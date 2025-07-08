What Income Level is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Critics are calling the GOP’s recent tax bill the “reverse Robin Hood”, as it benefits millionaires, while harming working and middle class Americans. Under the new House bill, social programs are cut, while tax breaks are offered to the wealthy. Though the bill promises modest relief for middle-class citizens, providing an average of $815 in tax cuts for those earning between $51k and $92k, it overwhelmingly favors the wealthy. The top 1% of wealthy Americans stand to gain over $44k in tax cuts, with the highly exclusive top 0.1% benefitting even more. Other ‘favors’ to the middle and working classes include deductions on tipped income and overtime. However, these benefits are offset by gutting both SNAP and Medicaid funding.
For much of the last decade in the United States, the rich have been getting richer, and the poor have been getting poorer. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the share of income controlled by the wealthiest 5% of households climbed from 23.3% in 2015 to 23.6% in 2022. Meanwhile, the share of income controlled by the poorest 20% of households fell from 3.2% to 3.0% over the same period. This recent trend — and the growing number of Americans at the extreme ends of the income spectrum — is closely connected to the long-term hollowing out of the middle class.
A 2022 study from the Pew Research Center found that the share of American adults in the middle-income tier fell from 61% in 1971 to just 50% in 2021. The declining ranks of middle-income Americans has been precipitated by a number of factors, including globalization and technological advancements. In recent decades, many well-paying factory and white-collar jobs have shifted to lower-cost markets overseas or been taken over by computers and automation.
While the decline of the American middle-class has been well documented, exactly what it means to be middle-class is not so straightforward. In relative terms, the middle class lies between the working class and the upper class on the socioeconomic spectrum. Typically, middle class households have some disposable income for luxuries like vacations and eating at restaurants and are able to put money away for savings and retirement. Still, these same households generally rely on loans for big-ticket items, such as a house, car, or college education.
These indicators of middle class status are not hard and fast rules, however, and lose their utility when analyzing large populations. While perhaps less nuanced and comprehensive, household income offers a more quantifiable gauge of middle-class status.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the income it takes to be considered middle class in every state. Middle-income ranges were calculated using a version of the Pew Research Center’s methodology. In each state, the income threshold for middle-class is anywhere between two-thirds and double the state’s median household income. All supplemental data in the story is from the ACS and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The estimated minimum household income necessary to be in the middle class ranges from about $35,000 to just over $64,000, depending on the state. Meanwhile, the upper-limit of middle class incomes varies by state from about $105,400 to nearly $193,000. Across the U.S. as a whole, a middle class household can earn anywhere from $49,837 to $149,510. (Here is a look at the salary it takes to be rich in each state.)
While there are some exceptions, states with higher income thresholds also tend to have a higher overall cost of living. Conversely, the cost of living in a given state with a lower-income middle class tends to be below average. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)
It is important to note that this ranking does not account for household size — and that many members of the middle class, more broadly defined, may have incomes that fall outside of the ranges presented on this list. Still, most households with incomes that fall within these upper and lower thresholds comprise the core of each state’s middle class.
Why It Matters
The middle class has long been the economic backbone of the United States. In addition to being a pillar of stability, a strong middle class is also a key driver of economic growth. Middle class households offer a reliable market for goods and services, their labor is an engine of entrepreneurship and innovation, and their tax dollars help sustain investment in quality public services. Exactly what income level is enough to afford a middle-class lifestyle varies across the country, however, and in some states, the middle class is far wealthier than in others.
Alabama
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,783 – $119,348
- Median household income: $59,674 (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,401 (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $213,012 (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 12.2% lower than avg.
- Total population: 5,074,296
Alaska
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $58,747 – $176,242
- Median household income: $88,121 (11th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $20,172 (4th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $254,899 (20th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 2.0% higher than avg.
- Total population: 733,583
Arizona
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $49,712 – $149,136
- Median household income: $74,568 (19th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,732 (19th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $254,650 (21st highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 0.1% lower than avg.
- Total population: 7,359,197
Arkansas
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,955 – $110,864
- Median household income: $55,432 (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,225 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $196,563 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 13.4% lower than avg.
- Total population: 3,045,637
California
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $61,034 – $183,102
- Median household income: $91,551 (5th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,110 (12th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $346,847 (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 12.5% higher than avg.
- Total population: 39,029,342
Colorado
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,535 – $178,604
- Median household income: $89,302 (8th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $20,359 (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $293,864 (10th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 2.3% higher than avg.
- Total population: 5,839,926
Connecticut
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $58,953 – $176,858
- Median household income: $88,429 (10th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,449 (15th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $340,731 (4th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 6.4% higher than avg.
- Total population: 3,626,205
Delaware
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,783 – $164,348
- Median household income: $82,174 (14th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,510 (7th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $252,376 (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 2.0% lower than avg.
- Total population: 1,018,396
Florida
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,202 – $138,606
- Median household income: $69,303 (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,293 (17th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $261,209 (17th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 2.1% higher than avg.
- Total population: 22,244,823
Georgia
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,558 – $145,674
- Median household income: $72,837 (21st highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,412 (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $253,577 (22nd highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 4.2% lower than avg.
- Total population: 10,912,876
Hawaii
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $61,639 – $184,916
- Median household income: $92,458 (4th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,975 (10th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $297,132 (9th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 10.8% higher than avg.
- Total population: 1,440,196
Idaho
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,523 – $145,570
- Median household income: $72,785 (22nd highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,560 (11th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $229,521 (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.
- Total population: 1,939,033
Illinois
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $51,139 – $153,416
- Median household income: $76,708 (17th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,343 (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $275,167 (12th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 1.3% higher than avg.
- Total population: 12,582,032
Indiana
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,523 – $133,570
- Median household income: $66,785 (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,202 (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $218,385 (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.
- Total population: 6,833,037
Iowa
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,392 – $139,176
- Median household income: $69,588 (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,973 (18th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,830 (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 11.6% lower than avg.
- Total population: 3,200,517
Kansas
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $45,950 – $137,850
- Median household income: $68,925 (17th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,724 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $232,612 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 10.0% lower than avg.
- Total population: 2,937,150
Kentucky
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,561 – $118,682
- Median household income: $59,341 (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,942 (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $212,554 (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 10.6% lower than avg.
- Total population: 4,512,310
Louisiana
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,944 – $110,832
- Median household income: $55,416 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $10,691 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $205,286 (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 9.4% lower than avg.
- Total population: 4,590,241
Maine
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,362 – $139,086
- Median household income: $69,543 (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,968 (24th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $231,939 (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 0.8% higher than avg.
- Total population: 1,385,340
Maryland
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $63,327 – $189,982
- Median household income: $94,991 (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,444 (8th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $308,921 (7th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 5.0% higher than avg.
- Total population: 6,164,660
Massachusetts
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $62,992 – $188,976
- Median household income: $94,488 (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,996 (17th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $351,952 (the highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 9.4% higher than avg.
- Total population: 6,981,974
Michigan
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,657 – $133,972
- Median household income: $66,986 (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,784 (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $230,959 (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 6.6% lower than avg.
- Total population: 10,034,118
Minnesota
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,892 – $164,676
- Median household income: $82,338 (13th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,980 (9th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $270,174 (13th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 2.3% lower than avg.
- Total population: 5,717,184
Mississippi
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $35,146 – $105,438
- Median household income: $52,719 (the lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $10,171 (the lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $184,924 (the lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 12.7% lower than avg.
- Total population: 2,940,057
Missouri
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,207 – $129,622
- Median household income: $64,811 (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,324 (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $222,783 (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 8.9% lower than avg.
- Total population: 6,177,957
Montana
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $45,087 – $135,262
- Median household income: $67,631 (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,384 (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $228,532 (17th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 9.7% lower than avg.
- Total population: 1,122,867
Nebraska
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,398 – $139,194
- Median household income: $69,597 (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,346 (21st highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $234,995 (24th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 10.2% lower than avg.
- Total population: 1,967,923
Nevada
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,222 – $144,666
- Median household income: $72,333 (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,162 (22nd highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $247,917 (24th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 3.6% lower than avg.
- Total population: 3,177,772
New Hampshire
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,995 – $179,984
- Median household income: $89,992 (7th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $21,841 (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $288,945 (11th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 7.6% higher than avg.
- Total population: 1,395,231
New Jersey
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $64,231 – $192,692
- Median household income: $96,346 (the highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,682 (6th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $344,854 (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 8.8% higher than avg.
- Total population: 9,261,699
New Mexico
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,817 – $119,452
- Median household income: $59,726 (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,775 (6th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $209,081 (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 9.0% lower than avg.
- Total population: 2,113,344
New York
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $53,038 – $159,114
- Median household income: $79,557 (16th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,591 (9th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $326,428 (5th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 7.6% higher than avg.
- Total population: 19,677,151
North Carolina
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,987 – $134,962
- Median household income: $67,481 (15th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,096 (15th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $241,821 (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 5.8% lower than avg.
- Total population: 10,698,973
North Dakota
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,980 – $143,940
- Median household income: $71,970 (25th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,049 (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $245,836 (25th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 11.3% lower than avg.
- Total population: 779,261
Ohio
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,813 – $131,440
- Median household income: $65,720 (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,195 (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,591 (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 8.6% lower than avg.
- Total population: 11,756,058
Oklahoma
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,782 – $119,346
- Median household income: $59,673 (6th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,082 (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $210,114 (6th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 11.2% lower than avg.
- Total population: 4,019,800
Oregon
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $50,438 – $151,314
- Median household income: $75,657 (18th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,482 (20th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $258,823 (18th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 6.6% higher than avg.
- Total population: 4,240,137
Pennsylvania
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,865 – $143,596
- Median household income: $71,798 (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,303 (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $255,764 (19th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 3.8% lower than avg.
- Total population: 12,972,008
Rhode Island
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,569 – $163,708
- Median household income: $81,854 (15th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,526 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $266,185 (15th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 4.7% higher than avg.
- Total population: 1,093,734
South Carolina
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $42,743 – $128,230
- Median household income: $64,115 (9th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,906 (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,183 (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 6.4% lower than avg.
- Total population: 5,282,634
South Dakota
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,485 – $139,456
- Median household income: $69,728 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,826 (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $220,281 (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 12.0% lower than avg.
- Total population: 909,824
Tennessee
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,503 – $130,508
- Median household income: $65,254 (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,667 (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,707 (15th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.
- Total population: 7,051,339
Texas
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,189 – $144,568
- Median household income: $72,284 (24th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,762 (24th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $261,583 (16th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 2.5% lower than avg.
- Total population: 30,029,572
Utah
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,445 – $178,336
- Median household income: $89,168 (9th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $23,988 (the highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $267,902 (14th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 5.5% lower than avg.
- Total population: 3,380,800
Vermont
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $49,327 – $147,982
- Median household income: $73,991 (20th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,704 (14th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $233,602 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 1.1% higher than avg.
- Total population: 647,064
Virginia
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $57,249 – $171,746
- Median household income: $85,873 (12th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,905 (13th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $302,515 (8th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 2.1% higher than avg.
- Total population: 8,683,619
Washington
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $60,871 – $182,612
- Median household income: $91,306 (6th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,816 (5th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $321,645 (6th highest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 9.8% higher than avg.
- Total population: 7,785,786
West Virginia
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,219 – $108,658
- Median household income: $54,329 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,286 (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $191,795 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 10.8% lower than avg.
- Total population: 1,775,156
Wisconsin
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,331 – $141,992
- Median household income: $70,996 (24th lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,032 (16th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $229,656 (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 7.7% lower than avg.
- Total population: 5,892,539
Wyoming
- Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,695 – $140,084
- Median household income: $70,042 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,900 (25th highest of 50 states)
- Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $214,972 (9th lowest of 50 states)
- Cost of living in Alabama: 8.1% lower than avg.
- Total population: 581,381
