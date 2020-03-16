The Top 5 Stocks Beating Monday's Sell-Off Chris Lange

The markets were crushed again on Monday. This sell-off puts the markets squarely in bear market territory and investors are looking for the best value for their money. In times like this, investors tend to move toward companies with rock-solid balance sheets and healthy dividends. While the circumstances are different for each bear market, good fundamentals, a solid business model, and cash appear to win out in the end.

24/7 Wall St. has collected a few companies that are actually beating Monday’s sell-off and could offer long-term value for investors. We have included a brief highlight of why the company is performing, as well as the price action for the stock. Note that, on last look, only two Dow Jones industrial average stocks were higher on Monday.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares took off on Monday after it was reported that testing for its coronavirus vaccine will begin in Seattle in a drug trial funded by the National Institutes of Health. Although this may be the most speculative of the group, it has the most to gain by far and investors are recognizing this. Moderna stock was last seen up about 14% at $24.22, in a 52-week range of $11.54 to $36.00. The consensus price target is $33.22.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has become an increasingly popular stock in the midst of this coronavirus scare, as more and more people will not be traveling to meetings or conferences. Zoom’s platform offers another avenue to do business. This is one of the many stocks benefitting from being a part of the “stay-at-home economy.” Zoom Video stock was trading up over 8% at $116.71, in a post-IPO range of $59.94 to $129.83.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) operates in the cloud storage industry, but something stands out with this stock. Investors are looking for yield now, companies with strong balance sheets, a stable business model and dividends are now the target. NetApp offers a couple of these features, and for a cloud stock with nearly a 5% dividend, it makes a good case for itself. NetApp stock was up about 1% at $41.43, in a 52-week range of $35.86 to $78.35. The consensus price target is $59.72.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares made a handy gain on Monday after an analyst at Stifel said that now is the time to buy the stock. The firm’s Stanley Elliot noted an improved valuation, expectations of limited earnings downside, and a relatively high dividend yield as reasons to be more bullish on the stock. Caterpillar stock traded up about 1% at $100.64, with a 52-week range of $87.50 to $150.55. The consensus price target is $143.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) operates a chain of pharmacies throughout the United States. The stock has a dividend that yields 4%, so that’s a good place to start. Also, the company announced that it would be expanding its efforts to fight the coronavirus. Some of the actions taken are waiving drug home delivery charges, and all delivery charges on any purchase on its site, as well as expanding its 24-hour online medical services. Walgreens stock was up roughly 3% at $47.47 on Monday. The 52-week range is $40.52 to $64.50, and the consensus analyst target is $55.39.