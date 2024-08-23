The Cheapest Cities Americans Are Flocking To Michael Vi / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The Consumer Price Index has soared to historic highs in recent years.

With the cost of living on the rise, many cities with lower consumer prices have reported an influx of new residents.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of living has soared in the United States. Over the 12 months ending in June 2022, consumer prices surged by a multi-decade high of 9.1%. Though the Consumer Price Index has fallen in the years since, at 2.9%, inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate — and millions of Americans are feeling the pinch.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 93% of American households reported elevated stress caused by rising prices, and over 57% of households had difficulty paying for usual expenses in the last week.

Notably, rising prices are not affecting all parts of the U.S. equally. In much of the country, goods and services are far less expensive than they are on average nationwide. In an era of historic inflation, when the cost of living is weighing heavily on the minds and pocketbooks of most Americans, people are flocking to major cities that are still relatively affordable.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cheapest metro areas where the most Americans are moving to. We reviewed data on cost of living, housing affordability, and net-migration for 374 metropolitan areas. Only cities with a cost of living below the national average, and where the ratio of home values to median incomes are below the average across all metros, were considered. The metro areas on this list are ranked by population change due to net-migration between April 2020 and July 2023.

Among the 36 metro areas on this list, population change from migration alone ranges from a net-gain of 10,200 people to nearly 230,000. Across the country, the cost of living in a metropolitan area is higher than it is outside of metro areas. Still, in every city on this list, consumer prices are lower than they are across the U.S. as a whole. In several metro areas Americans are flocking to, the overall cost of living is over 10% below the national average.

In recent months, housing has been a primary driver of inflation — but in the metro areas on this list, homes remain relatively affordable. Across all U.S. metro areas, the typical home is worth about 4.3 times more than the annual earnings of a typical household. In contrast, the median home value in most metro areas on this list is less than four times the local median household income. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in every state.)

The states with the lowest overall cost of living are disproportionately concentrated in the South and in the Midwest. In keeping with broader regional trends, 27 metro areas on this list are in the South and seven are in the Midwest. Meanwhile, none are located in Western states, and the only two Northeastern metro areas are in Pennsylvania. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

Why It Matters

MachineHeadz / iStock via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, millions of Americans pack up and relocate to a new home. Reasons for moving vary from person to person, but in recent years, a significant share of movers have cited reasons related to the economy and housing. With consumer prices rising at historic rates, many cities with relatively affordable housing and a low overall cost of living have reported a rapid influx of new residents.

36. Sebring, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +10,202 people

+10,202 people Overall cost of living: 9.8% less than average

9.8% less than average Median home value in 2022: $176,900

$176,900 Median household income in 2022: $52,799

$52,799 Total population: 105,618

35. Tuscaloosa, AL

sshepard / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +10,418 people

+10,418 people Overall cost of living: 13.0% less than average

13.0% less than average Median home value in 2022: $237,300

$237,300 Median household income in 2022: $58,620

$58,620 Total population: 277,274

34. Tyler, TX

jodi4art / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +10,945 people

+10,945 people Overall cost of living: 7.8% less than average

7.8% less than average Median home value in 2022: $224,600

$224,600 Median household income in 2022: $68,192

$68,192 Total population: 241,922

33. Sherman-Denison, TX

gguy44 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +11,688 people

+11,688 people Overall cost of living: 7.4% less than average

7.4% less than average Median home value in 2022: $250,500

$250,500 Median household income in 2022: $66,106

$66,106 Total population: 143,131

32. Clarksville, TN-KY

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +12,339 people

+12,339 people Overall cost of living: 8.9% less than average

8.9% less than average Median home value in 2022: $251,800

$251,800 Median household income in 2022: $65,113

$65,113 Total population: 336,447

31. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +12,782 people

+12,782 people Overall cost of living: 13.8% less than average

13.8% less than average Median home value in 2022: $185,700

$185,700 Median household income in 2022: $52,887

$52,887 Total population: 310,483

30. Sioux Falls, SD-MN

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +13,066 people

+13,066 people Overall cost of living: 9.8% less than average

9.8% less than average Median home value in 2022: $282,200

$282,200 Median household income in 2022: $77,605

$77,605 Total population: 289,295

29. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +13,496 people

+13,496 people Overall cost of living: 6.5% less than average

6.5% less than average Median home value in 2022: $268,800

$268,800 Median household income in 2022: $68,083

$68,083 Total population: 303,665

28. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +13,642 people

+13,642 people Overall cost of living: 6.5% less than average

6.5% less than average Median home value in 2022: $248,700

$248,700 Median household income in 2022: $75,062

$75,062 Total population: 2,268,393

27. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +13,823 people

+13,823 people Overall cost of living: 10.8% less than average

10.8% less than average Median home value in 2022: $201,700

$201,700 Median household income in 2022: $60,931

$60,931 Total population: 757,945

26. Kansas City, MO-KS

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +13,833 people

+13,833 people Overall cost of living: 7.9% less than average

7.9% less than average Median home value in 2022: $274,500

$274,500 Median household income in 2022: $75,280

$75,280 Total population: 2,209,152

25. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +14,482 people

+14,482 people Overall cost of living: 4.1% less than average

4.1% less than average Median home value in 2022: $237,800

$237,800 Median household income in 2022: $73,739

$73,739 Total population: 603,493

24. Killeen-Temple, TX

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +14,817 people

+14,817 people Overall cost of living: 8.4% less than average

8.4% less than average Median home value in 2022: $229,100

$229,100 Median household income in 2022: $62,904

$62,904 Total population: 496,228

23. Greensboro-High Point, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +15,449 people

+15,449 people Overall cost of living: 7.3% less than average

7.3% less than average Median home value in 2022: $217,000

$217,000 Median household income in 2022: $60,271

$60,271 Total population: 784,101

22. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +15,504 people

+15,504 people Overall cost of living: 2.0% less than average

2.0% less than average Median home value in 2022: $288,500

$288,500 Median household income in 2022: $76,041

$76,041 Total population: 871,229

21. Springfield, MO

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +15,815 people

+15,815 people Overall cost of living: 13.1% less than average

13.1% less than average Median home value in 2022: $223,900

$223,900 Median household income in 2022: $57,822

$57,822 Total population: 484,613

20. Savannah, GA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +16,379 people

+16,379 people Overall cost of living: 3.8% less than average

3.8% less than average Median home value in 2022: $290,100

$290,100 Median household income in 2022: $72,098

$72,098 Total population: 418,373

19. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +17,162 people

+17,162 people Overall cost of living: 8.0% less than average

8.0% less than average Median home value in 2022: $217,500

$217,500 Median household income in 2022: $64,581

$64,581 Total population: 622,829

18. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +18,432 people

+18,432 people Overall cost of living: 7.9% less than average

7.9% less than average Median home value in 2022: $258,800

$258,800 Median household income in 2022: $80,061

$80,061 Total population: 729,053

17. Chattanooga, TN-GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +19,844 people

+19,844 people Overall cost of living: 7.5% less than average

7.5% less than average Median home value in 2022: $265,800

$265,800 Median household income in 2022: $69,018

$69,018 Total population: 573,767

16. Columbus, OH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +21,713 people

+21,713 people Overall cost of living: 6.0% less than average

6.0% less than average Median home value in 2022: $289,200

$289,200 Median household income in 2022: $75,777

$75,777 Total population: 2,161,511

15. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +22,038 people

+22,038 people Overall cost of living: 4.5% less than average

4.5% less than average Median home value in 2022: $285,700

$285,700 Median household income in 2022: $68,034

$68,034 Total population: 523,146

14. Winston-Salem, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +22,105 people

+22,105 people Overall cost of living: 7.6% less than average

7.6% less than average Median home value in 2022: $231,200

$231,200 Median household income in 2022: $61,556

$61,556 Total population: 688,471

13. Tulsa, OK

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +27,016 people

+27,016 people Overall cost of living: 9.5% less than average

9.5% less than average Median home value in 2022: $212,100

$212,100 Median household income in 2022: $63,396

$63,396 Total population: 1,033,157

12. Columbia, SC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +27,579 people

+27,579 people Overall cost of living: 6.4% less than average

6.4% less than average Median home value in 2022: $218,300

$218,300 Median household income in 2022: $63,933

$63,933 Total population: 847,804

11. Spartanburg, SC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +29,585 people

+29,585 people Overall cost of living: 8.4% less than average

8.4% less than average Median home value in 2022: $231,300

$231,300 Median household income in 2022: $57,755

$57,755 Total population: 345,831

10. Richmond, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +31,677 people

+31,677 people Overall cost of living: 2.3% less than average

2.3% less than average Median home value in 2022: $336,500

$336,500 Median household income in 2022: $81,388

$81,388 Total population: 1,341,227

9. Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +32,362 people

+32,362 people Overall cost of living: 6.3% less than average

6.3% less than average Median home value in 2022: $255,900

$255,900 Median household income in 2022: $75,824

$75,824 Total population: 2,142,193

8. Huntsville, AL

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +33,766 people

+33,766 people Overall cost of living: 7.3% less than average

7.3% less than average Median home value in 2022: $292,700

$292,700 Median household income in 2022: $81,066

$81,066 Total population: 514,465

7. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +35,176 people

+35,176 people Overall cost of living: 9.3% less than average

9.3% less than average Median home value in 2022: $291,600

$291,600 Median household income in 2022: $73,364

$73,364 Total population: 576,724

6. Oklahoma City, OK

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +42,099 people

+42,099 people Overall cost of living: 8.6% less than average

8.6% less than average Median home value in 2022: $224,400

$224,400 Median household income in 2022: $66,301

$66,301 Total population: 1,459,380

5. Greenville-Anderson-Greer, SC

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +48,574 people

+48,574 people Overall cost of living: 6.8% less than average

6.8% less than average Median home value in 2022: $259,600

$259,600 Median household income in 2022: $65,681

$65,681 Total population: 958,958

4. Knoxville, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +50,283 people

+50,283 people Overall cost of living: 8.7% less than average

8.7% less than average Median home value in 2022: $281,900

$281,900 Median household income in 2022: $67,801

$67,801 Total population: 906,674

3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +115,908 people

+115,908 people Overall cost of living: 4.9% less than average

4.9% less than average Median home value in 2022: $275,700

$275,700 Median household income in 2022: $70,538

$70,538 Total population: 2,655,342

2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +131,924 people

+131,924 people Overall cost of living: 1.2% less than average

1.2% less than average Median home value in 2022: $362,600

$362,600 Median household income in 2022: $84,876

$84,876 Total population: 6,222,908

1. Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Population change from migration, 2020-2023: +229,159 people

+229,159 people Overall cost of living: 1.2% less than average

1.2% less than average Median home value in 2022: $284,100

$284,100 Median household income in 2022: $74,863

$74,863 Total population: 7,340,118

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.