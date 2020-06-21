BlackBerry, KB Home, Nike and More Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Here, 24/7 Wall St. offers a preview of what to expect from some of the key companies on deck to report quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) is expected to post results for its most recent quarter on Wednesday afternoon. Analysts anticipate a net loss of $0.01 per share and $216.8 million in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares ended the week trading just above $5 apiece. The consensus price target is $5.58, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $2.70 to $8.64.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) will report its fiscal second-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts are looking for $0.49 in earnings per share (EPS) and $1.07 billion in revenue. Shares dropped below $33 on Friday. The consensus price target is $32.57, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $9.82 to $40.51.

McCormick & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MKC) is set to release its most recent quarterly results before the markets open on Thursday. The consensus forecast is $1.12 in EPS and $1.34 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. On Friday, shares briefly traded above $176. The consensus price target is $145.30, and shares have traded between $112.23 and $180.38 in the past 52 weeks.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has its fiscal fourth-quarter report scheduled for first thing on Thursday. The consensus forecast sees a net loss of $1.71 per share on $1.24 billion in revenue. Shares sank below $71 on Friday. The consensus price target is $82.96, and the 52-week trading range is $26.15 to $128.41.

Look for Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) to share its fiscal first-quarter results Thursday morning as well. Analysts expect to see a per-share net loss of $0.49 and $5.61 billion in revenue. Shares traded at less than $13 for most of the week. The consensus price target is $6.67, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $5.04 to $23.88.

And Nike Inc.’s (NYSE: NKE) most recent quarterly report also is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The consensus forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter calls for earnings of $0.09 a share on $7.52 billion in revenue. Shares were below $96 apiece as the week concluded, in a 52-week range of $60.00 to $105.62. The consensus analyst target is $99.30.