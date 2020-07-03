Bing COVID Tracker 7/3/2020 (7:42 AM) America's Largest County, Brazil's Rise Douglas A. McIntyre

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 10,694,288, a surge of 181,905, a rate much higher than the day prior. The World Health Organization has warned these numbers will continue to rise rapidly.

For weeks, the United States, the United Kingdom, and most of the rest of Europe had decreasing numbers of new cases and deaths, while the figures picked up in Russia, India, Brazil, Peru, and Chile. This is no longer true, particularly due to the extremely large surge in the U.S. cases. The American surge has gotten worse during the past several days as the disease has moved from the badly battered Northeast and Michigan and Illinois to states in the south and west.

Active cases worldwide are up to 4,697,684, and they are 44% of the total of global confirmed cases. The recovered case count is 5,480,394, up 93,145. The positive difference between the numbers of recovered cases and active cases worldwide has shown improvement. It has moved close to a difference of 800,000, one of the few good signs as the pandemic’s spread continues.

Global fatal cases have hit 516,210, up 3,879, and a sharp jump from the day before. At the current pace, the figure still could move above 600,000 by the end of the month.

As noted, the acceleration of the spread of the disease worldwide is because of an explosion of new cases in America. The increase in confirmed cases in America has been by more than 30,000 in each of the past few days and jumped by over 40,000 three of those days. Today, it topped 50,000. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the increase could soon top 100,000 per day.

Total confirmed cases in the United States, the hardest-hit nation, have reached 2,741,841. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) commented that the actual U.S. case figure may be above 20 million and many of these people have no symptoms. The official U.S. confirmed cases count is 26% of the world’s total.

Several large states are responsible for the U.S. swell in confirmed cases, including the three largest by population: California, Texas, and Florida. These three states have about 26% of the U.S. population total. Increases are not isolated to them though. The numbers also are rising quickly in Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, Kansas, and Tennessee.

Active U.S. COVID-19 cases number 1,767,471 and recovered cases have reached 844,223, up 2,771. It remains a bad sign that the active case count is so much higher than that of recovered ones. American coronavirus fatalities have hit 130,147.

One theory suggests that deaths will pick up in the coming weeks as confirmed cases have risen sharply. Between when a person becomes infected and when serious symptoms arise there can be a lag of as much as two weeks. The number of asymptomatic cases in America may be well into the millions as well. That means much of the spread is hard to track.

American’s Largest County Hit Hard

Los Angeles County, the largest county in the U.S. by population by far, has taken the brunt of the rise in confirmed cases and deaths in California, which is among the hardest-hit states.

Los Angeles County has a population of 10,105,518, well ahead of the second-largest county by the same measure which is Cook County in Illinois, home to Chicago. Its population is 5,180,493. Harris County, the home of Houston, is in third place with a population of 4,698,619.

Los Angeles County is home to several cities. The largest, the City of Los Angeles, has a population of 3,990,456. It has three other cities with populations above 200,000 and 13 with populations over 100,000.

Los Angeles County has confirmed cases of 105,325, up by 1,685. Deaths stand at 3,402, up 33. Its deaths are about as large as those in one of America’s hardest-hit counties, Bronx County which is part of New York City. Deaths in Bronx County are 3,317

The Los Angeles figures are also a big portion of the counts in California. The state has 240,195 confirmed cases and 6,163 deaths. That puts the Los Angeles death count at 55% of the California total.

The Rate Of Devastation In Brazil Quickens

The U.S. has had several days in which confirmed cases rose by over 40,000. Brazil has started to match that. Confirmed cases rose to 1,496,858, up by 43,489, which puts it second in confirmed cases among all nations after the U.S. The means Brazil confirmed cases will reach over 1.5 million within a day, which is 55% of the U.S. total.

Deaths in Brazil stand at 61,884. That compares to 130,147 in America. It is expected that recently identified confirmed cases in Brazil will cause a sharp rise in deaths there in weeks to come.

The Brazilian central government has been accused of undercounted cases for political reasons. It may also be hard to get data from outside large cities.