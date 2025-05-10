States Where Home Prices are Still Going Up Thomas Northcut / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Home ownership has long been seen as a relatively safe investment and a reliable means of building wealth in the United States — and in the last few years alone, millions of Americans have seen their property value surge at a historic pace. According to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, home values rose by 50% between April 2020 and January 2025. While these market conditions have greatly benefitted the typical homeowner, they have been decidedly unfavorable for prospective home buyers.

After years of surging home values, new data suggests that real estate prices may have finally plateaued.

Many parts of the U.S. have not followed this broader trend, however, and in these places, home prices continue to rise.

The sharp rise in home prices in recent years has created a housing affordability crisis. When also accounting for historically high mortgage rates, the National Association of Home Builders estimates that 75% of households can no longer afford a typical home in the United States.

Encouragingly, rapid growth in home values over the last half decade may finally be plateauing. According to historical list price data from Realtor.com, the typical list price of a home in the U.S. was $424,900 in March 2025, unchanged from the median list price one year earlier.

Real estate markets are highly localized, however, and while home prices appear to have largely stabilized in the last 12 months, there are certain parts of the country where list prices have continued to climb substantially.

Using data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 20 states where home prices are still rising. States are ranked on the change in median list price between March 2024 and March 2025. All supplemental data is also from Realtor.com.

Among the states on this list, the typical listed home is anywhere from 0.6% to 10.4% more expensive now than it was a year ago. In monetary terms, home prices in some of these states have climbed by tens of thousands of dollars over the last 12 months. In most states on this list, the median list price is higher than the national average. In two of these states — Alaska and Maryland — homes have become more expensive than they are nationwide within the last year. (Here is a look at the most affordable cities for renters in every state.)

While the national housing affordability crisis has been precipitated in part by a supply shortage, in most states on this list, home prices have gone up despite a growing number of listings. It is also notable that, in all but a handful of these states, the price of a typical home has increased in the last year, even as the size of the typical listed home has gotten smaller. (This is how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)

These are the states where home prices are still going up.

Why It Matters

Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

In the last five years, home prices have surged by 50%, but recent data suggests that list prices may finally be plateauing. Still, location matters when it comes to housing markets, and some parts of the country are still reporting substantial increases in home prices. While this trend is a boon for homeowners in these places, an increasing share of prospective home buyers are likely priced out of the market.

20. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +0.6% (+$1,910)

+0.6% (+$1,910) Median list prices by year: $299,900 in March 2025; $297,990 in March 2024

$299,900 in March 2025; $297,990 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $164 in March 2025; $160 in March 2024

$164 in March 2025; $160 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,848 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,860 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,848 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,860 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Oklahoma: 19,159 in March 2025; 16,354 in March 2024

19. South Dakota

1-year change in median list price: +0.8% (+$3,128)

+0.8% (+$3,128) Median list prices by year: $382,128 in March 2025; $379,000 in March 2024

$382,128 in March 2025; $379,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $212 in March 2025; $215 in March 2024

$212 in March 2025; $215 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,856 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,835 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,856 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,835 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in South Dakota: 3,287 in March 2025; 3,021 in March 2024

18. Idaho

1-year change in median list price: +0.9% (+$4,993)

+0.9% (+$4,993) Median list prices by year: $569,993 in March 2025; $565,000 in March 2024

$569,993 in March 2025; $565,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $281 in March 2025; $277 in March 2024

$281 in March 2025; $277 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 2,143 sq. ft. in March 2025; 2,122 sq. ft. in March 2024

2,143 sq. ft. in March 2025; 2,122 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Idaho: 9,705 in March 2025; 8,512 in March 2024

17. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +1.4% (+$5,410)

+1.4% (+$5,410) Median list prices by year: $390,410 in March 2025; $385,000 in March 2024

$390,410 in March 2025; $385,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $206 in March 2025; $200 in March 2024

$206 in March 2025; $200 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,957 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,975 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,957 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,975 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in New Mexico: 7,665 in March 2025; 6,072 in March 2024

16. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +1.5% (+$5,550)

+1.5% (+$5,550) Median list prices by year: $385,450 in March 2025; $379,900 in March 2024

$385,450 in March 2025; $379,900 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $214 in March 2025; $207 in March 2024

$214 in March 2025; $207 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,775 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,792 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,775 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,792 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Wisconsin: 13,286 in March 2025; 12,540 in March 2024

15. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +2.0% (+$11,633)

+2.0% (+$11,633) Median list prices by year: $585,000 in March 2025; $573,367 in March 2024

$585,000 in March 2025; $573,367 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $314 in March 2025; $307 in March 2024

$314 in March 2025; $307 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,875 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,882 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,875 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,882 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in New Hampshire: 3,307 in March 2025; 2,236 in March 2024

14. New York

1-year change in median list price: +2.0% (+$14,000)

+2.0% (+$14,000) Median list prices by year: $699,000 in March 2025; $685,000 in March 2024

$699,000 in March 2025; $685,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $437 in March 2025; $427 in March 2024

$437 in March 2025; $427 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,554 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,576 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,554 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,576 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in New York: 51,782 in March 2025; 44,249 in March 2024

13. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +2.3% (+$6,650)

+2.3% (+$6,650) Median list prices by year: $291,650 in March 2025; $285,000 in March 2024

$291,650 in March 2025; $285,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $147 in March 2025; $143 in March 2024

$147 in March 2025; $143 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,950 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,963 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,950 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,963 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Mississippi: 11,325 in March 2025; 10,226 in March 2024

12. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +2.4% (+$10,900)

+2.4% (+$10,900) Median list prices by year: $459,900 in March 2025; $449,000 in March 2024

$459,900 in March 2025; $449,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $208 in March 2025; $193 in March 2024

$208 in March 2025; $193 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 2,176 sq. ft. in March 2025; 2,256 sq. ft. in March 2024

2,176 sq. ft. in March 2025; 2,256 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Wyoming: 2,318 in March 2025; 2,175 in March 2024

11. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +2.5% (+$14,000)

+2.5% (+$14,000) Median list prices by year: $564,000 in March 2025; $550,000 in March 2024

$564,000 in March 2025; $550,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $309 in March 2025; $308 in March 2024

$309 in March 2025; $308 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,856 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,853 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,856 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,853 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Oregon: 16,180 in March 2025; 13,918 in March 2024

10. South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +2.9% (+$10,000)

+2.9% (+$10,000) Median list prices by year: $360,000 in March 2025; $350,000 in March 2024

$360,000 in March 2025; $350,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $204 in March 2025; $202 in March 2024

$204 in March 2025; $202 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,792 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,803 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,792 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,803 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in South Carolina: 33,257 in March 2025; 29,566 in March 2024

9. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +3.5% (+$9,000)

+3.5% (+$9,000) Median list prices by year: $269,000 in March 2025; $260,000 in March 2024

$269,000 in March 2025; $260,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $162 in March 2025; $153 in March 2024

$162 in March 2025; $153 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,682 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,712 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,682 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,712 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Ohio: 27,795 in March 2025; 24,431 in March 2024

8. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +4.3% (+$18,425)

+4.3% (+$18,425) Median list prices by year: $449,000 in March 2025; $430,575 in March 2024

$449,000 in March 2025; $430,575 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $231 in March 2025; $219 in March 2024

$231 in March 2025; $219 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,935 sq. ft. in March 2025; 2,002 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,935 sq. ft. in March 2025; 2,002 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Virginia: 24,894 in March 2025; 21,293 in March 2024

7. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +4.4% (+$20,900)

+4.4% (+$20,900) Median list prices by year: $499,900 in March 2025; $479,000 in March 2024

$499,900 in March 2025; $479,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $266 in March 2025; $260 in March 2024

$266 in March 2025; $260 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,953 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,906 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,953 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,906 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Vermont: 2,247 in March 2025; 1,574 in March 2024

6. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +5.1% (+$22,000)

+5.1% (+$22,000) Median list prices by year: $457,000 in March 2025; $435,000 in March 2024

$457,000 in March 2025; $435,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $289 in March 2025; $267 in March 2024

$289 in March 2025; $267 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,674 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,684 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,674 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,684 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Maine: 3,611 in March 2025; 2,952 in March 2024

5. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +5.7% (+$19,901)

+5.7% (+$19,901) Median list prices by year: $369,900 in March 2025; $349,999 in March 2024

$369,900 in March 2025; $349,999 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $170 in March 2025; $160 in March 2024

$170 in March 2025; $160 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 2,099 sq. ft. in March 2025; 2,120 sq. ft. in March 2024

2,099 sq. ft. in March 2025; 2,120 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in North Dakota: 2,379 in March 2025; 2,814 in March 2024

3. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +7.3% (+$29,100)

+7.3% (+$29,100) Median list prices by year: $429,000 in March 2025; $399,900 in March 2024

$429,000 in March 2025; $399,900 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $249 in March 2025; $246 in March 2024

$249 in March 2025; $246 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,743 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,700 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,743 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,700 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Alaska: 2,108 in March 2025; 1,875 in March 2024

4. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +7.3% (+$29,100)

+7.3% (+$29,100) Median list prices by year: $429,000 in March 2025; $399,900 in March 2024

$429,000 in March 2025; $399,900 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $236 in March 2025; $229 in March 2024

$236 in March 2025; $229 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,806 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,791 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,806 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,791 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Maryland: 17,876 in March 2025; 15,035 in March 2024

2. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +8.4% (+$20,000)

+8.4% (+$20,000) Median list prices by year: $259,000 in March 2025; $239,000 in March 2024

$259,000 in March 2025; $239,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $144 in March 2025; $129 in March 2024

$144 in March 2025; $129 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,754 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,763 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,754 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,763 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in West Virginia: 5,010 in March 2025; 4,966 in March 2024

1. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in median list price: +10.4% (+$50,900)

+10.4% (+$50,900) Median list prices by year: $539,900 in March 2025; $489,000 in March 2024

$539,900 in March 2025; $489,000 in March 2024 Median list price per square foot: $324 in March 2025; $308 in March 2024

$324 in March 2025; $308 in March 2024 Median size of a listed home: 1,774 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,800 sq. ft. in March 2024

1,774 sq. ft. in March 2025; 1,800 sq. ft. in March 2024 Total number of listed homes in Rhode Island: 2,158 in March 2025; 2,070 in March 2024

