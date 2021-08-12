This 1720 House Is the Oldest For Sale in America

The median age of an American home is 37 years. That means a huge number were built in the 21st century. Occasionally, a home built over two centuries ago comes on the market. Most of the oldest homes in America, those built before the Revolutionary War, are found in the 13 original states and in the northeast. These were the most populated areas in the United States at that time.

The oldest home for sale in America today is located at 1 Southside Road in York, Maine. For $775,000, the buyer gets a house with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. The house’s interior covers 2,812 feet. The property around it is 1.42 acres.

The house is more expensive than most in the neighborhood, based on estimates. According to an analysis by Realtor.com, some nearby homes have prices between $423,000 and $613,000. One is priced at $790,000.



Among the features of the house is that it has six fireplaces. Much of the home has been “restored,” an advantage for a home over 200 years old. According to the listing:

Modernized throughout the years the large eat-in kitchen has custom designed cherry cabinets in keeping with the original charm of this antique home. Up the main stairway find three fireplaced bedrooms, two baths and a library area.

Southside Road is near the center of town, just east of the Main Turnpike, also known as I-95. It is also just south of the York River. It is relatively near the Massachusetts border and south of Portland.

According to the Census Bureau, York has a population of 13,290. The median household income is $93,333, almost $30,000 above the national number. A very low 4.1% of people live below the poverty level, which is less than half the national number. Over 97% of the population is white.

