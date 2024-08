This City Added 44 Square Miles to Accommodate Population Growth Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insight

Municipalities can annex land for expansion

Some growing cities, by population, also annex land to grow their area

To determine the cities annexing new land to accommodate population growth, reviewed data on historical city boundaries from the U.S. Census Bureau’s TIGER/Line shapefile program. Cities were ranked based on the raw change in total boundary area from 2010 to 2023. Boundary definitions are at the place level and are from the U.S. Census Bureau. Only cities with at least 100 square miles of area in 2010 were considered. Supplemental data used to calculate population growth from 2010 to 2022 are from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey program and are five-year estimates. Note that changes in city boundary area over time may not be entirely due to annexation.

Population growth in 22 of the 25 cities on the list was well over 10% from 2010 to 2023. Considering where most of these cities are located this is likely not surprising as the recent trend of population migration has been to the South and to the Sun Belt. Indeed, cities in Texas, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida comprise the list.

Why are we covering this

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

25. Savannah, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 113.7 sq. mi (+4.9 sq. mi since 2010)

113.7 sq. mi (+4.9 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 108.7 sq. mi

108.7 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +9.9%

24. Mesa, AZ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 142.0 sq. mi (+5.0 sq. mi since 2010)

142.0 sq. mi (+5.0 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 137.1 sq. mi

137.1 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +14.5%

23. Chattanooga, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 150.1 sq. mi (+5.5 sq. mi since 2010)

150.1 sq. mi (+5.5 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 144.5 sq. mi

144.5 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +10.2%

22. Port St. Lucie, FL

Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 120.8 sq. mi (+5.6 sq. mi since 2010)

120.8 sq. mi (+5.6 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 115.2 sq. mi

115.2 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +35.8%

21. Reno, NV

alacatr / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 111.8 sq. mi (+6.0 sq. mi since 2010)

111.8 sq. mi (+6.0 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 105.9 sq. mi

105.9 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +20.0%

20. Las Vegas, NV

City boundary area in 2023: 141.9 sq. mi (+6.0 sq. mi since 2010)

141.9 sq. mi (+6.0 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 135.9 sq. mi

135.9 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +11.2%

19. Columbia, SC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 141.1 sq. mi (+6.2 sq. mi since 2010)

141.1 sq. mi (+6.2 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 134.9 sq. mi

134.9 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +7.2%

18. Raleigh, NC

City boundary area in 2023: 150.5 sq. mi (+6.5 sq. mi since 2010)

150.5 sq. mi (+6.5 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 144.0 sq. mi

144.0 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +21.6%

17. Greensboro, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 139.1 sq. mi (+7.3 sq. mi since 2010)

139.1 sq. mi (+7.3 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 131.8 sq. mi

131.8 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +12.9%

16. Colorado Springs, CO

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 202.2 sq. mi (+7.3 sq. mi since 2010)

202.2 sq. mi (+7.3 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 194.9 sq. mi

194.9 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +18.7%

15. Bakersfield, CA

City boundary area in 2023: 151.7 sq. mi (+8.1 sq. mi since 2010)

151.7 sq. mi (+8.1 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 143.6 sq. mi

143.6 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +21.8%

14. Aurora, CO

arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 163.6 sq. mi (+8.2 sq. mi since 2010)

163.6 sq. mi (+8.2 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 155.4 sq. mi

155.4 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +23.3%

13. Orlando, FL

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 119.5 sq. mi (+8.8 sq. mi since 2010)

119.5 sq. mi (+8.8 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 110.7 sq. mi

110.7 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +31.7%

12. Durham, NC

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 117.6 sq. mi (+9.3 sq. mi since 2010)

117.6 sq. mi (+9.3 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 108.3 sq. mi

108.3 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +28.9%

11. Fort Worth, TX

City boundary area in 2023: 358.6 sq. mi (+10.7 sq. mi since 2010)

358.6 sq. mi (+10.7 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 347.9 sq. mi

347.9 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +31.1%

10. Charlotte, NC

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 312.7 sq. mi (+13.1 sq. mi since 2010)

312.7 sq. mi (+13.1 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 299.7 sq. mi

299.7 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +24.0%

9. Henderson, NV

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

City boundary area in 2023: 121.0 sq. mi (+13.3 sq. mi since 2010)

121.0 sq. mi (+13.3 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 107.7 sq. mi

107.7 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +27.6%

8. Huntsville, AL

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 225.2 sq. mi (+14.8 sq. mi since 2010)

225.2 sq. mi (+14.8 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 210.4 sq. mi

210.4 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +22.6%

7. Tucson, AZ

Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com

City boundary area in 2023: 242.5 sq. mi (+15.5 sq. mi since 2010)

242.5 sq. mi (+15.5 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 227.0 sq. mi

227.0 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +4.4%

6. Omaha, NE

City boundary area in 2023: 146.6 sq. mi (+16.0 sq. mi since 2010)

146.6 sq. mi (+16.0 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 130.6 sq. mi

130.6 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +20.1%

5. Buckeye, AZ

City boundary area in 2023: 395.0 sq. mi (+19.6 sq. mi since 2010)

395.0 sq. mi (+19.6 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 375.4 sq. mi

375.4 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +116.4%

4. Lubbock, TX

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 143.3 sq. mi (+19.7 sq. mi since 2010)

143.3 sq. mi (+19.7 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 123.6 sq. mi

123.6 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +16.2%

3. Austin, TX

City boundary area in 2023: 332.9 sq. mi (+27.9 sq. mi since 2010)

332.9 sq. mi (+27.9 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 305.1 sq. mi

305.1 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +25.4%

2. San Antonio, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

City boundary area in 2023: 504.7 sq. mi (+38.0 sq. mi since 2010)

504.7 sq. mi (+38.0 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 466.7 sq. mi

466.7 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +12.0%

1. Houston, TX

City boundary area in 2023: 671.8 sq. mi (+44.3 sq. mi since 2010)

671.8 sq. mi (+44.3 sq. mi since 2010) City boundary area in 2010: 627.5 sq. mi

627.5 sq. mi Population growth, 2010 to 2022: +11.0%

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Some cities in the Midwest have been losing population and contending with urban blight, vacant properties, and nearly empty neighborhoods. Other cities, meanwhile, especially in Southern states and the Sub Belt, have been attracting population. This list shows how some cities have managed their growing population.