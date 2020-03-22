Carnival, Micron, Nike and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

The past few weeks have been an absolute roller-coaster of volatility in the markets, which has been the result of supply chain concerns across the globe and a general slowdown in business, all due to the coronavirus outbreak. The fundamental threat of the COVID-19 is very real for American businesses, and it is vastly overtaking other market fundamentals, sending everything lower.

Although earnings and other fundamentals are taking a backseat in the markets right now, they will be an important measure when the markets exit this scare. We are in the earnings doldrums right now, but a few more major companies will be sharing their results soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Carnival Corp.’s (NYSE: CCL) fiscal first-quarter report is scheduled for Tuesday before the opening bell. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for $0.18 in earnings per share (EPS) on $4.52 billion in revenue. Shares were last seen trading at $12 apiece. The consensus price target is $42.74, and the 52-week range is $7.90 to $57.17.

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) will report its fiscal third-quarter results after the markets close on Tuesday. The analysts are looking for $0.62 in EPS and $9.94 billion in revenue. The share price ended the week below $68. The consensus price target is $102.06. The 52-week trading range is $60.00 to $105.62.

The Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fiscal second-quarter report is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The consensus forecast calls for $0.37 in EPS on $4.69 billion in revenue. Shares have found some support at $36 in the past couple of days. The consensus price target is $67.01, and the 52-week trading range is $31.13 to $61.19.

Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to release its most recent quarterly results late on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $2.24 in EPS and $1.38 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares briefly traded above $180 late last week. The consensus price target is $249.57, and the stock has ranged between $128.85 and $266.20 in the past 52 weeks.

BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results early on Friday. The consensus estimates are EPS of $0.04 and revenue of $296.3 million. Shares ended the week just below $3.40. The consensus price target is $7.25, and the 52-week trading range is $2.70 to $10.29.