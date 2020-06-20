Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/20/2020 (8:55 AM): Arizona, Brazil Surge 24/7 Wall St. Staff

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 8,546,919, after jumping 146,599 since yesterday. The daily increase is routinely above 100,000. While confirmed case growth has slowed in the United States, the United Kingdom and most of the rest of Europe, it has picked up in Russia, India and Latin America.

Active cases worldwide number 3,894,919, and they are 46% of the total of the world’s confirmed cases. Total global recovered cases rose by 86,091 to 4,195,274. They have moved well ahead of active cases recently. And global fatal cases hit 456,726, after a 6,291 one-day gain. Deaths are just above 5% of the world’s confirmed cases total. Many experts believe the death count is much too low, largely because many developing nations, like India and Peru, cannot track or accurately count numbers.

Brazil, the hardest hit nation after the United States, posted that confirmed cases topped a million and continue to grow rapidly. Confirmed cases reached 1,038,568, or up by 55,209, and deaths rose by 1,221 to 49,090. See more on how Brazil is faring below.

Russia, the third hardest hit nation, posted a COVID-19 death increase of 161 to 8,002. Confirmed cases reached 576,952, after adding 7,889.

India, the fourth hardest hit country, has a death count of 12,973, up by 362. Confirmed cases added 14,484 to total 396,765. The official Indian figures are almost certainly very low. The nation’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that he expected the city of Delhi to have 550,000 cases by the end of July. Delhi has a population of 20 million, while India’s population is 1.353 billion. Though the infection rate across the nation is not uniform, it is an indication that the confirmed case count for the country is likely off by a large number.

Total confirmed cases in the United States have hit 2,266,693, which is 32,645 higher. That is 27% of the world’s total. The growth in confirmed COVID-19 cases is driven by a rise in several states, including Texas, Florida and California, the three largest states by population. Among them, they have over 27% of the U.S. population.

Confirmed cases in California rose by 4,317 to 165,416. The state now ranks third in infections, having recently passed Illinois, but is still behind New Jersey and New York. The biggest concentration of cases is in Los Angeles County, the largest county in the nation based on a population of 10,105,518. That compares to California’s 39,512,223 total. The county has 78,244 confirmed cases and 3,027 deaths, out of the entire state’s 5,360 deaths.

In Texas, the confirmed case count has reached 103,305, up by 3,454. The state has reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 2,140. Florida has 89,748 confirmed cases, after a one-day gain of 3,822. Deaths there reached 3,104, after rising by 43.

As a contrast to the rapid increases of confirmed cases in these three states, in New York, the hardest hit state, confirmed cases have reached 86,556, up by a much smaller 796.

Active COVID-19 cases in America totaled 1,441,267, and recovered cases were at 704,527, after rising by 5,872. It continues to be a bad sign that the number of active cases is about twice that of recovered cases.

American coronavirus fatalities hit 120,899, or 698 higher. The number of deaths per day has been below 1,000 for most of the past two weeks. U.S. deaths are 27% of the world’s total. The carefully followed University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast says U.S. deaths will top 200,000 by October 1.

Note that Alzheimer’s disease killed 121,404 in all of 2017. COVID-19 has taken nearly as many lives since February 6.

Arizona Part of New Rapid Growth in Some States

While the increase in daily confirmed cases and deaths has slowed in states hit early, including New York, New Jersey and Michigan, they have accelerated rapidly recently in several other states. At the top of this list are Florida, Texas and Arizona.

In Arizona, confirmed cases surged 3,246 in the past day to 46,689. That is a 6.9% increase in a single day. The state’s death count is 1,312, after adding 41. The state “reopened” over a month ago, which may be a contributor to the rapid increase. Arizona also has no statewide requirement to wear masks in public.

Brazil’s Massive Increases

No country has posted increases of Brazil’s magnitude since the overwhelming situations in Italy, Spain and the United States two months ago.

Brazil’s confirmed case count topped a million, second only to the U.S. number of more than 2.2 million. As mentioned above, the exact number is 1,038,568, or 55,209 more than yesterday. The 5.3% increase in a day is extraordinary. The number of deaths increased by 1,221 to 49,090.

According to a report by CNN, Brazil eventually may top the United States in both confirmed case and death counts. Brazil has done little to “close down” its economy or insist people wear masks and practice social distancing. There are also suspicions that President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to keep counts artificially low to benefit himself politically.