The 8 Most Jaw Dropping Homes For Sale in San Antonio Right Now

The City of San Antonio, located in southern Texas, is the second-most populous city in the state, with 1.4 million people. One of San Antonio’s primary industries is tourism, with attractions such as the Alamo and the San Antonio River Walk drawing people from all over the country and the world. Other economic contributors include the oil and gas industry, health care, a growing technology industry, and the military, the city’s largest employer, with over 80,000 employees. In the five years from 2018 to 2022, the median household income was over $59,500.

San Antonio’s housing styles are diverse, with some of the most popular styles being Spanish Colonial, Mid-Century Modern, and Contemporary. The King William District is known for its eclectic collection of Victorian-style homes. Housing in San Antonio is more affordable than you might think, with median home prices running about $292,600 compared to the national median price of $417,700. However, the luxurious homes listed below are for significantly more than the median San Antonio price. Here are the eight most jaw-dropping homes for sale in San Antonio.

124 TX-46 W, Boerne

Price: $17,500,000

$17,500,000 Size: 4,800 square feet, two bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 138 acres

4,800 square feet, two bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 138 acres Address : 124 TX-46 W, Boerne, Texas 78006

: 124 TX-46 W, Boerne, Texas 78006 Notable features: Arroyo Vista, a Spanish Revival ranch, is located in the small town of Boerne, a northwestern suburb of San Antonio. This vast estate of over 138 acres is situated in the rugged and beautiful Texas Hill Country, conveniently located near Boerne City Lake Park and Cascade Caverns. Frederick Creek flows through the property, providing water for the cypress, oak, and sycamore trees scattered throughout the grounds. The property includes a spring house, three guest cottages, a high-fenced perimeter, a lap pool, and a variety of wells and holding tanks for water. You will find a trophy room, movie theater, den, and rec room inside the house.

207 Wellesley Loop, Shavano Park

Price: $3,950,000

$3,950,000 Size: 6,750 square feet, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-baths, on 1.04 acres

6,750 square feet, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-baths, on 1.04 acres Address : 207 Wellesley Loop, Shavano Park, Texas 78231

: 207 Wellesley Loop, Shavano Park, Texas 78231 Notable features: Though located in the Texas Hill Country, Shavano Park is a relatively flat community surrounded by San Antonio. The house is in the Huntington gated community and comprises palatial estates on private wooded lots. This home is automated with the Savant personalized home system. The house has a wine room, a wet bar, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances from Thermador. The master suite bathroom is fitted with a luxurious bath and steam shower. Recreational options include a game and media room, a golf simulator, a pool and spa, a lit sports court, a sitting area with a fire pit, and a bocce court. The patio also has a fully equipped kitchen.

11 Paseo Valencia

Price: $3,800,000

Size: 6,419 square feet, five bedrooms, four baths, on 0.981 acres

6,419 square feet, five bedrooms, four baths, on 0.981 acres Address : 11 Paseo Valencia, San Antonio, TX 78257

: 11 Paseo Valencia, San Antonio, TX 78257 Notable features: Cut into a wooded hillside looking northwest of San Antonio, the house at 11 Paseo Valencia is a magnificent villa of stone, tile, and wood. It sits on nearly one acre, with a majestic view from the front terrace and picture windows. The house encloses a courtyard in the rear, with a swimming pool and a pergola-covered patio at the back of the property. In addition to the five bedrooms and four baths, the house also includes a study and exercise room. Reading nooks and built-in bookcases are scattered throughout the home, providing comfort and potential to any bibliophile.

47 Vineyard Drive

Price: $3,750,000

$3,750,000 Size: 8,611 square feet, seven bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, on 1.149 acres

8,611 square feet, seven bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, on 1.149 acres Address : 47 Vineyard Drive, San Antonio, TX 78257

: 47 Vineyard Drive, San Antonio, TX 78257 Notable features: 47 Vineyard Drive is a magnificent home in the gated Dominion community of northern San Antonio, in the section known as “The Vineyard Estates.” It sits on a hillside, with magnificent views of the hills to the west over its resort-style pool. Lush vegetation surrounds the house and its associated guest house, and a four-car garage provides plenty of space for vehicles below two complete apartments for additional guests. The spacious interior includes a massive kitchen with extra space for food preparation for the rear patio. A large generator provides peace of mind in inclement weather.

3 Walden Elms

Price: $3,500,000

$3,500,000 Size: 6,849 square feet, five bedrooms, five baths, on 1.12 acres

6,849 square feet, five bedrooms, five baths, on 1.12 acres Address : 3 Walden Elms, San Antonio, TX 78257

: 3 Walden Elms, San Antonio, TX 78257 Notable features: Located in The Dominion gated community, this stately home boasts Mediterranean stylings and a magnificent view surrounded by wooded hills. The patio to the rear of the house surrounds a refreshing pool at the base of the hill, which rises behind the house. The interior includes a majestic, symmetrical marble staircase with wrought iron railings. Marble is found throughout the house, in the kitchen, and on the floors. The high ceilings provide space for the detailed chandeliers, which give light throughout the home. An elevator provides additional access to the upper floor, where some rooms have balconies that overlook the Texas Hill Country.

810 Garraty Hill

Price: $3,300,000

$3,300,000 Size: 7,218 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on .47 acres

7,218 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on .47 acres Address : 810 Garraty Hill, San Antonio, TX 78209

: 810 Garraty Hill, San Antonio, TX 78209 Notable features: Located in the Terrell Hills community of northeastern San Antonio, 810 Garrity Hill has a Mediterranean exterior and a western-style ranch-influenced interior. The wooded grounds provide a sense of privacy in this urban area, and the rear of the property includes a luxurious pool and water feature surrounded by a stone patio. High ceilings in the kitchen and living spaces offset the dark wood to create a larger sense of space. The ground floor includes a guest suite, media room, wine cellar, and a wet bar. There is an additional attached apartment for more guests.

12130 W US Highway 90

Price: $3,200,000

$3,200,000 Size: 7,924 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 11 acres

7,924 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 11 acres Address : 12130 W US Highway 90, San Antonio, TX 78227

: 12130 W US Highway 90, San Antonio, TX 78227 Notable features: Located just off US 90 in San Antonio, this 11-acre Mediterranean-style ranch is an oasis amid recent housing development. The “Oasis Ranchette” includes nearly 3,000 feet of patios, porches, and terraces. It has a drive, encircling an island of cacti and palm trees, leading to a massive six-car garage. The entrance opens into a multi-columned marble great room, which includes a kitchen and family room, beneath a second-floor landing, where you will find a spacious master bedroom with a giant walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a rec room with a movie screen and a detached gym with a basketball court and climbing wall. The irregular oasis-like pool has an abundance of water features. A detached guest house has its own pool.

100 Canterbury Hill Street, Terrell Hills

Price: $2,675,000

$2,675,000 Size: 5,500 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 0.29 acres

5,500 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 0.29 acres Address : 100 Canterbury Hill Street, Terrell Hills, Texas 78209

: 100 Canterbury Hill Street, Terrell Hills, Texas 78209 Notable features: 100 Canterbury Hill Street is located in the upscale Terrell Hills community in San Antonio. This modern estate is nestled in an urban/suburban setting and features privacy fencing and a wooded yard, which also grants it some privacy. The backyard features a cozy pool in a small courtyard, with a covered patio along the back of the house. The interior features a guest suite on the main floor, with the rest of the house’s bedroom suites upstairs. The master suite features a fantastic bath with floating vanities and a large shower with floor-to-ceiling windows beneath a skylight. The modern kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, and a spiral staircase leads from the kitchen to a magnificent temperature-controlled wine cellar.