Towns in New Jersey With the Worst Poverty

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In New Jersey, 9.7% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in New Jersey with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 12.2% to 32.7%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $97,126.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 6.2% jobless rate across New Jersey.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 42.3% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. South River

Poverty rate: 12.2%

12.2% Median household income: $95,981

$95,981 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.3%

10.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.0%

27.0% Population: 16,081

34. Hackensack

Poverty rate: 12.4%

12.4% Median household income: $79,133

$79,133 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%

6.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%

40.7% Population: 45,758

33. Burlington

Poverty rate: 12.5%

12.5% Median household income: $69,351

$69,351 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.7%

26.7% Population: 9,833

32. Newton

Poverty rate: 12.8%

12.8% Median household income: $72,240

$72,240 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.2%

26.2% Population: 8,370

31. Echelon

Poverty rate: 13.0%

13.0% Median household income: $75,874

$75,874 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.3%

48.3% Population: 13,553

30. Dover

Poverty rate: 13.2%

13.2% Median household income: $67,987

$67,987 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.1%

18.1% Population: 18,426

29. Ampere North

Poverty rate: 13.3%

13.3% Median household income: $75,679

$75,679 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.8%

32.8% Population: 5,164

28. Woodbury

Poverty rate: 13.5%

13.5% Median household income: $75,425

$75,425 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.0%

8.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.9%

30.9% Population: 9,981

27. Englewood

Poverty rate: 13.5%

13.5% Median household income: $93,134

$93,134 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.1%

8.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Population: 29,109

26. Pennsville

Poverty rate: 13.7%

13.7% Median household income: $76,009

$76,009 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.2%

18.2% Population: 12,256

25. Harrison

Poverty rate: 14.1%

14.1% Median household income: $72,773

$72,773 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.5%

46.5% Population: 19,217

24. Garfield

Poverty rate: 14.8%

14.8% Median household income: $72,026

$72,026 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%

22.2% Population: 32,472

23. Somerdale

Poverty rate: 15.0%

15.0% Median household income: $83,778

$83,778 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.9%

24.9% Population: 5,524

22. Freehold

Poverty rate: 15.2%

15.2% Median household income: $71,205

$71,205 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%

8.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.1%

30.1% Population: 12,498

21. Browns Mills

Poverty rate: 15.2%

15.2% Median household income: $70,826

$70,826 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.8%

8.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.2%

16.2% Population: 10,060

20. Pine Hill

Poverty rate: 15.5%

15.5% Median household income: $69,176

$69,176 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.8%

22.8% Population: 10,698

19. Phillipsburg

Poverty rate: 15.6%

15.6% Median household income: $64,130

$64,130 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.4%

21.4% Population: 15,206

18. Keansburg

Poverty rate: 15.7%

15.7% Median household income: $80,144

$80,144 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.9%

17.9% Population: 9,761

17. Mystic Island

Poverty rate: 15.9%

15.9% Median household income: $65,194

$65,194 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.0%

22.0% Population: 7,635

16. Guttenberg

Poverty rate: 16.0%

16.0% Median household income: $76,187

$76,187 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%

8.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.9%

42.9% Population: 11,765

15. Villas

Poverty rate: 16.4%

16.4% Median household income: $74,182

$74,182 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%

7.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.9%

23.9% Population: 9,925

14. Fairview

Poverty rate: 16.8%

16.8% Median household income: $59,359

$59,359 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.3%

24.3% Population: 14,935

13. Cape May Court House

Poverty rate: 17.1%

17.1% Median household income: $66,422

$66,422 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%

6.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.7%

28.7% Population: 5,557

12. Prospect Park

Poverty rate: 17.3%

17.3% Median household income: $54,271

$54,271 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.0%

9.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.1%

23.1% Population: 6,299

11. Wildwood

Poverty rate: 17.6%

17.6% Median household income: $49,131

$49,131 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.6%

16.6% Population: 5,164

10. Wharton

Poverty rate: 17.8%

17.8% Median household income: $91,557

$91,557 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.6%

27.6% Population: 7,217

9. Long Branch

Poverty rate: 19.1%

19.1% Median household income: $72,234

$72,234 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%

7.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.3%

34.3% Population: 31,932

8. Asbury Park

Poverty rate: 19.7%

19.7% Median household income: $63,461

$63,461 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.2%

42.2% Population: 15,245

7. Dunellen

Poverty rate: 20.0%

20.0% Median household income: $86,532

$86,532 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.8%

32.8% Population: 7,598

6. Lindenwold

Poverty rate: 22.9%

22.9% Median household income: $53,645

$53,645 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.5%

18.5% Population: 21,337

5. Pleasantville

Poverty rate: 24.7%

24.7% Median household income: $48,704

$48,704 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%

9.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.0%

11.0% Population: 20,562

4. Salem

Poverty rate: 31.6%

31.6% Median household income: $35,143

$35,143 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.5%

12.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%

11.3% Population: 5,285

3. Leisure Village

Poverty rate: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $41,304

$41,304 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.9%

23.9% Population: 5,866

2. Atlantic City

Poverty rate: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $35,188

$35,188 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.1%

13.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.2%

19.2% Population: 38,487

1. Bridgeton

Poverty rate: 32.7%

32.7% Median household income: $44,440

$44,440 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%

6.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.0%

7.0% Population: 26,895

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Bridgeton, New Jersey 32.7 44,440 6.0 7.0 26,895 2 Atlantic City, New Jersey 32.4 35,188 13.1 19.2 38,487 3 Leisure Village, New Jersey 32.4 41,304 5.2 23.9 5,866 4 Salem, New Jersey 31.6 35,143 12.5 11.3 5,285 5 Pleasantville, New Jersey 24.7 48,704 9.3 11.0 20,562 6 Lindenwold, New Jersey 22.9 53,645 3.5 18.5 21,337 7 Dunellen, New Jersey 20.0 86,532 4.3 32.8 7,598 8 Asbury Park, New Jersey 19.7 63,461 8.3 42.2 15,245 9 Long Branch, New Jersey 19.1 72,234 7.1 34.3 31,932 10 Wharton, New Jersey 17.8 91,557 3.8 27.6 7,217 11 Wildwood, New Jersey 17.6 49,131 9.2 16.6 5,164 12 Prospect Park, New Jersey 17.3 54,271 9.0 23.1 6,299 13 Cape May Court House, New Jersey 17.1 66,422 6.8 28.7 5,557 14 Fairview, New Jersey 16.8 59,359 6.5 24.3 14,935 15 Villas, New Jersey 16.4 74,182 7.3 23.9 9,925 16 Guttenberg, New Jersey 16.0 76,187 8.2 42.9 11,765 17 Mystic Island, New Jersey 15.9 65,194 7.6 22.0 7,635 18 Keansburg, New Jersey 15.7 80,144 3.5 17.9 9,761 19 Phillipsburg, New Jersey 15.6 64,130 8.4 21.4 15,206 20 Pine Hill, New Jersey 15.5 69,176 8.3 22.8 10,698 21 Browns Mills, New Jersey 15.2 70,826 8.8 16.2 10,060 22 Freehold, New Jersey 15.2 71,205 8.2 30.1 12,498 23 Somerdale, New Jersey 15.0 83,778 8.5 24.9 5,524 24 Garfield, New Jersey 14.8 72,026 4.7 22.2 32,472 25 Harrison, New Jersey 14.1 72,773 4.9 46.5 19,217 26 Pennsville, New Jersey 13.7 76,009 11.5 18.2 12,256 27 Englewood, New Jersey 13.5 93,134 8.1 44.1 29,109 28 Woodbury, New Jersey 13.5 75,425 8.0 30.9 9,981 29 Ampere North, New Jersey 13.3 75,679 8.4 32.8 5,164 30 Dover, New Jersey 13.2 67,987 6.2 18.1 18,426 31 Echelon, New Jersey 13.0 75,874 6.5 48.3 13,553 32 Newton, New Jersey 12.8 72,240 7.6 26.2 8,370 33 Burlington, New Jersey 12.5 69,351 9.7 26.7 9,833 34 Hackensack, New Jersey 12.4 79,133 6.9 40.7 45,758 35 South River, New Jersey 12.2 95,981 10.3 27.0 16,081

