SunTrust's Sizzling Summer Stocks to Buy for Potential Big Gains Lee Jackson

With the Memorial Day holiday having kicked off the traditional start of the summer vacation season, many investors are probably unsure of how trading will go this year. Typically, the summer brings lower volumes as both investors and traders hit the road for destinations far and wide. With the COVID-19 pandemic orders still in place in many cities and states, this year could be a different story.

The analysts at SunTrust were given the task to select 48 top stock ideas that are best positioned to generate alpha over the next year. All the stock selections had to have a market cap of at least $500 million, and of course all have a Buy rating at the firm.

These five top selections in the technology and services arena that look like stellar summer ideas, and some could be very solid plays should the pandemic restrictions remain in place longer than expected. Remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

CrowdStrike

The cybersecurity giant’s stock has been cut in half and offers some tremendous value. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a leader in the endpoint protection platform (EPP) market. EPP solutions help protect enterprises’ internet-connected devices from cyberattacks, and there is a market shift from signature-based on-premises solutions to cloud-based platforms that use machine learning.

CrowdStrike’s platform is one of the few 100% cloud-based architectures and is uniquely positioned to displace incumbents with its platform breadth, including advanced detection and remediation capabilities.

SunTrust remains very positive on the company and said this:

We believe that CrowdStrike has emerged as a key beneficiary of the remote working paradigm that has accelerated during the COVID-19 Crisis. Our conversations with customers over the last few weeks lead us to believe that they are benefiting from both new customer growth and upsell within their existing customer base. Our analysis leads us to believe that current ARR expectations are overly conservative and that the Company has a long runway in a favorable competitive environment.

SunTrust recently raised the price target from $80 to $95. The Wall Street consensus target is $73.32. The last trade Tuesday for CrowdStrike stock was reported down 3.5% at $79.35 a share.

Electronic Arts

This is a leading video game developer that should benefit from not only the continuing rise in new console sales, but the rising trend of mobile gaming. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) produces top-selling games and related content and services under the EA brand in various categories, including action-adventure, role-playing, racing and first-person shooter games.

The company is realizing a greater percentage of revenues from digital platforms, which may enhance margins and lead to more sustainable revenue growth. Key franchises for the company include Madden, FIFA, Need for Speed, Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront, Mass Effect, Dragon’s Age and The Sims.

SunTrust, positive on the future, noted this:

We believe Electronic Arts growth will accelerate in 2022 driven by Battlefield, with potential upside from any other meaningful releases. The company has a strong balance sheet (>$16/share net cash). We expect a new buyback authorization in fiscal 2021 with optionality around a dividend. BUY rating on favorable group fundamentals.

SunTrust has a $131 price target, while the consensus target is just $120. Electronic Arts stock closed on Tuesday at $116.64.

GoDaddy

This company is probably the most well known for constructing websites. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is a technology provider to small businesses, web design professionals and individuals. It delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. The company operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect their online presence.