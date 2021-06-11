This Is the Oldest Home For Sale in America

Most of the oldest homes in America are located in what were the 13 original states. Many of these are near Boston. The areas around Cape Code and on the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard have homes that were built before 1700.

People began to populate Martha’s Vineyard in the mid-1600s. By 1671 the island had a colony. A century later, Martha’s Vineyard became one of New England’s whaling industry centers.

Fast forward to the 21st century and Martha’s Vineyard is a playground for the rich who summer there but are not permanent residents. The median price of a home has risen to over $1 million. There is anxiety among permanent residents that they will be priced out of the market.

The oldest home for sale in America is located on Martha’s Vineyard. The house at 9 Red Farm Road and Kelly Lane, West Tisbury, Massachusetts, is on the market for $5,995,000. It has seven bedrooms and three and a half baths. The main house covers 3,745 square feet. The total property is 21.29 acres of prized Martha’s Vineyard land on the north side of the island, which is nearest to the Massachusetts mainland.



Since the land includes five parcels, it is possible it could be subdivided. Another choice feature is that it comes with a key to Hancock Beach, a South Shore private beach in Chilmark. The buildings have been renovated. The entire property is called Red Farm.

Some other features:

The antique barn features two levels and an attached greenhouse with a sauna, soaking pool, and a working 17th century French bathing tub. There is also a charming two bedroom guest house that was once a forge.

Martha’s Vineyard makes up almost all of Duke County. According to the Census Bureau, it has 17,332 residents. The median home value is $699,500, which is pulled up by the value of the expensive homes of summer residents. The median household income, which does not include these summer residents, is $71,811.

With a price of nearly $6 million, this house and property offer a sense of the rising prices local residents worry so much about.

Click here to see which county has the most expensive homes in America.

