America's Best Selling Guns of 2023

The consumer market for firearms in the United States has changed considerably in the last two decades. According to a Gallup survey, the share of American gun owners who cited protection against crime as a reason for having a firearm climbed from 65% in 2000 to 88% in 2021. As attitudes among gun owners have shifted, sales have surged — particularly for firearms commonly used for personal protection.

Data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that over 38.2 firearms were manufactured in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022, 57% more than the number made between 2017 and 2019. Increased production volume was driven largely by pistols, a category made up mostly of semi-automatic handguns. In the last three years, American gunmakers produced an average of 6.1 million pistols annually, up from an average of 3.5 million in the preceding three year period.

Domestic firearm production is a direct reflection of the kinds of guns Americans are buying, and the latest sales report from the largest online firearm and ammunition marketplace shows that industry trends of recent years continued through 2023.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s 25 best-selling firearms in 2023. Guns are ranked on sales volume in the 2023 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided.

Handguns account for 15 of the 25 firearms to rank on this list, including 12 semi-automatic pistols and three revolvers. This list also includes eight rifles — mostly bolt- and lever-action — and two pump-action shotguns. (Here is a look at the 25 most powerful handguns.)

These firearms are made by 15 different companies under 17 brands, including some of the biggest names in the industry. Henry Repeating Arms, Glock, RemArms, and Sig Sauer each have multiple firearm models on this list. But the largest share is made by Ruger, a company that manufactured over 2 million firearms in the U.S. in 2021, or 15.1% of total domestic production, according to the ATF. (Here is a look at the company making the most guns in every state.)

The United States is the world’s largest consumer market for firearms, and nearly every gunmaker on this list has at least one major U.S. production plant — including Glock, which has its global headquarters in Austria, and Beretta, a company headquartered in Italy. Combined, these companies manufactured over 737,000 firearms in the U.S. in 2021.

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Additionally, while the estimated base price of many of these firearms can be as low as a few hundred dollars, higher-end variations can sell for many times that amount.

These are America’s best selling firearms.