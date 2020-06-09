Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/9/2020 (6:42 AM): Global Recovered Cases Near 3.3 Million 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 7,121,700. Active cases number 3,419,688 and are 49% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases increased by 164,678 in a day to 3,295,396.

While recovered cases are close to a milestone of 3.3 million, note that they are measured differently by country. Often the measure is people who have tested negative for 10 days after the onset of the disease. Another sign is the lack of fever for two or three days. In many cases, the person must show no symptoms after they have been in isolation for a week. The common thread is that infected people must be symptom-free for several days.

The good news is that the number of recovered patients has started to rise rapidly and people who might have died at the onset of the pandemic have survived.

In many emerging nations, the reported figures are almost certainly incorrect. Bangladesh for example is the eighth largest nation in the world by population at 163,046,161. Its recovered cases count is 15,336. However, total confirmed cases are relatively low and almost certainly inaccurate at 71,675.

Global fatal cases have hit 406,616, up 4,683. COVID-19 deaths are now 6% of the world’s confirmed cases total.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 2,001,334, which is 28% of the world’s total. Active cases in America numbered 1,356,929, after rising 18,980 since yesterday. Recovered cases were 531,808, or 3,912 higher. Active cases rose at a rate of nearly five times recovered cases, which is bad news, at least for a day.

American fatalities totaled 112,597, after adding 543 in a day. It is the fourth day in a row in which these deaths were fewer than 1,000. U.S. COVID-19 deaths are 28% of the world’s total.

Texas Case Count Unusually Small

Texas is the second-largest state in America by population, at 28,995,881. However, confirmed COVID-19 cases are a very modest 74,978. Active cases are 23,390, and recovered cases are 49,758.

The media describes new cases as “surging” as hospitals begin to fill. The governor says testing remains much too low, which may be the reason Texas counts seem improbable.

Italy Nearly “Recovered”

Italy, once the world’s hotspot with hundreds of people dying a day, has seen major improvement. The latest confirmed cases count is 235,278, but much of that number was tallied weeks ago. Active cases currently number only 34,730, while recovered cases are at 166,584, a one-day gain of 747. Deaths are extremely high at 33,964 but rose by only 65 since yesterday. Daily deaths are rising at a pace of about 20% of that in mid-April.