This Is The State Struggling The Most To Vaccinate Residents

Today, 20% of Americans have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines, according to the CDC. A total of 11% are fully vaccinated. At this point, 133,337,525 doses have been delivered nationwide. The county passed the critical milestone of 100 million people who have been given a shot as this figure rose to 101,128,005.

Nevertheless, the toll of the disease in America is staggering. The Bing COVID-19 Tracker shows 29,506,986 confirmed cases so far and 535,758 fatal cases. Many epidemiologists think the confirmed case count is low by half because of poor testing and asymptomatic carriers. Twenty percent of global deaths have been in the U.S. and a quarter of all deaths worldwide have happened in America.

Variants have become a primary cause of spread in the last several weeks. The New York Times reports that as many as 20% of new cases in America are caused by these. The CDC tracks three for the public and now reports they are already in all 50 stats. They are the B.1.1.7 variant, B.1.351 variant, and P.1 variant.

And, parts of the country are “opening up” which means rules about mask-wearing and social distancing are gone in some states. This and aggressive variants cause anxiety that there may be a fourth surge of the disease in late March into April and perhaps May.

Some states have done much better jobs with vaccinations than others. The state that has struggled the most based on the measure of the number of its residents who have been vaccinated is Georgia. It trails the nation with only 15% of its population that has been given at least one dose, and 9.2% who have been fully vaccinated. So far, in Georgia, 3,980,645 doses have been given, and 2,598,432 shots have been given.

According to the publication, Emergency Management: “In response, Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly criticized news coverage of the vaccination rate, citing other figures he says are more important, such as 66% of Georgians over the age of 65 have received at least one vaccine shot, above the national average of 60%.” He also blames a vaccine shortage.

Whatever the governor has to say, residents have to be displeased with the progress.

