total)

Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 12th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people (896 deaths total)

West Virginia

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 19th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 17.3 deaths per 100,000 people (319 deaths total)

Wisconsin

CharlieTong / iStock via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: Yes

Rate of gun deaths: 15th lowest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 13.5 deaths per 100,000 people (793 deaths total)

Wyoming

JTSorrell / E+ via Getty Images

Open carry: Legal for both handguns and long guns

Permit needed for concealed carry: No

Rate of gun deaths: 5th highest in the U.S.

Number of gun deaths in 2021: 26.1 deaths per 100,000 people (155 deaths total)