The New Urban Exodus: Where Suburban Growth Is Far Outpacing Urban Growth

Key Points While the population of inner principal cities grew 5.9% from 2013 to 2023, the population of outer suburbs grew 11.9%.

In some metro areas, population growth in the outer suburbs outpaced that of the inner city by more than 40 percentage points.

Suburban flight is fueled in part by rising urban rents and remote work.

In the past 10 years, population growth in suburban areas has far outpaced population growth in urban areas. While from 2013 to 2023 the populations within the boundaries of principal cities rose 5.9%, the number of residents living in the boundaries of the outer suburbs of those principal cities rose 11.9%. In some metro areas, the difference is far more pronounced, with suburban growth outpacing the growth of the inner city by over 40 percentage points. Some metro areas show positive suburban growth even as the inner city experiences population decline.

The Greeley, Colorado metro area, for example, includes suburbs like Windsor, Erie, Evans, Johnstown, and Firestone. Even as the population of the City of Greeley grew 16.2% from 2013 to 2023, the population of the outer suburbs grew a whopping 56.0% — one of the starkest disparities of any metro area. In Anchorage, Alaska, Montgomery, Alabama, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the populations of the inner cities declined as suburban population growth surged.

Several factors are likely fueling the suburban surge. The rise of remote and hybrid work has made proximity to downtown less essential, enabling more people to trade city living for more space and lower housing costs in the suburbs. Meanwhile, years of rising urban rents and stagnant housing supply have pushed would-be city dwellers outward. Families seeking larger homes, better schools, and perceived safety have also helped fuel the shift. In fast-growing metro areas across the Sun Belt and the Mountain West, new housing construction is overwhelmingly concentrated in outlying areas, where land is cheaper and zoning less restrictive.

Many cities on the list also have large urban-suburban disparities in housing prices. In the Hilton Head Island metro area, for example, the average home value in the outer suburbs is just 43.0% that of the principal city. Other metro areas with large home price disparities include Austin, Texas, Burlington, Vermont, and San Angelo, Texas. A closer look at the data reveals the cities where suburban growth is far outpacing urban growth.

To determine the cities where suburban growth is far outpacing urban growth, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Principal cities were ranked based on the percentage-point difference in the population growth rate between the principal city and the outer suburbs from 2013 to 2023. All Census places — cities, towns, villages, and Census-designated places — that fall within the surrounding metropolitan statistical area of a principal city were considered suburbs of that principal city. In the Raleigh metro area, for example, the growth of the City of Raleigh was compared to the combined average population growth of the surrounding suburbs of Knightdale, Garner, Cary, Morrisville, Wake Forest, Rolesville, Wendell, Apex, Clayton, Youngsville, Holly Springs, Archer Lodge, Fuquay-Varina, Zebulon, Franklinton, Angier, Wilson’s Mills, Bunn, Louisburg, Lake Royale, Smithfield, Selma, Four Oaks, Micro, Benson, Pine Level, Kenly, Princeton, Centerville.

40. Daphne, AL

40. Daphne, AL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +28.0% (+6,277 residents)

+28.0% (+6,277 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +39.8% (+30,673 residents)

+39.8% (+30,673 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Spanish Fort, Orange Beach, Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Elberta, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Point Clear

39. Redding, CA

39. Redding, CA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +3.2% (+2,898 residents)

+3.2% (+2,898 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +15.2% (+6,177 residents)

+15.2% (+6,177 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Cottonwood, Palo Cedro, Anderson, Bella Vista, Shasta Lake, McArthur, Montgomery Creek, Millville, Big Bend, Round Mountain

38. Athens, GA

38. Athens, GA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +7.8% (+9,238 residents)

+7.8% (+9,238 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +20.2% (+2,890 residents)

+20.2% (+2,890 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Winterville, Comer, Watkinsville, Bishop, Danielsville, Lexington, Maxeys, Bogart, Ila, Carlton

37. Dubuque, IA

37. Dubuque, IA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +2.5% (+1,445 residents)

+2.5% (+1,445 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +14.9% (+2,705 residents)

+14.9% (+2,705 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Asbury, Cascade, Farley, Dyersville, Peosta, Rickardsville, Sherrill, Balltown, Luxemburg, Worthington

36. Idaho Falls, ID

36. Idaho Falls, ID

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +15.9% (+9,136 residents)

+15.9% (+9,136 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +28.4% (+8,198 residents)

+28.4% (+8,198 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Ammon, Rigby, Iona, Lincoln, Ririe, Swan Valley, Moore, Mud Lake, Irwin, Butte City

35. Springfield, MO

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +5.1% (+8,243 residents)

+5.1% (+8,243 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +18.0% (+19,418 residents)

+18.0% (+19,418 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Nixa, Republic, Ozark, Willard, Rogersville, Marshfield, Clever, Fremont Hills, Bolivar, Sparta

34. Coeur d’Alene, ID

34. Coeur d'Alene, ID

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +23.3% (+10,513 residents)

+23.3% (+10,513 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +37.2% (+20,631 residents)

+37.2% (+20,631 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Post Falls, Rathdrum, Hayden, Dalton Gardens, Hayden Lake, Hauser, Huetter, Athol, Conkling Park, Rockford Bay

33. Fort Collins, CO

33. Fort Collins, CO

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +15.6% (+22,883 residents)

+15.6% (+22,883 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +30.1% (+27,026 residents)

+30.1% (+27,026 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Timnath, Berthoud, Wellington, Red Feather Lakes, Estes Park, Laporte

32. Ogden, UT

32. Ogden, UT

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +4.3% (+3,610 residents)

+4.3% (+3,610 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +18.8% (+85,622 residents)

+18.8% (+85,622 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Layton, West Haven, Syracuse, North Salt Lake, Farmington, Kaysville, North Ogden, Pleasant View, Clinton, Clearfield

31. Logan, UT

31. Logan, UT

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +11.0% (+5,358 residents)

+11.0% (+5,358 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.6% (+17,799 residents)

+25.6% (+17,799 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Smithfield, North Logan, Hyrum, Nibley, Providence, Hyde Park, Wellsville, Benson, Preston, Richmond

30. Corvallis, OR

30. Corvallis, OR

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +10.5% (+5,733 residents)

+10.5% (+5,733 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.7% (+1,705 residents)

+25.7% (+1,705 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Philomath, Adair Village, Monroe, Kings Valley, Summit, Alpine, Blodgett, Alsea, Bellfountain

29. Charlottesville, VA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +5.0% (+2,200 residents)

+5.0% (+2,200 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +20.3% (+9,544 residents)

+20.3% (+9,544 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Crozet, Pantops, Lake Monticello, Piney Mountain, Nellysford, University of Virginia, Rivanna, Ruckersville, Lovingston, Stanardsville

28. Savannah, GA

28. Savannah, GA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +5.7% (+7,926 residents)

+5.7% (+7,926 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +20.9% (+25,714 residents)

+20.9% (+25,714 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Richmond Hill, Pooler, Port Wentworth, Rincon, Garden City, Skidaway Island, Henderson, Guyton, Dutch Island, Montgomery

27. Dallas, TX

27. Dallas, TX

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +6.3% (+77,386 residents)

+6.3% (+77,386 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +22.0% (+1,073,735 residents)

+22.0% (+1,073,735 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville, Prosper, Little Elm, Celina, Allen, Grand Prairie, Midlothian, Mansfield

26. Indianapolis, IN

26. Indianapolis, IN

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +6.4% (+53,202 residents)

+6.4% (+53,202 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +22.2% (+165,216 residents)

+22.2% (+165,216 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Fishers, Westfield, Noblesville, Avon, Brownsburg, Whitestown, Zionsville, Plainfield, McCordsville, Bargersville

25. Iowa City, IA

25. Iowa City, IA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +8.6% (+5,950 residents)

+8.6% (+5,950 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.1% (+15,224 residents)

+25.1% (+15,224 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: North Liberty, Coralville, Tiffin, Solon, Shueyville, Swisher, Ainsworth, Kalona, Brighton, Wellman

24. Owensboro, KY

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +4.1% (+2,349 residents)

+4.1% (+2,349 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +20.7% (+1,167 residents)

+20.7% (+1,167 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Masonville, Island, Maceo, Whitesville, Sacramento, Beech Grove, Calhoun, Livermore

23. San Angelo, TX

23. San Angelo, TX

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +5.0% (+4,695 residents)

+5.0% (+4,695 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +21.9% (+1,066 residents)

+21.9% (+1,066 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Grape Creek, Mertzon, Christoval, Carlsbad

22. Spartanburg, SC

22. Spartanburg, SC

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +3.2% (+1,192 residents)

+3.2% (+1,192 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +20.2% (+14,529 residents)

+20.2% (+14,529 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Boiling Springs, Lyman, Roebuck, Valley Falls, Reidville, Duncan, Mayo, Wellford, Clifton, Fairforest

21. Burlington, VT

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +5.5% (+2,318 residents)

+5.5% (+2,318 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +24.0% (+12,596 residents)

+24.0% (+12,596 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Shelburne, Milton, Essex Junction, Winooski, Enosburg Falls, Swanton, Richford, Alburgh, Richmond, St. Albans

20. Gainesville, GA

20. Gainesville, GA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +27.9% (+9,622 residents)

+27.9% (+9,622 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +47.0% (+6,495 residents)

+47.0% (+6,495 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Clermont, Lula, Gillsville

19. Montgomery, AL

19. Montgomery, AL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.1% (-6,320 residents)

-3.1% (-6,320 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +16.1% (+15,463 residents)

+16.1% (+15,463 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Prattville, Pike Road, Millbrook, Deatsville, Holtville, Emerald Mountain, Redland, Fort Deposit, Wetumpka, Eclectic

18. Wilmington, NC

18. Wilmington, NC

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +9.3% (+10,048 residents)

+9.3% (+10,048 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +28.5% (+43,230 residents)

+28.5% (+43,230 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Leland, Hampstead, Myrtle Grove, St. James, Murraysville, Northchase, Oak Island, Surf City, Carolina Shores, Ogden

17. Anchorage, AK

17. Anchorage, AK

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.1% (-6,168 residents)

-2.1% (-6,168 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +17.5% (+13,227 residents)

+17.5% (+13,227 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Knik-Fairview, Meadow Lakes, Farm Loop, Gateway, Point MacKenzie, Wasilla, Fishhook, Talkeetna, Butte, Tanaina

16. Dalton, GA

16. Dalton, GA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +3.6% (+1,185 residents)

+3.6% (+1,185 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +24.4% (+2,074 residents)

+24.4% (+2,074 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Varnell, Chatsworth, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill, Eton

15. Nashville, TN

15. Nashville, TN

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +11.3% (+69,390 residents)

+11.3% (+69,390 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +32.5% (+222,488 residents)

+32.5% (+222,488 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Spring Hill, Gallatin, Mount Juliet, Lebanon, Hendersonville, Columbia, Nolensville, Brentwood, La Vergne, Thompson’s Station

14. Burlington, NC

14. Burlington, NC

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +14.6% (+7,471 residents)

+14.6% (+7,471 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +36.3% (+17,222 residents)

+36.3% (+17,222 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Mebane, Graham, Elon, Swepsonville, Green Level, Glen Raven, Alamance, Altamahaw, Saxapahaw, Woodlawn

13. San Antonio, TX

13. San Antonio, TX

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +7.4% (+99,921 residents)

+7.4% (+99,921 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +29.9% (+130,322 residents)

+29.9% (+130,322 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Cibolo, Canyon Lake, Timberwood Park, Converse, Schertz, Boerne, Seguin, Scenic Oaks, Selma, Fair Oaks Ranch

12. Lafayette, IN

12. Lafayette, IN

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +2.1% (+1,469 residents)

+2.1% (+1,469 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.1% (+13,539 residents)

+25.1% (+13,539 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Battle Ground, Shadeland, Clarks Hill, Pine Village, Yeoman, Otterbein, Oxford, Fowler, Delphi

11. Des Moines, IA

11. Des Moines, IA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +3.4% (+7,049 residents)

+3.4% (+7,049 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +27.0% (+92,732 residents)

+27.0% (+92,732 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Ankeny, Waukee, Grimes, Johnston, Urbandale, Altoona, Norwalk, Bondurant, Clive, Adel

10. Hinesville, GA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +3.0% (+1,039 residents)

+3.0% (+1,039 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +27.9% (+4,586 residents)

+27.9% (+4,586 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Fort Stewart, Flemington, Midway, Allenhurst, Riceboro, Gumbranch, Ludowici, Walthourville

9. Austin, TX

9. Austin, TX

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +15.7% (+131,062 residents)

+15.7% (+131,062 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +44.0% (+255,398 residents)

+44.0% (+255,398 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Leander, Kyle, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Hutto, Manor, Lakeway, Buda, Liberty Hill, Dripping Springs

8. Boise, ID

8. Boise, ID

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +12.4% (+25,975 residents)

+12.4% (+25,975 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +42.9% (+124,049 residents)

+42.9% (+124,049 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Eagle, Kuna, Star, Middleton, Emmett, Garden City, Hidden Springs

7. Raleigh, NC

7. Raleigh, NC

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +13.6% (+56,233 residents)

+13.6% (+56,233 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +44.9% (+177,983 residents)

+44.9% (+177,983 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Apex, Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Clayton, Morrisville, Knightdale, Garner, Rolesville, Wendell

6. Odessa, TX

6. Odessa, TX

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +9.5% (+9,857 residents)

+9.5% (+9,857 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +43.8% (+10,277 residents)

+43.8% (+10,277 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: West Odessa, Gardendale, Goldsmith

5. Provo, UT

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +0.1% (+124 residents)

+0.1% (+124 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +37.3% (+155,641 residents)

+37.3% (+155,641 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Vineyard, American Fork, Spanish Fork, Santaquin, Springville, Mapleton, Highland, Payson

4. The Villages, FL

4. The Villages, FL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +43.7% (+24,988 residents)

+43.7% (+24,988 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +82.0% (+12,636 residents)

+82.0% (+12,636 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Lake Panasoffkee, Webster, Bushnell, Coleman, Center Hill

3. Greeley, CO

3. Greeley, CO

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +16.2% (+15,227 residents)

+16.2% (+15,227 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +56.0% (+76,268 residents)

+56.0% (+76,268 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Windsor, Erie, Johnstown, Firestone, Frederick, Severance, Evans, Lochbuie, Milliken, Dacono

2. Hilton Head Island, SC

2. Hilton Head Island, SC

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-160 residents)

-0.4% (-160 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +47.1% (+28,443 residents)

+47.1% (+28,443 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Hardeeville, Yemassee, Shell Point, Burton, Ridgeland, Laurel Bay

1. Ocala, FL

1. Ocala, FL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +14.2% (+8,075 residents)

+14.2% (+8,075 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +173.6% (+23,190 residents)

+173.6% (+23,190 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Silver Springs Shores, Belleview, Dunnellon, Reddick, McIntosh