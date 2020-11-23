With a Vaccine Coming Soon, Where Do These COVID-19 Stocks Stand?

A COVID-19 vaccine appears to be just around the corner, and many of the companies developing drugs, cocktails, vaccines and treatments are very close to crossing the finish line. There have already been big names that have crushed late-stage trials, but regulatory approval is still needed.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average have reached record highs on the back of these vaccine hopes, and with approval and dissemination on the way, markets could be lifted even higher.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has provided an update on each major player in the COVID-19 arena. We have included a brief trading history, as well as what the analysts’ consensus price target is for each stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 antibody cocktail for use in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness. Regeneron stock traded up about 1% to $524.91 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $328.13 to $664.64. the analysts’ consensus price target is $675.04.

The Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech S.E. (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine could receive approval in the United Kingdom this week, according to a report by the Telegraph. This duo already reported impressive results from a late-stage trial and they are looking forward to meeting with the FDA on December 10 for approval of the vaccine.

Pfizer stock was down about 1% to $36.30, in a 52-week range of $26.45 to $39.84. The consensus price target is $41.78.

BioNTech stock traded up about 3%, at $107.00 in a 52-week range of $20.38 to $115.00. The consensus analyst target is $105.19.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported initial results last week from a Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) that proved 94.5% effective in preventing the infection. Following these results, Moderna is looking to the FDA for approval of its vaccine. Moderna stock was up about 2% to $99.71. The 52-week range is $17.68 to $103.20, and the consensus price target is $107.07.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) was the first company to win FDA approval for its COVID-19 treatment, roughly one month ago. The firm’s antiviral drug Veklury was supported by the FDA’s analysis of data in patients hospitalized with mild-to-severe COVID-19. However, since then the share price has dropped near multiyear lows. Gilead stock traded relatively flat at $59.90, with a 52-week range of $57.04 to $85.97. Analysts have a consensus price target of $73.92.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) said that its COVID-19 vaccine being developed in conjunction with Oxford University was up to 90% effective, with no serious side effects in the clinical trial. Efficacy ranged from 62% to 90%, depending on the dosage. AstraZeneca stock traded down about 3% at $53.54, in a 52-week range of $36.15 to $64.94. The consensus price target is $59.73.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) recently received interim authorization from Canada for its COVID-19 antibody treatment, for use in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness. Eli Lilly stock was down about 2% to $142.70. The 52-week range is $115.92 to $170.75, and analysts have a consensus price target of $165.88.