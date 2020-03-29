CarMax, Conagra Brands, Walgreens and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

The past few weeks have been an absolute roller-coaster of volatility in the markets, which has been the result of supply chain concerns across the globe and a general slowdown in business, all due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fundamental threat of the COVID-19 is very real for American businesses, and it is vastly overtaking other market fundamentals, sending everything lower. However, this past week was relatively positive, but it’s not clear if there is a bottom yet.

Although earnings and other fundamentals are taking a backseat in the markets right now, they will be an important measure when the markets exit this scare. We are in the earnings doldrums right now, but a few more major companies will be sharing their results soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CALM) fiscal first-third report is scheduled for Monday before the opening bell. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for $0.17 in earnings per share (EPS) on $338 million in revenue. Shares traded mostly above $40 apiece late in the week. The consensus price target is $43.25, and the 52-week range is $30.74 to $47.00.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is set to report its fiscal third-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday. The analysts are looking for $0.49 in EPS and $2.58 billion in revenue. The share price rose by more than 7% last week and closed just shy of $28. The consensus price target is $32.93. The 52-week trading range is $22.83 to $35.59.

The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fiscal fourth-quarter report is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The consensus forecast is $0.69 in EPS on $344.5 million in revenue. Shares traded above $15 for much of the past week. The consensus price target is $37.70, and the 52-week trading range is $4.61 to $59.60.

Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to release its most recent quarterly results early on Thursday. The Wall Street forecast calls for $1.46 in EPS and $35.3 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. Shares closed trading at $44 on Friday. The consensus price target is $55.39, and the stock has ranged between $40.52 and $64.50 in the past 52 weeks.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results before the opening bell on Thursday as well. The consensus estimates are EPS of $1.12 and revenue of $4.67 billion. Shares ended the week at nearly $59 apiece. The consensus price target is $97.82, and the 52-week trading range is $37.59 to $103.18.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the markets close on Thursday. The analysts are looking for a net loss of $0.17 per share and $1.37 billion in revenue. The share price hit a year-to-date high of $36.35 on Friday. The consensus price target is $35.30. The 52-week trading range is $20.62 to $41.34.

And Constellation Brands Inc.’s (NYSE: STZ) fiscal fourth-quarter report is scheduled for Friday morning. The consensus forecast calls for $1.64 in EPS on $1.83 billion in revenue. Shares bounced back to above $145 in recent days. The consensus price target is $193.41, and the 52-week trading range is $104.28 to $214.48.