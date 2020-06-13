BofA Securities Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential Lee Jackson

It happened in 2008 and 2009, and despite a huge rally off the bottom, many of the top companies that investors are very familiar with have taken a beating. Needless to say, the ones that have been beaten down the most are in sectors that are struggling the most with the temporary new normal routines. While conditions are improving as the country opens up, some sectors continue to fare better than others

We screened the BofA Securities research database looking for companies that are likely to survive the current troubles and could very well offer patient investors some huge returns over the next year or so. Patient investors that did that in 2008 and 2009 absolutely killed it over the next few years.

While all five stocks are rated Buy at BofA Securities, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

B2Gold

Aggressive investors looking for sector exposure may be interested in this small-cap gold stock. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is a global, growth-oriented mid-tier gold producer with primary assets that include gold mines located in Nicaragua (La Libertad and El Limon), the Philippines (Masbate), Namibia (Otjikoto) and Mali (Fekola).

The company recently announced positive drill results from the Mamba zone, which is located within the Anaconda area approximately 20 kilometers from the Fekola Mine, as well as positive infill drill results from the Fekola mineral resource area and step out results north of the Fekola resource.

The company posted strong first-quarter results and the analysts said this:

B2Gold delivered a strong first quarter earnings result and ended the quarter with net debt of just $17 million, down 86% from year-end 2019. The quarterly dividend was doubled to $0.02 per share, good for an annualized yield of 1.5%; substantial 2020 cash flow is expected. Due to core mine outperformance, 2020 guidance was reiterated despite that the Nicaraguan assets could remain suspended.

The BofA Securities price target for the shares is $6.40, and no consensus target was available. B2Gold stock was trading on Friday at $5.15.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

This company hits screens as a potential takeout target. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) designs, optimizes and develops novel small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in rare diseases. The company currently has one approved product: Rapivab (flu) and two pipeline products.

BCX7353 is an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema. BCX9930 is an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. Galidesivir, the broad-spectrum antiviral drug, is a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and yellow fever, and there is a preclinical program to develop oral ALK-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

BioCryst had a huge announcement this week when it said that galidesivir was safe and well-tolerated in previously reported Phase 1 trials in healthy subjects. Galidesivir has demonstrated broad-spectrum activity in vitro against more than 20 RNA viruses in nine different families, including the coronaviruses that cause MERS and SARS.

BofA Securities has a $6 price objective, which is well below the consensus target of $13.29. BioCryst stock traded on Friday at $4.20.

DouYu International

This off-the-radar stock could be a huge play for super-aggressive accounts. DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DOYU) operates a platform on personal computers and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional e-sports teams or players and e-sports tournament organizers, advertisers and viewers.