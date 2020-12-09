Companies and Events Shut Down for the First Time Ever

Measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 have wrecked businesses, caused thousands of people to lose their jobs, and in general disrupted American society in unprecedented ways. These actions have also resulted in some companies and events shuttering for the first time ever.

To underscore the scope of the devastation caused by the pandemic, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of companies and events that shut down for the first time ever.

Parades, film fests, sports tournaments, music festivals, and technology events that had been held annually for years were canceled for the first time because of the coronavirus.

Some of these events had been held uninterrupted for decades. The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of the oldest in the nation, had stepped off every year since 1762, before the founding of the United States.

Some of the most famous events on the sports calendar have been canceled or rescheduled for the first time in many years. Wimbledon, the world’s oldest tennis tournament, was canceled for the first time since WWII. In the United States, the Masters, the first of the major tournaments that is held every April in Augusta, Georgia, was rescheduled for November. The Indianapolis 500 and the Kentucky Derby, both usually held in May and draw upwards of 100,000 people, were rescheduled to August and September, respectively.