CDC Says Don't Take These Common Painkillers Before Vaccination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated it has become worried that people who think they will have aches, pains and fever after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination may decide to take Tylenol or Motrin. The organization recently has warned against this.

The new advice does not relate to any study of reactions. Rather it has its foundation in the fact that no studies have been done at all, according to the “Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Currently Authorized in the United States.”



However, routine prophylactic administration of these medications for the purpose of preventing post-vaccination symptoms is not currently recommended, because information on the impact of such use on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody responses is not available at this time.

In its advice about the use of antipyretic or analgesic medications (e.g., acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) before vaccination, the CDC experts write:



These painkillers and fever treatments are taken after the vaccine dose is given, the same document says.

The concern about symptoms after vaccination remains a fair one. The CDC also said:

Depending on vaccine product (Pfizer vs. Moderna), age group, and vaccine dose, approximately 80–89% of vaccinated persons experience at least one local symptom and 55–83% experience at least one systemic symptom following vaccination.

These symptoms may include pain, swelling or erythema (superficial reddening of the skin) at the injection site, or more broadly, fever, fatigue, headache, chills, myalgia (muscle pain) or arthralgia (joint pain).

Tylenol or Motrin, understandably, are the over-the-counter drugs people would turn to. YouGov reports that since the start of the pandemic, nearly 20% of Americans said they are likely to buy Tylenol. That is a jump from an average of 12% in the previous year.

How many people will take the advice? No one will ever know. The CDC has put out its warning, to both doctors and patients. Whether people will heed the caution is anyone’s guess.

