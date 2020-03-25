Live Events and Coronavirus: Cancellations, Ticket Refunds and Industry Impact 24/7

What events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus

What to do if my event is canceled or postponed due to coronavirus?

If you purchased tickets on TicketIQ.com for an upcoming event that has been canceled, for any reason including the coronavirus, you will receive a full refund of the purchase price. Postponed events include the remainder of the NBA and NHL seasons as well as The Masters and the XFL. While leagues like the NBA have made the decision to suspend the season, the individual games have not yet been cancelled. Currently, teams are making the decision on how and if to issue refunds for postponed events, and TicketIQ is following team policy. The situation in evolving by the day, as you can read about in this article from OregonLive.com

If your event has recently been canceled and hasn’t received notification of a refund please email support@ticketiq.com .

Refunds are processed and credited within a week or two of the cancelation.

If an event is postponed for a later date, your tickets are most likely still valid for the event. If you’re unable to make a rescheduled date, please contact us and we’ll do our best to accommodate.

How do I stay safe from Coronavirus at a live event?

Billboard recently published an article on “8 Tips for Attending Concerts & Avoiding Coronavirus“. They recently spoke with TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz and two other event safety experts, and according to the article here are a few tips to help you keep yourself safe at live events:

“The best rule of thumb is the arm’s length rule, which is that you should try to keep people that far from you,” … “The virus doesn’t pass necessarily by people sneezing on you, it passes from them touching something that you touched, so the biggest risk is not the person a seat down from you, it’s the person who was in the seat before who coughed on [it].”

Steven Adelman, vice president of the Event Safety Alliance: Relax and do the things you would normally do to keep yourself disease-free. Both men say it’s wise to wash your hands thoroughly for 20 second or more (long enough to sing “Happy Birthday” twice), make generous use of the alcohol-based hand sanitizer that all venues should have on tap already, and when you sneeze or cough do it into your arm, not your hands. … high-fiving, handshaking and other direct-contact hand-to-hand greetings should be put aside for now. “If you see someone who is hocking up a lung, move away,” he says. “If you’re on the floor at a concert, carry on as you normally would, but also be smart, so if you like moshing or crowd surfing, do that. But after you’re done, maybe hit the restroom and give it a good hand wash, find some hand sanitizer and put some on your hands and maybe get under the fingernails.”

Read more here.

What is Industry Impact Of Coronavirus?

By our estimates, the lost ticket revenue for the NBA, NHL and NCAA is approximately $1.4 Billion, based on market value (average secondary market prices*number of tickets*number of games) of all of tickets available for sale across 479 events that have been postponed or cancelled. The NBA suffered the biggest loss, with $690 million of market losses, followed by $404 million for the NHL and $288 million for March Madness. Here’s a tracking sheet for value lost for each team in the NBA, NHL and each round of March Madness.