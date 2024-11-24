Former Microsoft CEO Ballmer's Net Worth Hits $145 Billion. Scott Halleran / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Unlike most of the world’s richest people, Steve Ballmer did not start a company or inherit money from a rich family. As an undergraduate at Harvard, he met Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder and long-time CEO Bill Gates. Ballmer was hired by Gates just after Microsoft was founded and worked his way up to the CEO’s job.

Ballmer’s net worth hit $145 billion recently, almost all because he held Microsoft stock long after leaving the CEO position in 2014. Ballmer joined the tech company in 1980 and became CEO in 2000. During his 14-year tenure as CEO, Microsft’s revenue tripled. As Ballmer left Eric Jackson at the hedge fund Ironfire Capital, he told Reuters, “I don’t see anybody else on the management team at Microsoft that I think would be much better than Ballmer.” Ballmer was criticized for not launching popular products like the rival Steve Jobs did at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Ballmer kept 333 million shares despite leaving, about triple the number Gates has kept. His total makes him the largest private holder of Microsoft stock.

Ballmer has become a major philanthropist. While not as visible as Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to Forbes, “He has ramped up his philanthropy since 2014; to date the Ballmers have given away more than $4 billion.”

The #1 Thing to Do Before You Claim Social Security (Sponsor) Choosing the right (or wrong) time to claim Social Security can dramatically change your retirement. So, before making one of the biggest decisions of your financial life, it’s a smart idea to get an extra set of eyes on your complete financial situation. A financial advisor can help you decide the right Social Security option for you and your family. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you optimize your Social Security outcomes. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.