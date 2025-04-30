This Is the Income It Takes To Be Considered Middle Class In Every State tokar / Shutterstock.com

The ranks of Americans who fall on the extreme ends of the income spectrum has been growing steadily in recent decades. According to a study from the Pew Research Center, 30% of the U.S. population are now considered low income, up from 27% in 1971. Over the same period, the share of Americans considered upper-income expanded from 11% to 19%. Among the many implications of this growing bifurcation is the erosion of the American middle class.

Lacking a precise definition, middle-class status is often determined using income levels across broad populations.

However, because both purchasing power and household earnings vary across the country, the income necessary to claim middle-class status is not uniform across the 50 states.

Exactly what it means to be middle class is somewhat amorphous. Generally, middle class Americans are thought of as white-collar professionals or small business owners, often with at least some level of college education. Members of the American middle class are typically able to meet their financial obligations with money left over for discretionary purchases and retirement savings. These indicators are merely guidelines, however, and are subject to any number of exceptions.

Partially because middle class status lacks a precise definition, income is often used as a proxy indicator. As generally defined by Pew, middle-income households are those earning between two-thirds and double the national median household income. Analysis of government data shows that the share of Americans who fall within this income range fell from 61% in 1971 to just 51% in 2023. (Here is a look at what will happen if the middle-class fades away.)

Notably, however, both incomes and the overall cost of living varies considerably across the United States. As a result, what may be considered a low-income household in one state could be a middle-income household in another.

Using one year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the income it takes to be considered middle class in every state. For each state, we listed both the lower and upper limits of the middle-income spectrum. Calculations, inspired in part by the Pew Research Center’s formula, were made by taking the median household income in each state, adjusting it for the average statewide cost of living, and multiplying it by 66.6% to determine the lower limit of a middle income, and multiplying by two to identify the upper limit. Data on cost of living, or regional price parity, used in these calculations are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and are current as of 2023. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Across the U.S. as a whole, a middle-class household earns anywhere from $51,813 to $155,438 per year. At the state level, however, the lower income limit for middle-class households ranges between $40,725 and $65,395. The upper income limit for middle-class status, meanwhile, varies from $122,174 to $196,184, depending on the state. (Here is a look at the five most common ways Americans move from poor to middle class.)

This is the income it takes to be middle-class in each state.

Why It Matters

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

The middle-class is widely seen as the social and economic backbone of the United States. Middle class households offer a reliable market for goods and services, their labor is an engine of entrepreneurship and innovation, and their tax dollars sustain public services. But with no concrete, universally accepted definition of what it means to be middle class, household income is often used as a proxy indicator. When accounting for regional variations in both income and overall cost of living, the amount of money it takes to be considered middle class varies across the 50 states — and what might be a middle-class income in certain parts of the country could be considered upper- or lower-income in others.

Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $45,622 – $136,866

$45,622 – $136,866 Median household income: $62,212 — 7th lowest of 50 states ($68,433 cost of living adjusted — 7th lowest of 50 states)

$62,212 — 7th lowest of 50 states ($68,433 cost of living adjusted — 7th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 10.0% lower than the national average

Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Middle income range for households in state: $56,772 – $170,317

$56,772 – $170,317 Median household income: $86,631 — 12th highest of 50 states ($85,158 cost of living adjusted — 13th highest of 50 states)

$86,631 — 12th highest of 50 states ($85,158 cost of living adjusted — 13th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alaska: 1.7% higher than the national average

Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $50,976 – $152,929

$50,976 – $152,929 Median household income: $77,315 — 20th highest of 50 states ($76,465 cost of living adjusted — 21st lowest of 50 states)

$77,315 — 20th highest of 50 states ($76,465 cost of living adjusted — 21st lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Arizona: 1.1% higher than the national average

Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $44,416 – $133,249

$44,416 – $133,249 Median household income: $58,700 — 4th lowest of 50 states ($66,625 cost of living adjusted — 4th lowest of 50 states)

$58,700 — 4th lowest of 50 states ($66,625 cost of living adjusted — 4th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Arkansas: 13.5% lower than the national average

California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $55,657 – $166,971

$55,657 – $166,971 Median household income: $95,521 — 5th highest of 50 states ($83,485 cost of living adjusted — 16th highest of 50 states)

$95,521 — 5th highest of 50 states ($83,485 cost of living adjusted — 16th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in California: 12.6% higher than the national average

Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $61,073 – $183,220

$61,073 – $183,220 Median household income: $92,911 — 9th highest of 50 states ($91,610 cost of living adjusted — 5th highest of 50 states)

$92,911 — 9th highest of 50 states ($91,610 cost of living adjusted — 5th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Colorado: 1.4% higher than the national average

Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $58,849 – $176,547

$58,849 – $176,547 Median household income: $91,665 — 10th highest of 50 states ($88,273 cost of living adjusted — 8th highest of 50 states)

$91,665 — 10th highest of 50 states ($88,273 cost of living adjusted — 8th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Connecticut: 3.7% higher than the national average

Delaware

Middle income range for households in state: $54,620 – $163,861

$54,620 – $163,861 Median household income: $81,361 — 16th highest of 50 states ($81,931 cost of living adjusted — 17th highest of 50 states)

$81,361 — 16th highest of 50 states ($81,931 cost of living adjusted — 17th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Delaware: 0.7% lower than the national average

Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $47,163 – $141,490

$47,163 – $141,490 Median household income: $73,311 — 21st lowest of 50 states ($70,745 cost of living adjusted — 9th lowest of 50 states)

$73,311 — 21st lowest of 50 states ($70,745 cost of living adjusted — 9th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Florida: 3.5% higher than the national average

Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $51,397 – $154,190

$51,397 – $154,190 Median household income: $74,632 — 25th highest of 50 states ($77,095 cost of living adjusted — 22nd lowest of 50 states)

$74,632 — 25th highest of 50 states ($77,095 cost of living adjusted — 22nd lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Georgia: 3.3% lower than the national average

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $58,083 – $174,249

$58,083 – $174,249 Median household income: $95,322 — 6th highest of 50 states ($87,124 cost of living adjusted — 9th highest of 50 states)

$95,322 — 6th highest of 50 states ($87,124 cost of living adjusted — 9th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Hawaii: 8.6% higher than the national average

Idaho

Middle income range for households in state: $54,258 – $162,774

$54,258 – $162,774 Median household income: $74,942 — 24th highest of 50 states ($81,387 cost of living adjusted — 19th highest of 50 states)

$74,942 — 24th highest of 50 states ($81,387 cost of living adjusted — 19th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Idaho: 8.6% lower than the national average

Illinois

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Middle income range for households in state: $54,126 – $162,379

$54,126 – $162,379 Median household income: $80,306 — 18th highest of 50 states ($81,189 cost of living adjusted — 20th highest of 50 states)

$80,306 — 18th highest of 50 states ($81,189 cost of living adjusted — 20th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Illinois: 1.1% lower than the national average

Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $49,931 – $149,792

$49,931 – $149,792 Median household income: $69,477 — 14th lowest of 50 states ($74,896 cost of living adjusted — 15th lowest of 50 states)

$69,477 — 14th lowest of 50 states ($74,896 cost of living adjusted — 15th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Indiana: 7.8% lower than the national average

Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $52,956 – $158,867

$52,956 – $158,867 Median household income: $71,433 — 18th lowest of 50 states ($79,433 cost of living adjusted — 23rd highest of 50 states)

$71,433 — 18th lowest of 50 states ($79,433 cost of living adjusted — 23rd highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Iowa: 11.2% lower than the national average

Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $51,578 – $154,733

$51,578 – $154,733 Median household income: $70,333 — 15th lowest of 50 states ($77,366 cost of living adjusted — 23rd lowest of 50 states)

$70,333 — 15th lowest of 50 states ($77,366 cost of living adjusted — 23rd lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Kansas: 10.0% lower than the national average

Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $44,616 – $133,848

$44,616 – $133,848 Median household income: $61,118 — 5th lowest of 50 states ($66,924 cost of living adjusted — 5th lowest of 50 states)

$61,118 — 5th lowest of 50 states ($66,924 cost of living adjusted — 5th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Kentucky: 9.5% lower than the national average

Louisiana

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $43,361 – $130,084

$43,361 – $130,084 Median household income: $58,229 — 3rd lowest of 50 states ($65,042 cost of living adjusted — 3rd lowest of 50 states)

$58,229 — 3rd lowest of 50 states ($65,042 cost of living adjusted — 3rd lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Louisiana: 11.7% lower than the national average

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $50,581 – $151,743

$50,581 – $151,743 Median household income: $73,733 — 22nd lowest of 50 states ($75,871 cost of living adjusted — 19th lowest of 50 states)

$73,733 — 22nd lowest of 50 states ($75,871 cost of living adjusted — 19th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Maine: 2.9% lower than the national average

Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $63,154 – $189,462

$63,154 – $189,462 Median household income: $98,678 — 3rd highest of 50 states ($94,731 cost of living adjusted — 2nd highest of 50 states)

$98,678 — 3rd highest of 50 states ($94,731 cost of living adjusted — 2nd highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Maryland: 4.0% higher than the national average

Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $61,113 – $183,339

$61,113 – $183,339 Median household income: $99,858 — the highest of 50 states ($91,670 cost of living adjusted — 4th highest of 50 states)

$99,858 — the highest of 50 states ($91,670 cost of living adjusted — 4th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Massachusetts: 8.2% higher than the national average

Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $48,797 – $146,391

$48,797 – $146,391 Median household income: $69,183 — 13th lowest of 50 states ($73,196 cost of living adjusted — 12th lowest of 50 states)

$69,183 — 13th lowest of 50 states ($73,196 cost of living adjusted — 12th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Michigan: 5.8% lower than the national average

Minnesota

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $57,632 – $172,895

$57,632 – $172,895 Median household income: $85,086 — 13th highest of 50 states ($86,447 cost of living adjusted — 11th highest of 50 states)

$85,086 — 13th highest of 50 states ($86,447 cost of living adjusted — 11th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Minnesota: 1.6% lower than the national average

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $40,725 – $122,174

$40,725 – $122,174 Median household income: $54,203 — the lowest of 50 states ($61,087 cost of living adjusted — the lowest of 50 states)

$54,203 — the lowest of 50 states ($61,087 cost of living adjusted — the lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Mississippi: 12.7% lower than the national average

Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $49,444 – $148,331

$49,444 – $148,331 Median household income: $68,545 — 12th lowest of 50 states ($74,166 cost of living adjusted — 14th lowest of 50 states)

$68,545 — 12th lowest of 50 states ($74,166 cost of living adjusted — 14th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Missouri: 8.2% lower than the national average

Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $51,829 – $155,486

$51,829 – $155,486 Median household income: $70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states ($77,743 cost of living adjusted — 24th lowest of 50 states)

$70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states ($77,743 cost of living adjusted — 24th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Montana: 9.8% lower than the national average

Nebraska

Middle income range for households in state: $54,500 – $163,501

$54,500 – $163,501 Median household income: $74,590 — 24th lowest of 50 states ($81,751 cost of living adjusted — 18th highest of 50 states)

$74,590 — 24th lowest of 50 states ($81,751 cost of living adjusted — 18th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Nebraska: 9.6% lower than the national average

Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $52,437 – $157,310

$52,437 – $157,310 Median household income: $76,364 — 22nd highest of 50 states ($78,655 cost of living adjusted — 25th highest of 50 states)

$76,364 — 22nd highest of 50 states ($78,655 cost of living adjusted — 25th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Nevada: 3.0% lower than the national average

New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $61,137 – $183,411

$61,137 – $183,411 Median household income: $96,838 — 4th highest of 50 states ($91,706 cost of living adjusted — 3rd highest of 50 states)

$96,838 — 4th highest of 50 states ($91,706 cost of living adjusted — 3rd highest of 50 states) Cost of living in New Hampshire: 5.3% higher than the national average

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $60,600 – $181,801

$60,600 – $181,801 Median household income: $99,781 — 2nd highest of 50 states ($90,900 cost of living adjusted — 6th highest of 50 states)

$99,781 — 2nd highest of 50 states ($90,900 cost of living adjusted — 6th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in New Jersey: 8.9% higher than the national average

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $45,497 – $136,491

$45,497 – $136,491 Median household income: $62,268 — 8th lowest of 50 states ($68,246 cost of living adjusted — 6th lowest of 50 states)

$62,268 — 8th lowest of 50 states ($68,246 cost of living adjusted — 6th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in New Mexico: 9.6% lower than the national average

New York

Middle income range for households in state: $50,571 – $151,712

$50,571 – $151,712 Median household income: $82,095 — 15th highest of 50 states ($75,856 cost of living adjusted — 18th lowest of 50 states)

$82,095 — 15th highest of 50 states ($75,856 cost of living adjusted — 18th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in New York: 7.6% higher than the national average

North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $49,988 – $149,963

$49,988 – $149,963 Median household income: $70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states ($74,981 cost of living adjusted — 16th lowest of 50 states)

$70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states ($74,981 cost of living adjusted — 16th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in North Carolina: 5.9% lower than the national average

North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $56,833 – $170,498

$56,833 – $170,498 Median household income: $76,525 — 21st highest of 50 states ($85,249 cost of living adjusted — 12th highest of 50 states)

$76,525 — 21st highest of 50 states ($85,249 cost of living adjusted — 12th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in North Dakota: 11.4% lower than the national average

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $48,884 – $146,652

$48,884 – $146,652 Median household income: $67,769 — 10th lowest of 50 states ($73,326 cost of living adjusted — 13th lowest of 50 states)

$67,769 — 10th lowest of 50 states ($73,326 cost of living adjusted — 13th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Ohio: 8.2% lower than the national average

Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $46,272 – $138,816

$46,272 – $138,816 Median household income: $62,138 — 6th lowest of 50 states ($69,408 cost of living adjusted — 8th lowest of 50 states)

$62,138 — 6th lowest of 50 states ($69,408 cost of living adjusted — 8th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Oklahoma: 11.7% lower than the national average

Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $50,928 – $152,785

$50,928 – $152,785 Median household income: $80,160 — 19th highest of 50 states ($76,392 cost of living adjusted — 20th lowest of 50 states)

$80,160 — 19th highest of 50 states ($76,392 cost of living adjusted — 20th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Oregon: 4.7% higher than the national average

Pennsylvania

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Middle income range for households in state: $50,446 – $151,339

$50,446 – $151,339 Median household income: $73,824 — 23rd lowest of 50 states ($75,670 cost of living adjusted — 17th lowest of 50 states)

$73,824 — 23rd lowest of 50 states ($75,670 cost of living adjusted — 17th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Pennsylvania: 2.5% lower than the national average

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $55,855 – $167,565

$55,855 – $167,565 Median household income: $84,972 — 14th highest of 50 states ($83,782 cost of living adjusted — 15th highest of 50 states)

$84,972 — 14th highest of 50 states ($83,782 cost of living adjusted — 15th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Rhode Island: 1.4% higher than the national average

South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $48,276 – $144,829

$48,276 – $144,829 Median household income: $67,804 — 11th lowest of 50 states ($72,415 cost of living adjusted — 10th lowest of 50 states)

$67,804 — 11th lowest of 50 states ($72,415 cost of living adjusted — 10th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in South Carolina: 6.8% lower than the national average

South Dakota

disorderly / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $53,570 – $160,711

$53,570 – $160,711 Median household income: $71,810 — 19th lowest of 50 states ($80,355 cost of living adjusted — 21st highest of 50 states)

$71,810 — 19th lowest of 50 states ($80,355 cost of living adjusted — 21st highest of 50 states) Cost of living in South Dakota: 11.9% lower than the national average

Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $48,469 – $145,407

$48,469 – $145,407 Median household income: $67,631 — 9th lowest of 50 states ($72,703 cost of living adjusted — 11th lowest of 50 states)

$67,631 — 9th lowest of 50 states ($72,703 cost of living adjusted — 11th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Tennessee: 7.5% lower than the national average

Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $51,935 – $155,804

$51,935 – $155,804 Median household income: $75,780 — 23rd highest of 50 states ($77,902 cost of living adjusted — 25th lowest of 50 states)

$75,780 — 23rd highest of 50 states ($77,902 cost of living adjusted — 25th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Texas: 2.8% lower than the national average

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $65,395 – $196,184

$65,395 – $196,184 Median household income: $93,421 — 8th highest of 50 states ($98,092 cost of living adjusted — the highest of 50 states)

$93,421 — 8th highest of 50 states ($98,092 cost of living adjusted — the highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Utah: 5.0% lower than the national average

Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $55,981 – $167,944

$55,981 – $167,944 Median household income: $81,211 — 17th highest of 50 states ($83,972 cost of living adjusted — 14th highest of 50 states)

$81,211 — 17th highest of 50 states ($83,972 cost of living adjusted — 14th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Vermont: 3.4% lower than the national average

Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $59,534 – $178,603

$59,534 – $178,603 Median household income: $89,931 — 11th highest of 50 states ($89,301 cost of living adjusted — 7th highest of 50 states)

$89,931 — 11th highest of 50 states ($89,301 cost of living adjusted — 7th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Virginia: 0.7% higher than the national average

Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $57,646 – $172,938

$57,646 – $172,938 Median household income: $94,605 — 7th highest of 50 states ($86,469 cost of living adjusted — 10th highest of 50 states)

$94,605 — 7th highest of 50 states ($86,469 cost of living adjusted — 10th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Washington: 8.6% higher than the national average

West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $41,103 – $123,309

$41,103 – $123,309 Median household income: $55,948 — 2nd lowest of 50 states ($61,655 cost of living adjusted — 2nd lowest of 50 states)

$55,948 — 2nd lowest of 50 states ($61,655 cost of living adjusted — 2nd lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in West Virginia: 10.2% lower than the national average

Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $53,187 – $159,561

$53,187 – $159,561 Median household income: $74,631 — 25th lowest of 50 states ($79,781 cost of living adjusted — 22nd highest of 50 states)

$74,631 — 25th lowest of 50 states ($79,781 cost of living adjusted — 22nd highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Wisconsin: 6.9% lower than the national average

Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in state: $52,718 – $158,154

$52,718 – $158,154 Median household income: $72,415 — 20th lowest of 50 states ($79,077 cost of living adjusted — 24th highest of 50 states)

$72,415 — 20th lowest of 50 states ($79,077 cost of living adjusted — 24th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Wyoming: 9.2% lower than the national average

