America's Best Selling Guns of 2023

The consumer market for firearms in the United States has changed considerably in the last two decades. According to a Gallup survey, the share of American gun owners who cited protection against crime as a reason for having a firearm climbed from 65% in 2000 to 88% in 2021. As attitudes among gun owners have shifted, sales have surged — particularly for firearms commonly used for personal protection.
Data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that over 38.2 firearms were manufactured in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022, 57% more than the number made between 2017 and 2019. Increased production volume was driven largely by pistols, a category made up mostly of semi-automatic handguns. In the last three years, American gunmakers produced an average of 6.1 million pistols annually, up from an average of 3.5 million in the preceding three year period.
Domestic firearm production is a direct reflection of the kinds of guns Americans are buying, and the latest sales report from the largest online firearm and ammunition marketplace shows that industry trends of recent years continued through 2023.
Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s 25 best-selling firearms in 2023. Guns are ranked on sales volume in the 2023 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided.
Handguns account for 15 of the 25 firearms to rank on this list, including 12 semi-automatic pistols and three revolvers. This list also includes eight rifles — mostly bolt- and lever-action — and two pump-action shotguns. (Here is a look at the 25 most powerful handguns.)
These firearms are made by 15 different companies under 17 brands, including some of the biggest names in the industry. Henry Repeating Arms, Glock, RemArms, and Sig Sauer each have multiple firearm models on this list. But the largest share is made by Ruger, a company that manufactured over 2 million firearms in the U.S. in 2021, or 15.1% of total domestic production, according to the ATF. (Here is a look at the company making the most guns in every state.)
The United States is the world’s largest consumer market for firearms, and nearly every gunmaker on this list has at least one major U.S. production plant — including Glock, which has its global headquarters in Austria, and Beretta, a company headquartered in Italy. Combined, these companies manufactured over 737,000 firearms in the U.S. in 2021.
It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Additionally, while the estimated base price of many of these firearms can be as low as a few hundred dollars, higher-end variations can sell for many times that amount.
These are America’s best selling firearms.
25. Glock G17
- Approx. base retail price: $450
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: 9mm
- Parent company: Glock Inc.
- Glock domestic firearm production in 2021: 581,944 (4.2% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Smyrna, GA
24. Remington Model 870
- Approx. base retail price: $410
- Firearm type: Pump-action shotgun
- Available chamberings include: 12 ga, 20 ga, .410
- Parent company: RemArms
- Remington domestic firearm production in 2021: 86,594 (0.6% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Ilion, NY
23. Armscor/RIA Rock
- Approx. base retail price: $380
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: .40, .45, 9mm, 10mm
- Parent company: Armscor
- Armscor domestic firearm production in 2021: 73 (0.0% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Pahrump, NV
22. Rossi R92
- Approx. base retail price: $620
- Firearm type: Lever-action rifle
- Available chamberings include: .30-30, .454 Casull,.38, .357 Mag,.44 Mag, .45, .45-70
- Parent company: Rossi
- Rossi domestic firearm production in 2021: 00 (0.0% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: None
21. Magnum Research Desert Eagle
- Approx. base retail price: $1,660
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: .357 Mag, .44 Mag, .50 AE, .429,
- Parent company: Magnum Research Inc.
- Magnum Research domestic firearm production in 2021: 14,586 (0.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Pillager, MN
20. Heritage Rough Rider
- Approx. base retail price: $110
- Firearm type: Revolver
- Available chamberings include: .22 LR, .22 Mag, .22 WMR
- Parent company: Heritage Manufacturing
- Heritage domestic firearm production in 2021: 505,601 (3.7% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Bainbridge, GA
19. Browning X-Bolt
- Approx. base retail price: $740
- Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle
- Available chamberings include: .223, .243, .270, .270 WSM, .30-06, .308, 6.5 Creedmoor
- Parent company: Herstal Group
- Browning domestic firearm production in 2021: 44,494 (0.3% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Morgan, UT (Browning)
18. Springfield Hellcat
- Approx. base retail price: $500
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: 9mm
- Parent company: Springfield Armory
- Springfield domestic firearm production in 2021: 590,750 (4.3% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Geneseo, IL
17. Beretta Model 90
- Approx. base retail price: $400
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: .22 LR, .22 WMR, 9mm
- Parent company: Beretta Holding
- Beretta domestic firearm production in 2021: 155,352 (1.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Gallatin, TN
16. Ruger Blackhawk
- Approx. base retail price: $640
- Firearm type: Revolver
- Available chamberings include: .357 Mag, .41 Rem Mag, .45, .30, .44 Special, 9mm, 10mm, .40
- Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Ruger domestic firearm production in 2021: 2,078,013 (15.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Prescott, AZ, Southport, CT, Mayodan, NC, and Newport, NH
15. Remington Model 700
- Approx. base retail price: $421
- Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle
- Available chamberings include: .223, .243, .270, .270 WSM, .30-06, .308, 6.5 Creedmoor
- Parent company: RemArms
- Remington domestic firearm production in 2021: 86,594 (0.6% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Ilion, NY
14. Smith & Wesson M&P9
- Approx. base retail price: $330
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: 9mm
- Parent company: Smith & Wesson
- Smith & Wesson domestic firearm production in 2021: 2,317,792 (16.8% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Columbia, MO and Springfield, MA
13. Ruger Mark IV
- Approx. base retail price: $400
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: .22 LR
- Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Ruger domestic firearm production in 2021: 2,078,013 (15.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Prescott, AZ, Southport, CT, Mayodan, NC, and Newport, NH
12. Colt Python
- Approx. base retail price: $1,230
- Firearm type: Revolver
- Available chamberings include: .38, .357 Mag
- Parent company: Colt CZ Group
- Colt domestic firearm production in 2021: 151,771 (1.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: West Hartford, CT
11. Marlin Model 1895
- Approx. base retail price: $1,280
- Firearm type: Lever-action rifle
- Available chamberings include: .45-70
- Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Ruger domestic firearm production in 2021: 2,078,013 (15.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Prescott, AZ, Southport, CT, Mayodan, NC, and Newport, NH
10. Ruger American
- Approx. base retail price: $480
- Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle
- Available chamberings include: .30-06, .243, .270, .308, 6.5 Creedmoor
- Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Ruger domestic firearm production in 2021: 2,078,013 (15.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Prescott, AZ, Southport, CT, Mayodan, NC, and Newport, NH
9. Henry Side Gate
- Approx. base retail price: $870
- Firearm type: Lever-action rifle
- Available chamberings include: .30-30, .357 Mag,.44 Mag, .45, .45-70
- Parent company: Henry Repeating Arms
- Henry domestic firearm production in 2021: 320,603 (2.3% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Rice Lake, WI and Bayonne, NJ
8. CZ-USA CZ 75
- Approx. base retail price: $500
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: 9mm
- Parent company: Colt CZ Group
- CZ-USA domestic firearm production in 2021: 155,616 (1.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Kansas City, KS and Norwich, NY
7. Glock G43
- Approx. base retail price: $420
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: 9mm
- Parent company: Glock Inc.
- Glock domestic firearm production in 2021: 581,944 (4.2% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Smyrna, GA
6. Glock G19
- Approx. base retail price: $500
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: 9mm
- Parent company: Glock Inc.
- Glock domestic firearm production in 2021: 581,944 (4.2% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Smyrna, GA
5. Henry Big Boy
- Approx. base retail price: $850
- Firearm type: Lever-action rifle
- Available chamberings include: .327 Mag, .41 Mag, .38, .357 Mag,.44 Mag, .45
- Parent company: Henry Repeating Arms
- Henry domestic firearm production in 2021: 320,603 (2.3% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Rice Lake, WI and Bayonne, NJ
4. Ruger 10/22
- Approx. base retail price: $270
- Firearm type: Semi-automatic rifle
- Available chamberings include: .22 LR
- Parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Ruger domestic firearm production in 2021: 2,078,013 (15.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Prescott, AZ, Southport, CT, Mayodan, NC, and Newport, NH
3. Mossberg Model 590
- Approx. base retail price: $410
- Firearm type: Pump-action shotgun
- Available chamberings include: 12 ga, 20 ga, .410
- Parent company: O. F. Mossberg & Sons, Maverick Arms
- Mossberg and Maverick domestic firearm production in 2021: 492,444 (3.6% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: North Haven, CT and Eagle Pass, TX
2. Sig Sauer P320
- Approx. base retail price: $470
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: 9mm, .45, 10mm
- Parent company: Sig Sauer
- Sig Sauer domestic firearm production in 2021: 1,294,185 (9.4% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Newington, NH and Exeter, NH
1. Sig Sauer P365
- Approx. base retail price: $480
- Firearm type: Pistol
- Available chamberings include: 9mm
- Parent company: Sig Sauer
- Sig Sauer domestic firearm production in 2021: 1,294,185 (9.4% of all U.S. made firearms)
- U.S. manufacturing location(s) in 2021: Newington, NH and Exeter, NH
URGENT – New Seats Available (sponsored)
Top financial advisors are now accepting new clients for 2024! Finding the right advisor can be the difference between retiring early, or working forever. Don’t waste a moment matching with the right advisor for you. Every moment today can mean riches tomorrow, with the right advisor by your side.
Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.