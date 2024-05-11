Towns in Virginia With the Worst Poverty Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Virginia, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Virginia, 10.0% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Virginia with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 13.8% to 27.3%, and in all but two of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $87,249.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 4.3% jobless rate across Virginia.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In the vast majority of towns on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 41.0% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Collinsville

Poverty rate: 13.8%

13.8% Median household income: $45,914

$45,914 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.5%

26.5% Population: 7,640

34. Hutchison

Poverty rate: 14.4%

14.4% Median household income: $99,647

$99,647 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.6%

42.6% Population: 6,947

33. Front Royal

Poverty rate: 15.5%

15.5% Median household income: $62,735

$62,735 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%

7.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.4%

17.4% Population: 15,064

32. Abingdon

Poverty rate: 15.7%

15.7% Median household income: $56,164

$56,164 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.3%

37.3% Population: 8,346

31. Waynesboro

Poverty rate: 16.1%

16.1% Median household income: $52,519

$52,519 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.2%

27.2% Population: 22,341

30. Dumbarton

Poverty rate: 16.4%

16.4% Median household income: $59,005

$59,005 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.4%

28.4% Population: 8,271

29. Big Stone Gap

Poverty rate: 16.4%

16.4% Median household income: $52,663

$52,663 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%

19.4% Population: 5,221

28. Winchester

Poverty rate: 16.8%

16.8% Median household income: $62,495

$62,495 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.3%

32.3% Population: 28,103

27. Covington

Poverty rate: 16.9%

16.9% Median household income: $45,737

$45,737 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6%

2.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%

11.4% Population: 5,722

26. Bristol

Poverty rate: 17.0%

17.0% Median household income: $45,250

$45,250 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.8%

22.8% Population: 17,036

25. Emporia

Poverty rate: 17.3%

17.3% Median household income: $41,442

$41,442 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%

7.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.5%

16.5% Population: 5,680

24. Hybla Valley

Poverty rate: 17.5%

17.5% Median household income: $65,843

$65,843 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%

6.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.0%

35.0% Population: 18,104

23. Bluefield

Poverty rate: 18.0%

18.0% Median household income: $53,162

$53,162 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.0%

29.0% Population: 5,059

22. Fredericksburg

Poverty rate: 18.0%

18.0% Median household income: $83,445

$83,445 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5%

43.5% Population: 28,258

21. Dulles Town Center

Poverty rate: 18.1%

18.1% Median household income: $114,034

$114,034 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.8%

51.8% Population: 5,884

20. Franklin

Poverty rate: 18.7%

18.7% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.2%

23.2% Population: 8,194

19. Bellwood

Poverty rate: 19.0%

19.0% Median household income: $50,231

$50,231 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%

7.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6%

13.6% Population: 7,783

18. Highland Springs

Poverty rate: 19.1%

19.1% Median household income: $54,270

$54,270 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.8%

17.8% Population: 14,881

17. South Boston

Poverty rate: 20.4%

20.4% Median household income: $49,654

$49,654 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.9%

19.9% Population: 7,942

16. Marion

Poverty rate: 20.7%

20.7% Median household income: $37,337

$37,337 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.8%

20.8% Population: 5,722

15. Bailey’s Crossroads

Poverty rate: 21.3%

21.3% Median household income: $78,286

$78,286 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5%

43.5% Population: 24,785

14. Hopewell

Poverty rate: 21.3%

21.3% Median household income: $50,661

$50,661 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1%

11.1% Population: 23,046

13. Bensley

Poverty rate: 21.9%

21.9% Median household income: $44,026

$44,026 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%

11.3% Population: 6,032

12. Buena Vista

Poverty rate: 21.9%

21.9% Median household income: $48,783

$48,783 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.3%

1.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.5%

21.5% Population: 6,639

11. Seven Corners

Poverty rate: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $63,625

$63,625 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%

8.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.3%

37.3% Population: 9,141

10. Petersburg

Poverty rate: 22.2%

22.2% Median household income: $46,930

$46,930 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%

11.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%

21.8% Population: 33,261

9. Galax

Poverty rate: 22.4%

22.4% Median household income: $44,612

$44,612 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.5%

17.5% Population: 6,687

8. Pulaski

Poverty rate: 22.6%

22.6% Median household income: $55,213

$55,213 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4%

15.4% Population: 8,982

7. Woodstock

Poverty rate: 23.5%

23.5% Median household income: $64,470

$64,470 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.6%

25.6% Population: 5,798

6. Martinsville

Poverty rate: 24.6%

24.6% Median household income: $39,127

$39,127 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.3%

20.3% Population: 13,539

5. Montrose

Poverty rate: 24.6%

24.6% Median household income: $39,023

$39,023 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%

16.3% Population: 8,363

4. Richlands

Poverty rate: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $35,959

$35,959 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2%

15.2% Population: 5,266

3. Danville

Poverty rate: 25.3%

25.3% Median household income: $41,484

$41,484 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.7%

18.7% Population: 42,507

2. Bedford

Poverty rate: 26.7%

26.7% Median household income: $41,154

$41,154 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.5%

19.5% Population: 6,676

1. Wytheville

Poverty rate: 27.3%

27.3% Median household income: $39,459

$39,459 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.5%

23.5% Population: 8,228

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Wytheville, Virginia 27.3 39,459 5.4 23.5 8,228 2 Bedford, Virginia 26.7 41,154 2.4 19.5 6,676 3 Danville, Virginia 25.3 41,484 5.8 18.7 42,507 4 Richlands, Virginia 25.0 35,959 8.5 15.2 5,266 5 Montrose, Virginia 24.6 39,023 4.3 16.3 8,363 6 Martinsville, Virginia 24.6 39,127 4.3 20.3 13,539 7 Woodstock, Virginia 23.5 64,470 5.2 25.6 5,798 8 Pulaski, Virginia 22.6 55,213 4.1 15.4 8,982 9 Galax, Virginia 22.4 44,612 4.4 17.5 6,687 10 Petersburg, Virginia 22.2 46,930 11.1 21.8 33,261 11 Seven Corners, Virginia 22.0 63,625 8.2 37.3 9,141 12 Buena Vista, Virginia 21.9 48,783 1.3 21.5 6,639 13 Bensley, Virginia 21.9 44,026 8.5 11.3 6,032 14 Hopewell, Virginia 21.3 50,661 8.6 11.1 23,046 15 Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia 21.3 78,286 7.2 43.5 24,785 16 Marion, Virginia 20.7 37,337 5.1 20.8 5,722 17 South Boston, Virginia 20.4 49,654 4.3 19.9 7,942 18 Highland Springs, Virginia 19.1 54,270 5.4 17.8 14,881 19 Bellwood, Virginia 19.0 50,231 7.4 13.6 7,783 20 Franklin, Virginia 18.7 57,537 5.3 23.2 8,194 21 Dulles Town Center, Virginia 18.1 114,034 4.0 51.8 5,884 22 Fredericksburg, Virginia 18.0 83,445 5.1 43.5 28,258 23 Bluefield, Virginia 18.0 53,162 2.8 29.0 5,059 24 Hybla Valley, Virginia 17.5 65,843 6.3 35.0 18,104 25 Emporia, Virginia 17.3 41,442 7.0 16.5 5,680 26 Bristol, Virginia 17.0 45,250 4.1 22.8 17,036 27 Covington, Virginia 16.9 45,737 2.6 11.4 5,722 28 Winchester, Virginia 16.8 62,495 5.2 32.3 28,103 29 Big Stone Gap, Virginia 16.4 52,663 11.7 19.4 5,221 30 Dumbarton, Virginia 16.4 59,005 4.5 28.4 8,271 31 Waynesboro, Virginia 16.1 52,519 4.7 27.2 22,341 32 Abingdon, Virginia 15.7 56,164 4.0 37.3 8,346 33 Front Royal, Virginia 15.5 62,735 7.5 17.4 15,064 34 Hutchison, Virginia 14.4 99,647 2.8 42.6 6,947 35 Collinsville, Virginia 13.8 45,914 6.5 26.5 7,640

