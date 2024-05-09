Towns in North Carolina With the Worst Poverty Myles Gelbach / iStock via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including North Carolina, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In North Carolina, 13.3% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in North Carolina with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 20.9% to nearly 40%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $66,186.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.0% jobless rate across North Carolina.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 33.9% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Ayden

Poverty rate: 20.9%

20.9% Median household income: $53,000

$53,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6%

19.6% Population: 5,002

34. Lexington

Poverty rate: 21.0%

21.0% Median household income: $36,868

$36,868 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5%

14.5% Population: 19,595

33. Spring Lake

Poverty rate: 21.4%

21.4% Median household income: $44,447

$44,447 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.1%

27.1% Population: 11,710

32. Sanford

Poverty rate: 21.5%

21.5% Median household income: $52,951

$52,951 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.8%

20.8% Population: 30,373

31. Albemarle

Poverty rate: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $51,673

$51,673 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%

6.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.1%

21.1% Population: 16,444

30. Dunn

Poverty rate: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $41,843

$41,843 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.8%

18.8% Population: 8,549

29. Asheboro

Poverty rate: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $44,405

$44,405 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.7%

18.7% Population: 27,117

28. Marion

Poverty rate: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $48,520

$48,520 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%

9.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%

16.3% Population: 7,652

27. Nashville

Poverty rate: 21.9%

21.9% Median household income: $61,513

$61,513 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.2%

24.2% Population: 5,624

26. Eden

Poverty rate: 22.2%

22.2% Median household income: $43,607

$43,607 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%

14.6% Population: 15,349

25. Northchase

Poverty rate: 22.5%

22.5% Median household income: $52,122

$52,122 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 18.0%

18.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.4%

35.4% Population: 5,543

24. Washington

Poverty rate: 23.0%

23.0% Median household income: $42,821

$42,821 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Population: 9,759

23. Salisbury

Poverty rate: 23.3%

23.3% Median household income: $48,888

$48,888 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%

7.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.5%

26.5% Population: 35,437

22. Mocksville

Poverty rate: 23.7%

23.7% Median household income: $46,553

$46,553 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.7%

25.7% Population: 5,908

21. Wilson

Poverty rate: 23.9%

23.9% Median household income: $46,891

$46,891 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.1%

22.1% Population: 47,767

20. Tarboro

Poverty rate: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $43,523

$43,523 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.0%

26.0% Population: 10,696

19. Wadesboro

Poverty rate: 24.2%

24.2% Median household income: $32,022

$32,022 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.9%

12.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%

15.3% Population: 5,004

18. Hamlet

Poverty rate: 25.1%

25.1% Median household income: $34,798

$34,798 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.6%

10.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.4%

8.4% Population: 6,043

17. Clinton

Poverty rate: 25.5%

25.5% Median household income: $38,880

$38,880 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2%

20.2% Population: 8,362

16. Oxford

Poverty rate: 25.6%

25.6% Median household income: $42,016

$42,016 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%

6.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.4%

23.4% Population: 8,685

15. Kings Mountain

Poverty rate: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income: $45,301

$45,301 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.7%

6.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3%

17.3% Population: 11,246

14. Henderson

Poverty rate: 26.6%

26.6% Median household income: $37,670

$37,670 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.7%

6.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.1%

17.1% Population: 14,997

13. Selma

Poverty rate: 27.3%

27.3% Median household income: $29,325

$29,325 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0%

13.0% Population: 6,449

12. Smithfield

Poverty rate: 27.8%

27.8% Median household income: $37,000

$37,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.1%

25.1% Population: 11,527

11. Morganton

Poverty rate: 28.0%

28.0% Median household income: $47,715

$47,715 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.0%

24.0% Population: 17,457

10. Rockingham

Poverty rate: 28.2%

28.2% Median household income: $38,750

$38,750 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.8%

20.8% Population: 9,174

9. Kinston

Poverty rate: 28.2%

28.2% Median household income: $35,653

$35,653 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.6%

13.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%

14.7% Population: 19,704

8. Siler City

Poverty rate: 28.9%

28.9% Median household income: $48,374

$48,374 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%

15.7% Population: 7,847

7. Lumberton

Poverty rate: 29.4%

29.4% Median household income: $41,314

$41,314 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.7%

6.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6%

21.6% Population: 19,099

6. Reidsville

Poverty rate: 29.8%

29.8% Median household income: $35,061

$35,061 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.0%

10.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.7%

19.7% Population: 14,526

5. Mount Airy

Poverty rate: 31.7%

31.7% Median household income: $34,089

$34,089 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.7%

24.7% Population: 10,621

4. Roxboro

Poverty rate: 32.2%

32.2% Median household income: $39,787

$39,787 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.1%

18.1% Population: 8,131

3. Williamston

Poverty rate: 32.8%

32.8% Median household income: $41,182

$41,182 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.2%

14.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.2%

17.2% Population: 5,224

2. Laurinburg

Poverty rate: 33.8%

33.8% Median household income: $38,015

$38,015 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.2%

11.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.0%

19.0% Population: 14,971

1. Forest City

Poverty rate: 38.9%

38.9% Median household income: $35,232

$35,232 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.1%

10.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.2%

17.2% Population: 7,357

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Forest City, North Carolina 38.9 35,232 10.1 17.2 7,357 2 Laurinburg, North Carolina 33.8 38,015 11.2 19.0 14,971 3 Williamston, North Carolina 32.8 41,182 14.2 17.2 5,224 4 Roxboro, North Carolina 32.2 39,787 4.8 18.1 8,131 5 Mount Airy, North Carolina 31.7 34,089 7.2 24.7 10,621 6 Reidsville, North Carolina 29.8 35,061 10.0 19.7 14,526 7 Lumberton, North Carolina 29.4 41,314 6.7 21.6 19,099 8 Siler City, North Carolina 28.9 48,374 2.8 15.7 7,847 9 Kinston, North Carolina 28.2 35,653 13.6 14.7 19,704 10 Rockingham, North Carolina 28.2 38,750 7.2 20.8 9,174 11 Morganton, North Carolina 28.0 47,715 5.4 24.0 17,457 12 Smithfield, North Carolina 27.8 37,000 6.5 25.1 11,527 13 Selma, North Carolina 27.3 29,325 4.8 13.0 6,449 14 Henderson, North Carolina 26.6 37,670 6.7 17.1 14,997 15 Kings Mountain, North Carolina 26.1 45,301 6.7 17.3 11,246 16 Oxford, North Carolina 25.6 42,016 6.8 23.4 8,685 17 Clinton, North Carolina 25.5 38,880 4.6 20.2 8,362 18 Hamlet, North Carolina 25.1 34,798 10.6 8.4 6,043 19 Wadesboro, North Carolina 24.2 32,022 12.9 15.3 5,004 20 Tarboro, North Carolina 24.0 43,523 3.3 26.0 10,696 21 Wilson, North Carolina 23.9 46,891 8.4 22.1 47,767 22 Mocksville, North Carolina 23.7 46,553 5.9 25.7 5,908 23 Salisbury, North Carolina 23.3 48,888 7.0 26.5 35,437 24 Washington, North Carolina 23.0 42,821 5.5 21.2 9,759 25 Northchase, North Carolina 22.5 52,122 18.0 35.4 5,543 26 Eden, North Carolina 22.2 43,607 5.9 14.6 15,349 27 Nashville, North Carolina 21.9 61,513 11.5 24.2 5,624 28 Marion, North Carolina 21.8 48,520 9.5 16.3 7,652 29 Asheboro, North Carolina 21.6 44,405 5.5 18.7 27,117 30 Dunn, North Carolina 21.6 41,843 3.7 18.8 8,549 31 Albemarle, North Carolina 21.6 51,673 6.6 21.1 16,444 32 Sanford, North Carolina 21.5 52,951 5.6 20.8 30,373 33 Spring Lake, North Carolina 21.4 44,447 5.0 27.1 11,710 34 Lexington, North Carolina 21.0 36,868 6.5 14.5 19,595 35 Ayden, North Carolina 20.9 53,000 1.8 19.6 5,002

