GameStop, Campbell Soup, Stitch Fix, Broadcom, Costco, and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

The third-quarter earnings reporting season is winding down, but a few more major companies will be sharing their results soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports expected this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) will post results for its fiscal first quarter on Monday afternoon. Analysts anticipate a net loss of $0.21 per share and $481.17 million in revenue. Shares were last seen around $35 late last week. The consensus price target is just $33.89, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $10.90 to $42.38.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) has its fiscal third-quarter report scheduled for Monday after the closing bell. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.21 per share on $94.59 million in revenue. Shares traded near $61 apiece on Friday. The consensus price target is $61.14, and the 52-week trading range is $30.91 to $62.11.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) fiscal third-quarter report is scheduled for late Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.13 per share on $1.72 billion in revenue. The stock was last seen at $74.94 a share last week. The consensus price target is $73.15, and the 52-week trading range is $20.62 to $78.50.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) will release its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.85 per share and $1.09 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. In recent days, shares have traded near $17. The consensus price target is $7.96, and shares have changed hands between $2.57 and $19.42 in the past 52 weeks.

Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) also to post results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday afternoon. Analysts anticipate a net loss of $0.44 per share and $136 million in revenue. Shares were trading above $277 on Friday. The consensus price target is $288.27, and the 52-week trading range is $93.81 to $289.79.

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) will report its fiscal first-quarter results before the opening bell on Wednesday. Analysts are looking for $0.91 in earnings per share (EPS) and $2.32 billion in revenue. Shares traded above $48 for much of last week, with a consensus price target of $53.33. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $40.70 to $57.54.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) results for the fiscal fourth quarter are coming out after the close Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for $2.66 in EPS and $3.36 billion in revenue. Shares peeked above $486 on Friday. The consensus price target is $552.03, and the 52-week range trading range is $255.13 to $536.88.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has its fiscal fourth-quarter report scheduled for late on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $6.24 in EPS on $6.43 billion in revenue. Shares were trading shy of $412 apiece. The consensus price target is $403.86, and the 52-week trading range is $155.67 to $412.40.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) will release its most recent quarterly results after the close on Thursday as well. The consensus forecast calls for $2.05 in EPS and $42.4 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. The stock traded above $373 late in the week. The consensus price target is $383.35, and shares have ranged between $271.28 and $393.15 in the past 52 weeks.

And look for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to release its most recent quarterly results after the closing bell on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.86 in EPS and $1.01 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. Lululemon stock traded Friday around $377 or so. The consensus price target is $378.10, and shares have traded between $128.85 and $399.90 in the past 52 weeks.