Towns in New Jersey With the Worst Poverty

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.
The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.
In most of the country, including New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In New Jersey, 9.7% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.
Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in New Jersey with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.
Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 12.2% to 32.7%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $97,126.
Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 6.2% jobless rate across New Jersey.
Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 42.3% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.
Why It Matters
The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.
35. South River
- Poverty rate: 12.2%
- Median household income: $95,981
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.0%
- Population: 16,081
34. Hackensack
- Poverty rate: 12.4%
- Median household income: $79,133
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
- Population: 45,758
33. Burlington
- Poverty rate: 12.5%
- Median household income: $69,351
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.7%
- Population: 9,833
32. Newton
- Poverty rate: 12.8%
- Median household income: $72,240
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.2%
- Population: 8,370
31. Echelon
- Poverty rate: 13.0%
- Median household income: $75,874
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.3%
- Population: 13,553
30. Dover
- Poverty rate: 13.2%
- Median household income: $67,987
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.1%
- Population: 18,426
29. Ampere North
- Poverty rate: 13.3%
- Median household income: $75,679
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.8%
- Population: 5,164
28. Woodbury
- Poverty rate: 13.5%
- Median household income: $75,425
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.9%
- Population: 9,981
27. Englewood
- Poverty rate: 13.5%
- Median household income: $93,134
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
- Population: 29,109
26. Pennsville
- Poverty rate: 13.7%
- Median household income: $76,009
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.2%
- Population: 12,256
25. Harrison
- Poverty rate: 14.1%
- Median household income: $72,773
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.5%
- Population: 19,217
24. Garfield
- Poverty rate: 14.8%
- Median household income: $72,026
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%
- Population: 32,472
23. Somerdale
- Poverty rate: 15.0%
- Median household income: $83,778
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.9%
- Population: 5,524
22. Freehold
- Poverty rate: 15.2%
- Median household income: $71,205
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.1%
- Population: 12,498
21. Browns Mills
- Poverty rate: 15.2%
- Median household income: $70,826
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.2%
- Population: 10,060
20. Pine Hill
- Poverty rate: 15.5%
- Median household income: $69,176
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.8%
- Population: 10,698
19. Phillipsburg
- Poverty rate: 15.6%
- Median household income: $64,130
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.4%
- Population: 15,206
18. Keansburg
- Poverty rate: 15.7%
- Median household income: $80,144
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.9%
- Population: 9,761
17. Mystic Island
- Poverty rate: 15.9%
- Median household income: $65,194
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.0%
- Population: 7,635
16. Guttenberg
- Poverty rate: 16.0%
- Median household income: $76,187
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.9%
- Population: 11,765
15. Villas
- Poverty rate: 16.4%
- Median household income: $74,182
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.9%
- Population: 9,925
14. Fairview
- Poverty rate: 16.8%
- Median household income: $59,359
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.3%
- Population: 14,935
13. Cape May Court House
- Poverty rate: 17.1%
- Median household income: $66,422
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.7%
- Population: 5,557
12. Prospect Park
- Poverty rate: 17.3%
- Median household income: $54,271
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.1%
- Population: 6,299
11. Wildwood
- Poverty rate: 17.6%
- Median household income: $49,131
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.6%
- Population: 5,164
10. Wharton
- Poverty rate: 17.8%
- Median household income: $91,557
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.6%
- Population: 7,217
9. Long Branch
- Poverty rate: 19.1%
- Median household income: $72,234
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.3%
- Population: 31,932
8. Asbury Park
- Poverty rate: 19.7%
- Median household income: $63,461
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.2%
- Population: 15,245
7. Dunellen
- Poverty rate: 20.0%
- Median household income: $86,532
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.8%
- Population: 7,598
6. Lindenwold
- Poverty rate: 22.9%
- Median household income: $53,645
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.5%
- Population: 21,337
5. Pleasantville
- Poverty rate: 24.7%
- Median household income: $48,704
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.0%
- Population: 20,562
4. Salem
- Poverty rate: 31.6%
- Median household income: $35,143
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3%
- Population: 5,285
3. Leisure Village
- Poverty rate: 32.4%
- Median household income: $41,304
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.9%
- Population: 5,866
2. Atlantic City
- Poverty rate: 32.4%
- Median household income: $35,188
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.2%
- Population: 38,487
1. Bridgeton
- Poverty rate: 32.7%
- Median household income: $44,440
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.0%
- Population: 26,895
