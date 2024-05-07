Towns in Massachusetts With the Worst Poverty Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Massachusetts, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Massachusetts, 9.9% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Massachusetts with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 21 places on this list, poverty rates range from 10.1% to 26.0%, and in all but two of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $96,505.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.3% jobless rate across Massachusetts.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 45.9% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

21. Milford

Poverty rate: 10.1%

10.1% Median household income: $89,608

$89,608 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.1%

32.1% Population: 27,569

20. Beverly

Poverty rate: 10.5%

10.5% Median household income: $99,525

$99,525 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.4%

52.4% Population: 42,414

19. West Springfield Town

Poverty rate: 10.5%

10.5% Median household income: $67,297

$67,297 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.5%

36.5% Population: 28,755

18. Gloucester

Poverty rate: 10.8%

10.8% Median household income: $84,465

$84,465 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.6%

39.6% Population: 29,830

17. Northampton

Poverty rate: 11.3%

11.3% Median household income: $80,981

$80,981 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.9%

62.9% Population: 28,245

16. Athol

Poverty rate: 13.3%

13.3% Median household income: $62,962

$62,962 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.1%

8.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.0%

21.0% Population: 9,148

15. Salem

Poverty rate: 13.7%

13.7% Median household income: $79,196

$79,196 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2%

48.2% Population: 44,541

14. Pittsfield

Poverty rate: 13.8%

13.8% Median household income: $66,859

$66,859 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%

7.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.2%

34.2% Population: 43,730

13. Fitchburg

Poverty rate: 13.9%

13.9% Median household income: $65,963

$65,963 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.7%

23.7% Population: 41,621

12. Everett

Poverty rate: 14.4%

14.4% Median household income: $77,796

$77,796 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.6%

23.6% Population: 48,685

11. Middleborough Center

Poverty rate: 14.7%

14.7% Median household income: $79,811

$79,811 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.0%

29.0% Population: 7,807

10. Gardner

Poverty rate: 14.8%

14.8% Median household income: $56,974

$56,974 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%

6.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%

19.4% Population: 21,090

9. Raynham Center

Poverty rate: 14.9%

14.9% Median household income: $98,984

$98,984 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.4%

7.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.6%

32.6% Population: 5,074

8. North Adams

Poverty rate: 15.1%

15.1% Median household income: $49,525

$49,525 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.3%

26.3% Population: 12,937

7. Ware

Poverty rate: 15.4%

15.4% Median household income: $44,107

$44,107 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.3%

12.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.8%

18.8% Population: 6,253

6. Greenfield

Poverty rate: 15.5%

15.5% Median household income: $53,149

$53,149 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.0%

37.0% Population: 17,674

5. Adams

Poverty rate: 16.6%

16.6% Median household income: $49,077

$49,077 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.6%

25.6% Population: 5,722

4. Southbridge Town

Poverty rate: 17.9%

17.9% Median household income: $55,182

$55,182 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%

9.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0%

17.0% Population: 17,669

3. Webster

Poverty rate: 18.0%

18.0% Median household income: $59,375

$59,375 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.5%

19.5% Population: 12,264

2. Chelsea

Poverty rate: 21.4%

21.4% Median household income: $71,051

$71,051 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%

8.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%

21.6% Population: 39,890

1. Holyoke

Poverty rate: 26.0%

26.0% Median household income: $49,007

$49,007 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%

6.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%

22.2% Population: 38,210

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Holyoke, Massachusetts 26.0 49,007 6.8 22.2 38,210 2 Chelsea, Massachusetts 21.4 71,051 8.9 21.6 39,890 3 Webster, Massachusetts 18.0 59,375 9.7 19.5 12,264 4 Southbridge Town, Massachusetts 17.9 55,182 9.1 17.0 17,669 5 Adams, Massachusetts 16.6 49,077 6.2 25.6 5,722 6 Greenfield, Massachusetts 15.5 53,149 5.4 37.0 17,674 7 Ware, Massachusetts 15.4 44,107 12.3 18.8 6,253 8 North Adams, Massachusetts 15.1 49,525 5.0 26.3 12,937 9 Raynham Center, Massachusetts 14.9 98,984 7.4 32.6 5,074 10 Gardner, Massachusetts 14.8 56,974 6.4 19.4 21,090 11 Middleborough Center, Massachusetts 14.7 79,811 3.7 29.0 7,807 12 Everett, Massachusetts 14.4 77,796 6.5 23.6 48,685 13 Fitchburg, Massachusetts 13.9 65,963 7.6 23.7 41,621 14 Pittsfield, Massachusetts 13.8 66,859 7.1 34.2 43,730 15 Salem, Massachusetts 13.7 79,196 5.0 48.2 44,541 16 Athol, Massachusetts 13.3 62,962 8.1 21.0 9,148 17 Northampton, Massachusetts 11.3 80,981 5.6 62.9 28,245 18 Gloucester, Massachusetts 10.8 84,465 5.8 39.6 29,830 19 West Springfield Town, Massachusetts 10.5 67,297 5.8 36.5 28,755 20 Beverly, Massachusetts 10.5 99,525 3.3 52.4 42,414 21 Milford, Massachusetts 10.1 89,608 5.9 32.1 27,569

