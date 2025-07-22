Don't Buy a Home, Rising Mortgage Rates PhilAugustavo / iStock via Getty Images

During any given week, mortgage rates may rise or fall. However, on the whole, they have stayed relatively high. According to Realtor.com, home inventories are currently very low, as home prices continue to reach new highs. Home prices are likely to continue rising. Recent S&P CoreLogic monthly data show that home prices have increased at over 3% year-over-year for all of 2025.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Mortgage rates remain high, and home prices are likely to continue rising.

For some Americans, the dream of owning a home may be a thing of the past.

This week, the rate on 30-year mortgages is 6.75%. That is up slightly from the week before.

It may be a long time before mortgage rates come down. The Federal Reserve has not signaled that it will cut rates sharply. Mortgage rates are tied to the Fed’s number.

The difference between a 3% rate (the 2021 average rate was 3.15%) and a rate of 7% results in significantly higher payments. No wonder people who have locked in low rates don’t want to sell their houses.

The National Association of Home Builders analyzed monthly payments for 3% and 7% 30-year fixed mortgages. With a 20% down payment, a monthly payment on a $450,700 home was $1,925 at 3% and $2,923 at 7%.

FRED shows that the median household income across the United States was $80,610 in 2023. After taxes, the amount is closer to $60,000, or approximately $5,000 per month. Against a monthly mortgage payment of $2,923, the amount is barely affordable.

The housing market is in a state of gridlock, which is likely to persist, based on current home prices and mortgage rates. For some Americans, the dream of owning a home may be behind them.

