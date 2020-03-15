CrowdStrike, Darden, FedEx, General Mills and More Big Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

The past few weeks have been an absolute roller-coaster of volatility, with Thursday taking the title of the worst day for the U.S. markets since 1987. For that day alone, the Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each saw losses of roughly 10%. Swings like this have been the result of supply chain concerns across the globe and a general slowdown in business, all due to the coronavirus outbreak. The fundamental threat of the COVID-19 is very real for American businesses, and it is vastly overtaking other market fundamentals, sending everything lower.

Although earnings and other fundamentals are taking a backseat in the markets right now, they will be an important measure when the markets exit this scare. We are in the earnings doldrums right now, but a few more major companies will be sharing their results soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) fiscal third-quarter report is scheduled for Tuesday after the closing bell. The consensus forecast calls for $1.62 in earnings per share (EPS) on $17.0 billion in revenue. On Friday, shares bounced from a year-to-date low near $96 apiece to close above $106. The consensus price target is $168.60, and the 52-week high is $199.32.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the markets close on Thursday. Analysts are looking for a net loss of $0.28 per share and $110.57 million in revenue. Shares dropped below $110 on Friday. The consensus price target is $165.38. The 52-week trading range is $101.00 to $184.78.

Smartsheet Inc.’s (NYSE: SMAR) fiscal fourth-quarter report is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon too. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.16 per share on $77.67 million in revenue. Shares were trading above $38 on last look. The consensus price target is $52.43, and the 52-week trading range is $34.01 to $55.79.

Expect General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to release its most recent quarterly results early on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.76 in EPS and $4.2 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. Shares traded around $52 for much last week. The consensus price target is $55.17, and the stock has ranged between $46.59 and $56.40 in the past 52 weeks.

The Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) report for the fiscal third quarter is due before the open Thursday. The consensus estimates are calling for $1.87 in EPS and $2.32 billion in revenue. Shares closed above $65 on Friday. The consensus price target is $117.58, and the 52-week range trading range is $57.27 to $128.41.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results late on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.08 per share and revenue of $137.74 million. Last week, the stock fell below $40 for the first time this year. The consensus price target is $77.67, and the 52-week trading range is $35.98 to $101.88.